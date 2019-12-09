BY IAN PATTISON
All too rarely there comes a time to put politics aside and unite in mutual condemnation of something so absurd that arguing about it is pointless. Wednesday’s hot mic incident in London was one of those times. But Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and, to a lesser extent, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh failed the test of common cause and common sense.
By this time nearly everyone knows the story. At a cocktail reception in Buckingham Palace on the occasion of the annual summit of NATO leaders, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was having fun at Donald Trump’s expense with his equals from the U.K., France and Denmark and Britain’s Princess Anne.
There was much hilarity and amazement at the predictable misbehaviour of the U.S. president who regaled the press for 40 minutes about . . . well, with Trump it rarely matters . . . while Trudeau cooled his stylish heels in a tufted chair beside him, waiting for the one-on-one discussion that was scheduled but which Trump ignored.
Afterwards, at the party, Trudeau forgot about the always-on microphones of the press pool at these events. Above the din of chatter and the clinking of leaders’ glasses of sherry, Trudeau — facing the camera and microphone — could be heard dissing Trump for keeping him waiting and putting many others’ schedules out of whack.
Trudeau also shared his observation that the collective jaws of Trump’s entourage dropped when he revealed, apparently off script, that the next summit of leaders of the G7 countries would be hosted at the presidential retreat at Camp David just outside Washington. Not the sort of information one should release early lest someone with violent intent gets enough advance notice to plan something dastardly.
Those same jaws probably hit the floor when Trump earlier mused about hosting the leaders at his own Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida, but with Trump there are only surprises.
There was certainly a large kernel of truth in Trump’s assertion that Canada is not pulling its promised weight on defence spending but as usual, a good point gets lost in Trump’s bad behaviour.
Anyway, the video went viral in a heartbeat and the world’s media loved it. Now it was not just most every regular person on Earth having fun at Trump’s expense, now it was the leaders of the free world mocking the fool who is ostensibly the leader of that free world but is, in fact, the leader of a band of loony followers who drink his Kool-Aid and Republican sycophants who owe him their seats and fear his wrath and won’t dare admit what is painfully obvious to the world at large.
That is, the man is a mess, an odious crook who has no business in charge of a lemonade stand let alone the might and wealth and influence of the most powerful country on Earth.
Unless you count up-and-coming-again Russia which has designs on that mantle and whose leader, Vladimir Putin, is by most available evidence using a clueless Trump to increase Russian influence one deathly step at a time.
Back at the palace Trump was later asked about the young Trudeau’s impudence. He’s two-faced, Trump blurted, while a stern German Chancellor Angela Merkel stared on, sitting in much the same twitchy position as Trudeau had done hours before.
But what is any world leader worth his or her salt supposed to be but two-faced with this guy? You have to say the right things to his face, for he does wield considerable influence, but you don’t have to pretend with everyone else in the room that he’s worthy of respect.
Should Trudeau have been more circumspect in his comments at a high-level public function with media present? Of course, but this was not some weird one-off where everyone else who heard it was aghast. Note the laughter in that video among the other leaders in the conversation. Every one of them was on the same page. Everyone one of them holds Trump in the same low regard. Trudeau spoke truth and everyone nodded and chortled.
That included Princess Anne who had her own little incident when the Trumps were being received by Anne’s mom, Queen Elizabeth.
As the Queen shook hands with Donald and Melania, she spied Anne standing nearby and gave her an intense stare that said, ‘Get over here, now!’ You got the impression that this conversation had been had and that this was the end game.
Anne was having none of it and gave mumsy her own look that, with body language galore, said, ‘Whaaat!’
The Queen was not impressed, Anne stood her ground, the Trumps probably didn’t know what the heck was going on, and the British public loved it since they, too, largely abhor the cad who was a mostly unwelcome visitor on their island.
So the world laughed along with Trudeau et al . . . all except the usual suspects back at home. Here there is no time for mirth in politics. Much. Too. Serious.
Scheer was too rich by half when he took time away from pleading with his caucus to keep his job to say this: “Justin Trudeau’s poor judgment, lack of professionalism and love of drama continues to weaken Canada’s position on the world stage.”
Really? You think that anyone in charge of anything on the world stage privately disagreed with Trudeau? Why do the opposition leaders always think that they must get all uppity when the prime minister does something a little off-colour?
Wouldn’t it have been a treat — a welcome relief from predictable political jabber — if Scheer had said something like this: “You know what? Justin’s right. Trump had no business keeping our prime minister waiting in front of a crowd of reporters he was using to sound off at his political rivals at home.”? The ones who are this close to putting him out of office. The ones who are about to vote to impeach the president who is clearly in fear for his job and a lot more.
But no, there was nothing but high and mighty for Scheer that day. This from a man who could only wish he’d be in a position to rub elbows with world leaders. It’s a chance he’ll never have and he’s probably sore about it.
Did — does — Scheer have anything to say about the bizarre and dangerous behaviour of the leader to the south of us? No, he can only harp at the PM for some hijinx.
For his part, Singh was at least willing to concede that there are a lot of valid reasons to criticize Trump, but “making the prime minister late to a cocktail party is not one.” What about just making him wait — uncomfortably in front of a mob of reporters while Trump railed away for the better part of an hour against the “hoax” that is the impeachment process tightening around his abundant neck?
Trump doesn’t care about schedules — his own or others’ — about protocol, about common decency, about anyone but himself. He’s a disaster awaiting a fate that only the willingly blind among his GOP cohorts will allow him to avoid when it comes to a vote in the Senate as to whether he should be thrown out of office for crimes befitting the most common of criminals.
For Donald J. Trump, being common is the worst cut of all. That and being laughed at.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
