AS CITY Council nears its vote on the future of our library system, it's worth taking the time to reflect on why we fund public libraries at all. Why are libraries important and why do we spend taxpayers dollars supporting them?
Fundamentally, the library is an institution with a mission deemed so vital to our collective well-being that it has been publicly funded by the taxpayer across North America for almost 150 years. Ontario began publicly funding libraries in the 1880s as an organization critical to promoting knowledge, literacy, community development and social trust. When we talk about investing in our communities we need to talk about investing in our libraries.
The library is where community happens.
Academic research shows tremendous and far-reaching benefits to local investment in public libraries. Public libraries have been identified as one of the most powerful community-building institutions we have. More than sports, churches or volunteer groups, libraries bring citizens together in unique and dynamic ways.
Because they are free and public institutions, libraries attract diverse people who would not normally socialize or meet to come together and share in the same space. Regardless of income, socio-economic background, ethnicity or religion, people of all types come to the library as a safe place to learn, grow and engage.
The richness of our social networks and community connections is a direct source of wealth. People with strong social ties have an easier time finding jobs, getting support for education and end up being more involved in community activities like volunteering and voting. There is a direct correlation between library funding and high school graduation rates, college graduation rates and labour market outcomes.
A huge study done by the Pew Research Centre showed that 47 per cent of job seekers reported getting help from the library in finding a job and that this help was "very important" to securing employment. 40 per cent of those living with a disability said the help they got applying for government services at their library was "very important" and 94 per cent of people stated that having a public library in their neighbourhood improved their quality of life.
More than 2,300 people use the Thunder Bay Public Library every day. We partner with more than 50 local organizations and initiatives to accomplish more together than we each could alone. We support local business, children's literacy and help seniors navigate the technology that has come to dominate their lives. A smaller library leads to a poorer community and evidence proves that investments in libraries lead to wealthier, healthier and happier communities.
Richard Togman
Chief executive officer of the Thunder Bay Public Library
