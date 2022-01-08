BY IAN PATTISON
This time, it’s different. We’ve known for some time that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is more contagious but less serious than its predecessors. That reality is changing a great many things about how we deal with this long, long strain on life as we knew it.
Before Omicron, severe illness prompted public restrictions that most people accepted with a sense of purpose. There followed a rush to get vaccinated. Stories of gasping patients being intubated in crowded ICUs was enough to keep us to ourselves.
With Omicron the rush is for tests to determine if cold- and flu-like symptoms are just that or if Covid is present. With so much demand for this knowledge, the Ontario government is having to restrict who is eligible for testing to high-risk individuals who are symptomatic or health care staff who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Those members of the public who possess rapid tests shouldn't use them to "socialize," scolded Ontario’s chief medical officer, Dr. Kieran Moore. Instead, they should save them to determine whether their symptoms are from the virus, he said.
There is a lot less fear of COVID-19 these days and that is prompting a lot more pushback against familiar government restrictions on public activity. Who isn’t sick and tired of it all?
Entrepreneurs who once dutifully obeyed operational limits now openly grumble at this new round of orders keeping many people away from their establishments.
“Well, here we are once again, the day before we close indoor dining and move to take-out only,” reads a Facebook post from Daytona’s, a favourite Thunder Bay restaurant.
“We'd be lying if we said we are OK, because we are not. This is a very challenging time for our industry and with each closure it becomes harder to make up for the loss we take each time, whether it be financially, mentally, physically or from the loss of good crew members leaving for other industries because they need to support themselves.”
Oh, but restaurants can still offer outdoor patio dining, Ontario allows. Who’s up for apps and shots at 20 below?
Parents and teachers are angry at delays in re-opening schools after the holidays. Young people again denied the learning and social environment of classrooms are losing ground and struggling with mental illness.
“I am here to tell you that any delay of school opening is inexcusable, given everything we know about the potential benefits and the known risks of closing schools and of COVID-19,” writes Dr. Jennifer Grant is an infectious diseases physician at the University of British Columbia’s Faculty of Medicine, in a piece for Postmedia this week.
To be fair, Omicron came on so fast that governments were largely caught off-guard. But these catch-up restrictions are facing a level of public challenge that we’ve not seen before during this pandemic.
Trust in leaders and institutions is fraying. The Peter Finch line from Network, “We’re mad as hell and we’re not going to take it anymore,” comes to mind.
The changing approach to Covid isn’t just among a frustrated public, either. As Bianca Bharti wrote in the National Post this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement that the federal government would procure another 140 million rapid antigen tests suggests authorities are preparing to live with Omicron rather than defeat it.
“(It’s) a massive change from the public health point of view, that they’re really expecting people to manage their own risk,” Joshua Gans, professor of strategic management at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management told Bharti.
“We’re moving to the endemic phase which is, so long as we’re not having massive outbreaks, you should manage it yourself. And the only thing we’re really going to care about is if the hospitals are going to be overwhelmed.”
Even as Omicron inflicts relatively minor illness on most who catch it, many more are catching it including health care workers already in short supply due to exhaustion. Dozens are away from Thunder Bay Regional. Hospitalizations are rising, including ICU admissions, pointing to the danger faced by the minority of Canadians who’ve not bothered to get vaccinated.
The coming week will tell the tale of whether we’ve got enough healthy doctors and nurses to care for these holdouts, let alone other patients whose treatments are being put off in order that a dwindling health care team can care for a growing Covid cohort. Can terrible decisions about who gets to live and who must die be far off?
A Toronto Star analysis shows unvaccinated people have been admitted to the ICU at a rate six times higher and in the hospital overall two times higher than people who have been fully vaccinated. In Ontario, between 8,000 and 10,000 scheduled surgeries a week are being cancelled because Covid patients in more dire circumstances come first.
“How is it fair that people who are making the decision not to get vaccinated (and don’t have a legitimate medical reason for not doing so) and who are making an outsized contribution to the distress we are witnessing at our hospitals, are being moved to the front of the line ahead of others who have got vaccinated?” asks columnist Gary Mason in the Globe and Mail this week.
Well, it’s not fair. And everyone knows it. People have lost patience with those who expect hospital emergency attention in a hurry because the Covid they insisted they wouldn’t get is raging in their bodies.
Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said he wanted to “pi– off” the unvaccinated, including by barring them from public places.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Novak Djokovic to leave the country, rejecting his vaccine exemption for the Australian Open. The world’s top tennis player has appealed the decision.
“He seems utterly lacking in self-awareness and is chronically tone-deaf,” writes Rosie DiManno in the Toronto Star. “As if his exceptionalism allows carte blanche smugness, floating above gravity that keeps everyone else tethered to mere mortality. Who the hell does Novak Djokovic think he is?”
In the locked-down Chinese city of Xian, hospitals are demanding that patients be Covid-free before they can be admitted.
Saskatchewan and Quebec are denying the unvaccinated entry to liquor stores as a way to convince them. It’s working. After Quebec’s announcement, first-shot vaccinations nearly sextupled.
“If you chose to make a conscious decision not to get vaccinated, then you must be aware that it comes with repercussions,” writes Mason. “And one of them could be around medical care. If you put yourself in harm’s way, then you will pay a price, which might be a lack of space for you at your local hospital.”
Others have suggested sending unvaccinated Covid patients the bill for their hospital treatment.
Something’s got to give here. Otherwise, instead of demonstrations against masks, vaccines and lockdowns, the demonstrations might soon be against admitting unvaccinated Covid patients, period.
A wedge that big will be difficult to dislodge.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
