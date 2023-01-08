By Ian Pattison
Standing in line at Winners/Homesense the other day I felt like a rat caught in a maze. There were perhaps a dozen people ahead of me and more queuing up behind, all waiting to reach a cashier at one of a bunch of terminals, most of which weren’t staffed.
It occurred to me that this serpentine wait was by design for there, on either side of us, was a wide assortment of small items at what seemed like inflated prices. Why else would we be forced to stand there amid all this handy merchandise except to prompt an impulse buy or three?
Sure, I can use another coffee mug (as if!) and those sea salt chips look yummy. A bag of chocolate covered almonds? Why not? They’re imported!
It was the same later in the day at Canadian Tire, only this time the line that grew to 29 people (for two and eventually three open tills) snaked past household tools, kitchen gadgets, automotive do-dads and accessories for phones.
Over at Walmart and then at Shoppers Drug Mart (I try to limit my trips to town to one a week) they don’t make you run a gauntlet of useless purchases. Instead, they try to force you to use one of many self-checkout machines that now take up more floor space than cashier stations which are never, ever all staffed.
It is clear that they are wearing down those of us who oppose this retail bullying out of principle. Why should we customers aid in the reduction of jobs by management that is giving us less and less opportunity to deal with a person at a till? You can see it as frustrated customers drop out of line one by one and, resigned to their fate, shuffle over to the self-checkout.
What’s doubly frustrating is when the lone cashier is summoned to a self-checkout by a customer who doesn’t know how to use it. At least Walmart and grocery stores assign a staffer to that task.
There’s a Facebook piece going around by a Walmart customer who was challenged at the exit to show his receipt. His reply: If you don’t want to hire cashiers to process my purchase I shouldn’t have to prove that I paid.
We’re being forced more and more to do the work of big retailers. People think nothing of wearing corporate logos on clothing and on the rear of their cars. We pump our own gas (and pay $2 for air – air! – to fill our tires). At airports we check into our own flights, print boarding passes and check luggage. Automation means our unpaid labour benefits profit-making companies.
Have you ever called a customer service phone line and not been told you’ll have to wait 20 minutes on hold because they are “experiencing higher than normal call volumes?” What does it tell you about the quality of their products that the phone lines are always jammed with people who would rather be doing just about anything else than waiting to speak to a representative who is probably in a foreign country being paid a pittance and, no fault of theirs, is hard to understand?
Meanwhile, prices keep rising for products that are not nearly of the quality they used to be. I bought a pair of high-end gauntlets and in less than six months the seam on a finger split. I wrote to the company, including a photo, and asked for a refund. They replied that some of their products are exclusive to the retailer I used and I’d have to take it up with them.
For once I didn’t keep the receipt and knew their strict policy on returns. I replied again and said you put your logo on the gloves but don’t stand behind them when they don’t stand up to even minor use. They didn’t bother to reply again.
But their revenue is up, profits are sure up (I checked), and shareholders are happy, unlike the customers forced to endure such shoddy treatment.
WHO isn’t being treated badly? The CEOs who issue the orders to cut quality and service in order to maximize profits and, ultimately, their own income.
As most Canadians are aware from Monday’s news, CEO compensation is through the roof. The richest 100 made as much money this week as you’ll make all year. They earn 227 times as much as the rest of us and the gap is growing.
Among the valuable organizations that research things on behalf of those of us who don’t make an average of $14 million a year is the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives which has just issued a study on excessive CEO pay.
Not only is this remuneration repugnant but it’s designed to avoid the developments that are pushing household budgets past the limits of what’s affordable and, for some, what’s essential.
As CCPA’s senior economist David Macdonald told Canada’s National Observer, unlike the average worker, a CEO’s earnings are largely the result of bonuses and stock options, sometimes referred to as “variable compensation.” This pay structure -- approved by boards of directors -- accounted for 83 per cent of the top 100 CEOs’ total earnings in 2021.
What’s more, CEOs’ earnings were largely sheltered from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty of the top 100 CEOs received the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, 14 had their bonus structure changed to protect them from the pandemic’s impacts and another five got both.
“The last two years really exemplify the problem with CEO pay,” said Macdonald. “It's really a pay-for-luck scheme, but only good luck.”
While households and workers suffer in times of high inflation, companies raise their prices and the resulting record-high corporate profits pad the pockets of CEOs. It’s a can’t-lose proposition.
The gross inequality between what CEOs and their employees make always comes with excuses. People are tired of excuses. I know that I am. There can be no excuse for some jet-setting business baron making more in a minute than most people make in a month. None. There are remedies available through the tax system and Ottawa needs to start using them.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
