By Ian Pattison
Norm Gale wasn’t kidding when he said this is "the most-difficult budget ever faced by a city council" in the history of Thunder Bay. The city manager was describing the challenge facing councillors who must try to maintain services while grappling with stubbornly-high inflation and the pandemic’s drain on a stagnant economy that the experts say won’t even start to recover for another year.
Gale said that he and his managers entered the process of crafting a budget proposal for council knowing full well that the balancing act that annually faces any city – providing services and paying for them – is infinitely more difficult in 2023.
On one hand there are the department heads’ wish lists, which include essentials like roads, sewer and water and emergency services, On the other hand there are politicians who were mostly elected on promises to hold the line on spending while taxpayers face their own financial worries unprecedented in recent times.
The problem’s scope became stunningly clear when Gale dropped the budget document on councillors’ desks at their first meeting of the year. The bottom line is a proposed 6.18-per-cent tax levy that drops to a still-high hurdle of 5.6 per cent once growth projections are factored in – Tbaytel dividends, casino payments and investment returns, such as they are, or aren’t.
The situation sounded a huge hiccup when Mayor Ken Boshcoff told the meeting he wanted a tax hike of no more than 2 per cent.
“There’s no tinkering in this budget that’s going to realize a budget increase of two per cent and maintain service levels and infrastructure spending at the same time,” Gale said at a press conference. “It’s just not going to happen.”
A week later, at a public pre-budget consultation meeting, the mayor allowed that maybe 3 per cent, as suggested by the chamber of commerce, was more realistic. “... anything more than three per cent will really do our city a lot of harm," he said. And he’s right. But so are many city employees who know that what they do is counted on, and usually is never enough.
Even at 3 per cent, council would have to find $5.5 million in budget cuts, Gale said, once again placing a big, red exclamation point on the enormity of the challenge.
Public consultations are mostly “yes, but” proposals by citizen groups that are responsible enough to participate in the process and who think that, despite all else, their pet project should escape the axe. There were calls to finally complete the waterfront trail, a bike lane down Memorial Avenue, half-price or no-cost bus passes for low-income citizens.
On the other side of the ledger are asks by city departments, starting with police who want $4.4 million – nearly 8 per cent – more than they spent last year. Given the rise in armed drug gangs and related addiction issues, who can blame them? It’s the amount paid to middle- and upper-level police (and firefighters) who dominate the annual public service Sunshine List that irks many taxpayers, not the need for more cops for security and protection.
The police service proposal includes 20 new officers while the budget itself calls for hiring 51 people. You can bet that councillors will take a hard look at any new city hires while bearing in mind complaints they get from citizens when a street or sidewalk isn’t plowed, a parent in long-term care isn’t cared for, an ambulance doesn’t arrive in minutes.
Some of these hires are mandated by the province but the provincial government is studiously ignoring Thunder Bay’s pleas for help with multiple service costs associated with spiralling homelessness and addictions issues.
Our opioid problem rivals that of any Canadian community. Police (and paramedics) spend inordinate time waiting for the regional hospital to admit the people they bring there knowing it could take hours given that the emergency room is among Ontario’s busiest.
Some people will grumble at the proposal to re-fashion the north side downtown core but the streets already have to be dug up to replace aging service pipes. Putting off additional improvements to this proven economic-driver neighbourhood will only cost more in future.
Does the city need more pedestrian crossovers? Put another way, do we want to encourage more people to walk instead of drive? Driving pollutes the air and slowly ruins roads.
What about planned improvements to the Canada Games Complex and Fort William Gardens? These are popular city assets that, like any building, will deteriorate if not maintained.
Then there’s the first phase of demolition of Victoriaville, something that citizens have demanded for years. It’ll cost an estimated $11 million when completed, an amount you just know will increase. Does council put this off or approve it, and the ensuing hit to property taxes?
Council will have a hard time wrestling with the need to maintain essential service levels while cutting into administration’s spending proposals to do just that. Primarily, though, they must bear in mind citizens’ ability to pay that is being sorely tested by events largely beyond anyone’s control.
There was no more telling example of that reality than in the Lakehead Social Planning Council’s report to council last month on the city’s poverty reduction strategy. LSPC director Marie Klassen laid out the stark reality: 49 per cent of local residents currently fall below the poverty line, using the federal “market basket measure” of $44,300 for a family of four.
The problem is made worse by a skewed Statistics Canada measure of municipal growth which it put this week at just 0.2 per cent, slowest of any major metropolitan area in the country. Meanwhile, police and other reliable sources estimate that the city’s population is undercounted by at least 20,000 people who’ve moved here from remote northern communities, mainly First Nations, but aren’t on the census rolls.
StatsCan’s model attributes most current growth in cities to immigration, including foreign students and people with work permits. One look at the staff in any Thunder Bay department store, grocery store or gas station reveals the large and growing presence of immigrants in the workforce, taking jobs that for whatever reasons, existing citizens don’t want. We are fortunate to have them.
A letter in The Chronicle-Journal recently complained about streets blocked by cars owned by students jamming rental properties around the university and college.
Do these two influxes of people really only amount to 0.2 per cent of Thunder Bay’s population? Or is it that undercounting them adds to city spending pressure due to senior government transfer payments that don’t reflect the numbers of people who live here?
Primarily, though, it is the impoverished who make the most compelling case for council’s attention to spending. Many of those people depend on many of the services that the council will be asked to reduce.
Anyone who thinks that being a councillor is a cushy, overpaid job should think again. Imagine being one of the five newcomers and walking into this hornets’ nest.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
