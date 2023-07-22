By Ian Pattison
Plan ahead. It’s good advice that can head off unpleasant surprises down the road. Thunder Bay city administration keeps trying to do that, only to run into the political realities faced by city council which orders the advice, then largely ignores it.
In these trying economic times, should councillors stand firm or give way to public pressure that demands miniscule tax increases but wants pet services maintained? It’s a tough one.
In an effort to offset the challenges of today’s high interest rates and inflation together with soaring emergency service costs and a shrinking industrial tax base, council last February ordered city managers to find $2.2 million in service cuts without saying where they might come from.
When the list came back, the public reaction was swift and predictable. Don’t close the Neebing arena and a bunch of other rinks in this hockey-mad city which operates 38 outdoor rinks alone. Don’t eliminate the Neebing and Fort William First Nation bus routes despite low ridership. Etcetera. You know how this goes.
Facing an angry (voting) public, councillors chose to put the exercise on hold in favour of further public consultation on the big ticket items. Still, council did vote for 22 cuts to a variety of pool and playground programs, litter pickup and maintenance at parkettes, closure of the Current River EMS station and an end to the Sisters Cities program. This will save about $500,000. Still to be found is another $1 million if the council is to avoid simply kicking this spending can down the road.
Doing that would replicate the scenario that helped to get the city into this situation in the first place when previous councils put off hard choices.
BACK IN January, before the current process began, city administration was planning ahead. Its projections for the total municipal tax levy increase, net of projected growth, were 5.38 per cent in 2024, 2.2 per cent in 2025 and 2.98 per cent in 2026.
How things have changed. Assuming council finds additional savings, and based on budget amendments and other developments, including new provincial program cost downloads, the projected municipal tax levy, net of projected real growth, is now an increase of 6 per cent in 2024, 2.86 per cent in 2025, and 4.28 per cent in 2026.
Anticipating the political pressures on council, an administrative report that members will consider on Monday warns that for every 1-per-cent reduction in the tax levy they might want, additional net operational savings of $2.2 million would be required.
For example:
* $1.1 million to realize a 5.5-per-cent net tax levy increase;
* $2.2 million to realize a 5-per-cent net tax levy increase; and
* $4.4 million to realize a 4-per-cent net tax levy increase.
Thunder Bay’s current inflation rate is 3.4 per cent, down from 4.6 per cent in June due to lower gasoline prices (which I haven’t heard the opposition parties acknowledge). But even at that, grocery prices remain stubbornly high with big mortgage increases presently in store for many homeowners.
If council orders a tax increase lower than the 6 per cent, administration recommends the dollar target be split with 40 per cent coming from further service level reductions, 40 per cent from a reduction to capital and the remaining 20 per cent from “even more aggressive increases to user fees” over and above those already recommended along with proposed new development fees that business won’t like one bit.
THERE ARE no easy answers here. If we’re already giving up on children’s recreation programs, letting weeds grow in parks and litter accumulate, and closing an ambulance station, where is council going to find another million in savings? And is that enough? No.
City Hall is top-heavy with staff is a common public claim. That may well be but in addition to previous staff reductions, council has ordered city manager Norm Gale to find a further $700,000 in staffing cuts this year which would amount to more than 20 positions.
But wait, Thunder Bay’s brutal crime situation meant that council had already approved 20 new police officers for this year. Given police wage levels, that’s a net loss of money.
“We need to face the reality of our budget constraints (and) what we can truly afford to provide,” Gale told council last month. “Very simply, we cannot keep doing the status quo. We cannot keep providing the same service levels and have the low inflation budget increases every year.”
Council dare not – must not – reduce infrastructure spending given the deplorable state of the roads. It cannot avoid sending more money to the police to combat the rising tide of crime. There were 302 calls to police last weekend alone and the drugs and gangs unit is desperately in need of a large infusion of provincial cash. It has to find more money for paramedics already strained dealing with overdoses and medical distress among a growing homeless population.
Gale said there is no way around hard-choice cuts in the face of a “broken” provincial funding regimen that for some unknown reason refuses to fully acknowledge Thunder Bay’s desperate social ills.
Coun. Shelby Ch’ng had the courage to say what others were unwilling to utter. Even if the council were to make every spending cut recommended, it would not be enough.
“We can empty every pool, we can sell every park . . . and it’s still not enough money for us to be sustainable,” she said at the June meeting where council cancelled some of the proposed cuts.
“Let's not kid ourselves into thinking these cuts, these very painful things we’re doing to the community . . . are going to get us anywhere.”
The dire financial reality means the search for cuts will have to continue, but that won’t be enough. A much-needed boost from higher levels of government would help, but that won’t be enough. It seems there is no way around a property tax increase that a good many people simply will not be able to pay.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
