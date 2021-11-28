BY IAN PATTISON
What is a federal or “national” government if not to govern a nation? The more a national government divests itself of responsibilities, the less a nation exists as a whole. Is a nation of increasingly separate, often quarrelling, jurisdictions still a nation? Or is it just a collection of parts all pursuing their own interests, sometimes at odds with the national interest?
We are all familiar with Quebec nationalism. Former premier Rene Levesque’s fight to preserve a “distinct society” threatened separation and sent Canada into constitutional contortions that reverberate to this day in the form of the document’s notwithstanding clause.
Canada’s government instinctively accedes to Quebec’s demands for distinction, in part to secure Quebecers’ votes essential to forming a national government. This genuflecting can have its downsides, though, as when none of the federal party leaders uttered a peep after Quebec banned civil servants from wearing any sort of religious wear at work.
Alberta has long grumbled about an alleged lesser status than Quebec and has itself thought aloud about separating. In a 2019 poll, 56 per cent of respondents agreed with the statement, "Western Canada gets so few benefits from being part of Canada that they might as well go it on their own."
In fact, Ottawa spent more money in Alberta than it raised in tax revenues from the province in 2020. Canada’s purchase of a pipeline to protect Alberta oil interests seemed to barely register in Edmonton or the oilfields.
Earlier this month, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he wants the province to be a "nation within a nation" by increasing its autonomy in areas including policing, taxation and immigration. Moe called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement last week of a plan to cap oil and gas emissions a "non-consulted" decision.
Here again, Ottawa has acted in the national -- indeed global -- interest in taking a tough decision to begin to reduce the country’s carbon emissions. Climate heating has quickly reached a danger point not widely foreseen just a few years ago. Fierce weather patterns of extreme heat and drenching downpours throughout much of Canada signal the necessity of national policies to reduce the danger.
A national carbon tax was imposed on Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick because their own carbon reduction plans didn’t meet the standard agreed to in the Paris climate accord of 2015. Ontario responded with a $30-million war chest to fight the move and “anti-tax” stickers affixed to gas pumps. Ontario still insists its own plans are sufficient but the auditor general reported this week that those measures will take the province only a fifth of the way to its own goal.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Canada in its race around the world, the federal government in Ottawa naturally responded on behalf of all Canadians. It sought to arrange large-scale orders of personal protective equipment for health care personnel and ventilators for hospitals. It began negotiations for vaccines as they were developed. It assigned key health authorities to keep the nation apprised of daily developments. It was must-watch TV.
There were early calls for Ottawa to initiate the Emergencies Act but it soon became clear that most health care responsibilities lie with the provinces. So how did provinces respond?
Most of them quickly asserted their right to dole things out as they saw fit while lately demanding a huge increase in health funding from Ottawa. Beyond that, danger zones like understaffed long-term care homes were allowed a variety of approaches to Covid that saw Ontario defy national advice and quickly have to deal with horrible virus outbreaks.
The most serious death tolls occurred in private care homes signalling another step in provincial abandonment of national medicare.
By and large, provinces governed by conservative governments remain reluctant to institute tough Covid restrictions on public activities while liberal-leaning jurisdictions took a more activist approach with early mask mandates and, eventually, prohibitions on entry to public venues for those who chose to remain unvaccinated.
The results generally showed that caseloads in provinces such as Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta rose higher and faster than those in provinces where restrictions were implemented early and often. To its credit, Ontario’s government has since come to its senses.
When the concept of vaccine mandates arose this fall, Canada’s four largest provinces quickly followed federal guidelines. Tens of thousands of people in Quebec, British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine after public announcements of a vaccine passport, even before the new policy came into effect.
Today in Ontario, nearly 90 per cent of eligible people (ages 12 and up) have received a first dose while 86 per cent are fully vaccinated. Children aged 5-12 are eligible for vaccines as of this week just as outbreaks at 712 elementary schools are being reported in many communities, including Thunder Bay.
Here, cases have risen from single digits a month ago to 68 as of Friday, highest since May. There are 85 cases throughout Northwestern Ontario.
Unfortunately, a return to indoor activities as winter approaches, coupled with a still relatively sizable population that remains unvaccinated for a variety of reasons, is beginning to send summer’s downward case trend sharply back up across much of the country. Growing condemnation of stubborn anti-vaxxers threatens to spill over to people who hesitate with concerns about vaccine side-effects even though those are rare and almost always manageable. Divisions like this can turn ugly fast in a population under medical siege.
The federal government is recommending a booster for people whose second shot was six months ago. But uptake has been slow in Ontario, in part because people have yet to sense a real urgency. Any day now, the prospect of a possible fifth winter wave of Covid, bringing with it a new round of restrictions, will likely prompt more people to register for boosters in advance of a holiday season they don’t want to miss again.
Covid fatigue has led nearly half of Canadians surveyed by Leger to say they’ll ditch masks for Christmas. Most said they aren’t afraid of catching the virus because they are fully vaccinated, ignoring medical advice that we still need to be careful.
The leading voice on that warning belongs to Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief medical health officer. Her provincial counterparts are acting with varying degrees of haste based in some cases on the dictates of their government masters, not on their own medical training.
This week’s emergence of the vigorous Omicron variant may prompt a rethinking of priorities for those considering letting down their guard.
If everyone in Canada was on the same page, practising the same cautionary behaviour as espoused by Tam, we’d all be a lot further ahead of the pandemic instead of dreading its return along with a winter that is also forecast to be bad.
