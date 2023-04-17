IT WAS with a sense of sadness and gratitude that I read John Cameron's final column (Curling Season, Column Faces The End - CJ, April 5).
It seems like forever that I have looked forward to the Wednesday edition of the paper every winter to read John's column and get caught up on everything curling in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario.
John's dedication to our sport is unparalleled. For 25 years John was able to inform everyone, about everything, that was going on in our sport. From the smallest "spiel" to the national stage, John included everyone. His incredible effort to do this on a weekly basis for this period of time is to be admired.
I can never remember John missing a week - even writing his column while on vacation in warmer climates.
The In The House column has promoted curling in our community in so many different ways. It has kept local curlers fully informed as to results and behind-the-scenes stories as well as keeping curling front of mind for the entire community.
Thank you, John, for your hard work and love of the sport that is shared by so many. You are a great friend of curling.
Congratulations on your retirement. Your column will truly be missed but I know that you will continue to support curling as a volunteer, organizer and 'Tuesday night lead.'
Rick Lang
THUNDER BAY
