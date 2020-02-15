BY IAN PATTISON
Ever heard of Bill Weld? Mary Maxwell? Joe Walsh (no, not the Eagle)? They’re Republican candidates running against Donald Trump for the right to represent the party in the November U.S. election. And they’re popular with some voters who see Trump for what he is.
It is widely understood that Trump has a firm grip on the Republican party. He’s established his control with ruthless efficiency. He’s clearly demonstrated that if you cross him, you’re a target for his wicked tweets and, ultimately, his authority to expel you from the party establishment.
But in New Hampshire Tuesday, and Iowa before that, Weld and the rest managed to -- dared to, some might say -- snare votes, though no delegates, from Trump.
In Iowa, Trump got more than 31,000 votes, or 97-per-cent support. Weld got 426 votes while Walsh garnered 348 and dropped out. But what the conservative congressman and radio host had to say upon his departure will resonate with those who view Trump for the danger that he poses to America and the world.
"I got into this because I thought it was really important that there was a Republican -- a Republican -- out there every day calling out this president for how unfit he is," Walsh told CNN’s John Berman. Trump "literally is the greatest threat to this country right now. Any Democrat would be better than Trump in the White House." Which is a pretty bold assertion for any Republican politician to utter these days.
With most eyes fixed on the remarkable Democratic race, both parties’ candidates moved from Iowa to New Hampshire this week. There, Trump again triumphed with 121,413 votes, but his margin was reduced to 85 per cent when votes for Weld, Walsh, Maxwell and others, including 3,890 write-ins, were counted.
Weld led both counts and the former Massachusetts governor is now the Trumps’ leading rival. He spoke for many people in an interview this month with Boston Magazine: “I think the president has personal issues. I think he feels insecure. The reason he asserts that he’s a stable genius is that he knows damn well he’s not stable.” Weld insists he’s in it to win because he believes -- and believes most others believe -- that Trump is dangerous. “I think the idea he has in mind is systematically dismantling our democratic institutions.” Again, a frank assessment from within the GOP that suggests it is more fractured than Trump and his minions would have us believe.
Party machines now move on to Nevada, South Carolina and beyond with flux instead of certainty. If Weld can continue to build on his admittedly small but growing momentum, it may prompt more Republicans to consider casting protest votes his way, and once Trump gets rattled he’s apt to say things that may further erode his support. Can Weld win? Highly unlikely, but any fissure in the Republican landscape could help to build support for an anti-Trump movement within the party.
Democrats, meanwhile, are wondering what’s to come. Bernie Sanders won Iowa and New Hampshire but with less-than convincing wins over upstart Pete Buttigieg. (Oddly, Sanders, the 78-year-old recent heart attack survivor, commands the youth vote over Buttigieg, who’s 38.) Moderates Elizabeth Warren and former vice-president and longtime frontrunner Joe Biden lost badly. Thus, Sanders, the man who has resisted his party’s label, preferring instead to call himself a democratic socialist, might well become the party’s candidate in November.
Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar did well in New Hampshire but hasn’t shown signs of support among non-white voters. Biden enjoyed his leader status largely because of his ties to former president Barack Obama. But his message has been muddled and now he’s suddenly on the ropes. He’s 9 points behind Sanders in Nevada polling though for the moment he still leads polling in South Carolina by 10 points over Sanders followed by Tom Steyer, Warren, Michael Bloomberg, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Tulsi Gabbard who’s erratic policy behaviour has her down to 1.8 per cent, according to fivethirtyeight.com.
Billionaire Bloomberg is the unknown and will only formally enter the race on March 3, Super Tuesday, when the greatest number of states hold primaries and caucuses on the same day.
The former popular New York mayor has framed for himself a wide and deep platform that includes strong support for gun control, an issue that resides deep in the hearts of Americans for different reasons. Republicans blindly oppose it while Democrats sensibly view an unending string of mass shootings as reason to clamp down on permissive gun laws.
Bloomberg has been travelling the big southern states while his rivals concentrated on small states up north. (Bloomberg did win New Hampshire’s first primary in tiny Dixville Notch Tuesday as a write-in with three votes -- two Democrat and one Republican.) He’s blanketed the south with advertising and he’s beholden to no one, financing his campaign from his own fortune.
He’s a prolific giver to environmental causes which is another cause dear to Democratic hearts. His accomplishments as mayor of America’s biggest city include economic growth, falling crime and a focus on public health. As Thomas Friedman wrote in The New York Times this month, “Bloomberg has the right stuff — a moderate progressive with a heart of gold but the toughness of a rattlesnake.”
Bloomberg is yet to be tested on a public debate stage where Sanders, Buttigieg, Warren and Klobuchar are comfortable. But his record is impressive and he’s made clear his determination to beat Trump -- the factor most Democratic voters have said is their top priority. If the party can command an Obama-era election day turnout and then some, Trump could be history. But it will have to coalesce around someone, and soon.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
