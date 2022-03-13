BY IAN PATTISON
Justin Trudeau has had a pretty easy go of it relative to the opposition Conservatives who elected, then dumped two successive leaders in a bid to find their mojo again. That’s about to change and Trudeau’s Liberals ought to be worried.
If early interest in the Conservative leadership race is any indication, polling that favours the Liberals could see diverging trend lines begin to merge. Right now, with roughly 18 months until the next election, the Liberals are coasting largely on the strength of their pandemic performance and decisiveness on the dangerous “trucker” convoy and lately, on Ukraine.
Still, even as Canadians emerge from under pandemic restrictions, sizable numbers are frustrated, even bitter about having to hide for two years, foregoing life and opportunity.
Coupled with a vocal minority that literally detests Trudeau as much for his too-smooth style as for his too-left leanings for their liking, there are plenty of average Canadians itching for that old buzzword, “change.”
The amount of change they are wanting and willing to vote for is the basis of the debate facing Conservatives.
The acerbic Pierre Poilievre announced his candidacy to succeed Erin O’Toole just three days after the Conservative leader was shown the door for trying to make the party palatable enough to win the last election by steering it toward the middle. Poilievre has the right-wing rabble rousers sewn up tight and is currently flogging videos that seek to portray him as a misunderstood moderate. He’s not, but image is everything in today’s politics.
Poilievre’s main opponent, for the moment, is the charming Jean Charest who will do what O’Toole tried to do while working to convince the party’s western base that he can be a genuine Conservative to their liking. He favours pipelines but he’s committed to battling climate change. He hasn’t disavowed the Liberal carbon tax but he has said the next increase, on April 1, should be delayed while Canadians endure heavy-duty inflationary prices.
Both men have skeletons, in the front hall closet and the one down the basement.
Poilievre grew up in Calgary volunteering for the Reform party. He moved to Ottawa working for Canadian Alliance leader Stockwell Day and proved to be a quick study. At the age of 25 he beat a Liberal cabinet minister to win Nepean-Carleton for the Conservatives.
Poilievre impressed party leader Stephen Harper with his attack-dog style and has risen in the ranks ever since. The two men shared a bad habit that has lately found favour with American Republicans – making voting difficult for those not apt to support them.
Poilievre was point man for Harper’s Fair Elections Act that was a lot more about voter suppression than about fairness. The provision eventually failed but not before Poilievre staked his claim to the far-right lane on the political freeway.
Last month, he was still driving there, praising and posing with truckers holding downtown Ottawa hostage as convoy organizers sought to overthrow the government. He’s even stoked fears of “The Great Reset” conspiracy that theorizes the pandemic is part of a plan by socialist elites to control the world.
He’ll have to tone down the snarling style that he favours but voters know that a leopard can’t change its spots. Still, if he can convince enough Conservatives that ideological virtue can still spell electability, Poilievre’s fearless smarts might do it.
Barring unforeseen circumstances – and there is room enough between now and September to park a blimp – Charest stands tallest against Poilievre’s ambition.
The 65-year-old has been out of federal politics for 24 years but waltzed back in this week as if he’d never left. His rumoured candidacy to again lead the former Progressive Conservative party that he joined back when Brian Mulroney was in charge has been the subject of intense interest among political junkies, and a certain awareness by the public at large, for weeks.
All that time provided opportunity to recall that, while Poilievre has stuck to one lane, Charest took an off-ramp for a time to lead Quebec’s Liberals. His political upbringing in the party’s progressive wing and his time as a Liberal, albeit to serve Canada as a key opponent to Quebec separatism, mean he’s not a “real” Conservative, his opponents say.
And yet there has been instant and widespread acceptance of Charest as a likeable and potentially electable alternative to the Liberals. Except for those pitfalls.
After losing a leadership contest to Kim Campbell in 1993, and Campbell’s disastrous general election loss, Charest was finally selected to pick up the pieces, which he did with a win in 1997. That’s when he was convinced to move to Quebec as Liberal coalition government leader to finish the job he started in Ottawa as a leader of the “No” campaign to defeat sovereignty.
There have been stains on Charest’s record in both politics (federally and provincially) and the private sector.
A 2007 ethics committee investigation found that one of the financial backers of Charest’s 1993 leadership bid was one, Karlheinz Schreiber, the main player in Mulroney’s Airbus scandal that alleged – but ultimately did not conclude criminality – secret commissions paid to members of the government in exchange for then-Crown corporation Air Canada’s purchase of Airbus jets.
While Charest was Liberal premier of Quebec, the party was accused of taking millions in illegal donations. Findings were inconclusive and no one was ever charged but the whiff of sleaze is hard to Febreze.
Then last year, the Globe and Mail revealed that Charest and his law firm had been acting as a consultant to Huawei Technologies in the Meng Wanzhou extradition case and the tech giant’s efforts to participate in Canada’s 5G wireless networks.
Meng ultimately returned to China in exchange for the successful release of two Canadians held hostage in China – Charest actually worked with the family of one of them. So that turned out well and Huawei does not (yet) operate 5G.
Charest’s ace in the hole is the perception that his overall record of successful political service on both sides of the road could serve to bridge the ideological divide among party members and the population in general. With his easy going manner and undeniable panache, there is good reason to see Charest as party leader – if he can sign up enough new members in time.
This is not to downplay others worthy of consideration. Patrick Brown, who will reportedly enter Sunday, has broad support. Leslyn Lewis ran a solid third in the last leadership race. Peter MacKay was the surprise loser to O’Toole and though many would give him another chance, he announced Saturday night that he will not run, citing his desire to be around his family and, more pressing, the large campaign debt accumulated from that unsuccessful campaign in 2020.
Whomever Conservatives pick on Sept. 10, they’ll have to contend with the Liberals’ vaunted election machine and, perhaps, a different opponent. Trudeau has seemingly been grooming Chrystia Freeland as his successor.
Veteran Tory James Moore surmised this week that Trudeau has been “playing the back nine” of his career. Has the PM really tired of the political wars and character assassinations? Or have the challenges, old and new, steeled him to lead the Liberals into the fray once more.
Time will tell all.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
