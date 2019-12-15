BY IAN PATTISON
Time magazine’s editors had a choice to make. Will the Person of the Year — the top newsmaker of 2019 — be a girl who unified much of the world or a president who divided a nation?
In the end, Time accentuated the positive. It chose youthful climate crusader Greta Thunberg over grumpy U.S. President Donald Trump who was not impressed, and said so, with as much cruelty as he could muster.
Oddly, a young girl whose passion for the perils of climate change has led her to the halls of world power and galvanized millions to the cause has not been universally admired.
In fact, some have bitterly derided her as an impudent child who has no business corralling so much attention. Except that she has, and for good reason. She speaks truth to power and there are many who resent it when their power is threatened.
Chief among those is Trump. In a hateful Twitter screed, the U.S. president mocked Thunberg after she was named Time’s Person, calling her win “ridiculous” and suggesting she take anger management classes.
Trump appears to have been miffed at being passed over — for good reason, many will say.
Previous controversial choices have included Hitler, Stalin, Khomeini and Khrushchev. The point is to choose someone who has had the greatest impact on the news, for good or ill.
As perhaps the leading purveyor of ill will, Trump was an obvious candidate for top newsmaker. But in this day and age, Time must have felt that a leader who lies like a rug has no business on the cover of any magazine with the possible exception of the National Inquirer.
Thunberg, in spite of her age (16 but looks 12, Time said), has a remarkable ability to communicate her passion and her own fear about the future.
Perhaps because she has Asperger’s syndrome, her tone and manner of speaking are jarringly direct. With her braided hair and serious demeanour, she simply and firmly commands attention.
When Trump tweets “Chill Greta, Chill” he betrays a pathetic absence of understanding for this girl’s condition, not to mention her message.
And where is Melania Trump in all of this? The president’s wife slammed Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, an impeachment witness for House Democrats, who used the Trumps’ youngest son’s name in an analogy about the differences between kings and presidents, between a monarchy and a republic: “So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”
Melania admonished Karlan on Twitter: “ . . . you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”
And what of the Donald’s ugly mocking of Thunberg? Is that how the Trumps “Be Best”? What a pitiful pair they are.
Thunberg responded to Trump by changing her Twitter bio to: “A teenager working on her anger management problem.” The last word is often the best.
Thunberg’s stern denunciation of anyone who denies climate change goes to a place of resentment in those people, and of fear, including among young people who will inherit this hot-plate planet.
Deniers push back against anyone who tries to share concerns about the outcomes and, even more, the causes of global warming.
Near-universal scientific consensus is downplayed, if not ridiculed, in favour of the views of a tiny minority in the scientific community who cling to contrary theories.
It’s been 30 years since we realized there was a problem with the climate and in just the past 10, emissions have gone up by 15 per cent. If government promises to respond to this crisis in time sound hollow, they are.
Industry is equally guilty but has been sneaky in its responses beginning with outright denial that greenhouse gases were changing the climate, then spreading doubts — climate is always changing, some scientists don’t believe it’s human-caused.
Those no longer work so industry has a new strategy: divert attention from its own responsibility to things that don’t impact their sales.
This was outlined by Michael Mann, distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University and director of the Earth System Science Center, in an interview with Britain’s Observer newspaper:
“There is an attempt being made by them to deflect attention away from finding policy solutions for global warming towards promoting individual behaviour changes that affect people’s diets, travel choices and other personal behaviour,” Mann said.
In a column this week, world affairs writer Gwynne Dyer picks up the story: “What gives the deflectors credibility is that they seem to be on the side of the angels,” he wrote. “They are not denying that climate change is real; they just want you to use your bike more, eat less meat and recycle your waste . . . If you feel you are already doing your bit in the climate emergency by changing your personal behaviour, then the pressure is off them.”
Greta Thunberg isn’t buying the bull from industry shills. She has a knack of getting past it and getting people’s attention focused on the reality that we all face.
That a child is the messenger makes the message all the more compelling. Stark simplicity versus self-serving bunkum. And now that she’s on the cover of Time, the message just took on added truth that’s harder to dispel.
We need to pay attention.
•
Did you see the one about Trump’s big fine, the one in the case for which he tweeted last June, “I won’t settle!”?
Well, he did, and it cost him $3.8 million.
It’s an astonishing case in a saga that, just when you think you’ve seen it all, continues to regurgitate superlatives.
This one involves his using the Trump Foundation to further his business interests, help his 2016 presidential campaign, and buy a series of personal perks including high-priced champagne, sports memorabilia and a $10,000, six-foot portrait of himself to hang in his hotels.
A New York state judge fined Trump $2 million and split it among eight charities along with $1.8 million left in the foundation’s bank account.
But wait, here’s the kicker: Trump wants to write off the fine as a charitable donation on his taxes! The judge hasn’t ruled on that one yet.
One more detail of note: Trump’s three eldest children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, all officers of the foundation, have agreed to undergo a mandatory training program to ensure they don’t fraudulently misuse charity funds in the future.
•
In the online version of this column Nov. 25, I wrote that a Thunder Bay police officer was convicted under the Police Service Act of unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority. This was the incident in which an intoxicated teenage girl on an ambulance gurney allegedly spit at the officer who stands accused of using excessive force to subdue her. The officer’s case has not been settled and her next scheduled appearance is Jan. 9. The online version has since been corrected to indicate these are accusations so far unproven in court.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle- Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.