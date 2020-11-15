PATTISON’S POINT
BY IAN PATTISON
Does anyone still think that going easy on the coronavirus is a good idea? That trusting people to do the right things while government signals that it’s OK to carry on pretty much as usual is the best public policy right now?
For the longest time Thunder Bay and the immediate area had a single case at a time. Summer had brought an end to the strict lockdowns imposed at the outset of the pandemic. Covid fatigue gave way to careless complacency. The numbers didn’t rise and many figured we’d managed to keep the virus locked out of our northern bubble.
While most people appear to follow the rule about wearing masks, there are other signals. Many leave their noses showing, presumably to breathe easier but defeating the purpose. Fewer seem to religiously use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving stores that provide it. Some aren’t careful at all.
People gather in public places and at private parties. And why not? Governments in Ottawa and at Queen’s Park didn’t much limit it for the longest time and assured us they were working on contact tracing to keep track of any upticks that would be pounced on.
Except that didn’t happen.
"In Canada, we never set clear goals and so we opened up without having built a solid test, trace, isolate strategy," Dr. Irfan Dhalla, vice-president of physician quality at Unity Health in Toronto, told The Globe and Mail.
"We didn't follow the indicators closely enough and now we're paying the price.”
Thunder Bay and area (Oliver Paipoonge, Neebing, Gillies, Shuniah, Conmee, O'Connor, unorganized territories) saw cases jump to 15 on Monday and to 23 on Tuesday. By Friday there were 29 active cases. On Sunday the district health unit announced a further jump to 37 cases. We’re very much on the wrong trajectory.
“Now the community knows this can change in the blink of an eye… how one case can contact so many others cases and create quite an eruption of spread,” said Dr. Stewart Kennedy, head of the regional hospital’s Covid team, this week.
Hospital rules state that anyone travelling outside of Northern Ontario must self-isolate for seven days before returning to the facility. Today’s data shows that symptoms will begin to appear within four to seven days.
Kennedy said he “firmly” believes that other local organizations need to follow those same precautions. He said no one can force people in those organizations and in businesses to spend a week at home after travel. But “that’s your duty” to co-workers and to the larger community. A duty, not a consideration.
If community spread grows too rapidly, it will eventually enter the hospital and the effects would be “devastating,” Kennedy said.
The majority of local cases involve people aged 20-49. It’s the same in other areas of the province where the caseload has reached staggering proportions and shows signs of reaching as many as 6,000 cases a day by December.
As the prison warden said to Paul Newman’s character in Cool Hand Luke, “What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate.” The message hasn’t been all that clear and it isn’t being conveyed with the force needed to jolt laggards into obeying the rules.
Thunder Bay and area are currently in “Prevent” mode, the lowest status in Ontario’s new and confusing Covid rating system that also includes protect, restrict, control, and lockdown. Shouldn’t we be in at least the “restrict” stage if we are going to head off this sudden leap in cases? “Prevent” is colour-coded green, for heaven’s sake. That signals “go,” not “stop what you’re doing and realize the consequences.”
The new rules say you move past Prevent only if the positivity rate rises above one per cent. We’re at 0.2 but the writing is starkly on the wall. We’re in trouble unless serious measures are taken, and fast. Why aren’t masks mandatory throughout Ontario?
Premier Doug Ford is batting away good advice from the Ontario Medical Association which calls the new framework “too lax.” The Ontario Hospital Association warned that hospitals will soon be overwhelmed, echoing Dr. Kennedy’s concern.
Are you waiting for elective surgery that was delayed by the first wave? The second is looking imminently much worse. They say that patience is a virtue. Not when you’re hurting 24/7.
On Friday, Ford adjusted the new framework to put hot zones in the red “control” stage. But while people there are advised not to leave home, they can still go to gyms and restaurants. That is bonkers.
Covid is surging throughout the country. Prime Minister Trudeau has mused about invoking the Emergencies Act, which gives the federal cabinet the right to take control of powers that are normally provincial or municipal. A patchwork of provincial approaches, often governed by business concerns rather than the health emergency we face, has many people confused and frightened.
Ford warned Trudean not to tread on provincial jurisdiction, saying, “We understand our provinces.” Does he? Does he realize how bad it can get?
Trudeau warned Friday that “impossible” choices will have to be made if premiers don’t lower their Covid caseloads soon, “really difficult choices about where we deploy the limited resources we have.”
The battle for public confidence suffers with inconsistent messaging. Front-line physicians are adamant Ontario isn’t doing enough. The chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams, has apparently been willing to cater more to Ontario’s political leadership than to his profession.
Even B.C.’s calmly persuasive chief health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says that being too tough on people won’t work. People who don’t wear masks now won’t wear them if it’s mandatory, she said Thursday. But public persuasion borne of no-nonsense government orders can work wonders. So can stiff fines.
B.C. Premier John Horgan gets it. "It's going to require people to get with the program. And there's a whole bunch of people that are not abiding by the minimalist rules we had in place . . ."
GIven all of the troubling data, news of a successful new vaccine test was welcome relief. Pfizer said that early data suggests its vaccine is more than 90-per-cent effective, signalling a “great day for science and humanity.” But further down in its statement came this cautionary note: “As the study continues, the final vaccine efficacy percentage may vary.” That Pfizer executives sold shares on the day of the announcement sullies the news and the company’s reputation.
We need good news but we also need firm leadership. We needed it when it counted. We know another lockdown now will hurt business, worsen mental health issues and put everyone in a bad mood. It didn’t have to be this way. It will be worse than ever if government does not act decisively right now.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
