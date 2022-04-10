BY IAN PATTISON
It’s an “uptick,” that’s all. “A little spike.” Nothing to worry about. We can handle it, no problem.
COVID-19 is attacking us for the sixth time and Ontario Premier Doug Ford is telling us to chill. Others, who actually have medical degrees, are telling us something entirely different.
We have come to rely on governments to best manage this novel pandemic and in large part they have done a good job. But lately it feels like the provinces have given up based on the nature of the latest variation of this infection. “Latest” being an important adjective.
There are already newer, more infectious mutations taking hold elsewhere. It is a pattern that we have seen over and over again. The virus regroups and travels to eventually reach every corner of the world. Yet, Ontario has joined other provinces in relaxing mask mandates, capacity limits and vaccine passport requirements. It feels too soon.
Indeed, we are on our own.
Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott have assured us that the current “slight” increase in infections can be managed by our hospitals. If things continue to get worse, Ontario will simply fund more beds. Hospitals are already short of staff and without personnel, beds are just mattresses.
Ford’s assurances don’t sound right. Things feel dicey right now and his own chief science adviser is sounding the alarm. (As for the premier’s physician-in-chief, Dr. Kieran Moore has been notably absent lately. Is that because he agrees the situation is under control and sees no reason to comment? Or is it because he is at odds with Ford and either refuses to appear to back up the premier or has been told to lay low with his differing opinion?)
Political considerations aside – we are, after all, less than three months out from the next election – Ford has always said he relies on the experts to formulate pandemic policy. COVID-19 Science Advisory Table director Dr. Peter Jüni, warned just last week about wastewater samples taken across the province – including Thunder Bay’s water pollution control plant – showing up to 35,000 new infections per day. On Wednesday, he said that that figure had jumped up to as many as 120,000 per day. He called it a “tidal wave” of infection, not a ripple.
Hospitalizations are another measure to consider. There were 1,156 Covid-infected patients in the province’s hospitals Friday, up 40 per cent from last week, including 159 in ICU. Thunder Bay’s numbers are 20 and 9 respectively with 127 active confirmed cases pushing the cumulative total above 10,000 since this thing began two years ago.
It is still pretty rare to see someone without a mask indoors in Thunder Bay which confirms a collective determination to continue to follow medical advice and “stay safe,” as we’ve come to tell one another. We err on the side of caution while Ford seems to choose the route of expediency.
Ford remains intent on ending all remaining Covid health requirements on April 27 – five weeks before the election – by which time spring weather will probably (!) be here. More people will follow the province’s lead and lower their guard, socializing maskless. Meantime, the BA.2 subvariant is surging across the country largely undetected after provinces limited testing regimes.
"There is no cause for panic ... this was anticipated," the premier said Wednesday in response to rising hospitalizations. How many times has he said that in the past and then been forced to re-impose mandates he’d lifted too soon?
Ford reiterated that "we do have the capacity within our hospitals and our ICU," noting that Ontario can "ramp up" to have more than 3,000 ICU beds available in total.
Jüni sees it very differently. "There is no way we could ramp up to 3,000 ICU beds. We don't have the staff," he told CTV.
Maybe Ford is relying on his offer of $5,000 bonuses to nurses for staying on the job, though many are off with Covid. Nurses would get half the “retention bonus” before the June 2 election and half afterwards — a move health care unions call a “pay-as-you vote gimmick.”
"Health-care workers are getting COVID-19 at a rate in Ontario never seen in this pandemic. We can't staff any extra beds in the hospitals," Dr. Lisa Salamon, an emergency physician in Scarborough, tweeted this week. She added that many of the cases involve health workers infected by their children, bringing the coronavirus home from school.
Only about 30 per cent of children aged five to 11 now have two doses of vaccine and mask mandates in Ontario schools were dropped last month. In contrast, 91.5 per cent of children aged 12-17 are fully vaccinated with two shots.
Elliott cited Thursday’s expansion of fourth-dose booster shots available to all people over 60 as reason to relax. But there is conflicting advice on how long to wait since your last shot.
The general practice has been to wait six months between dose three and dose four of Pfizer or Moderna. Ontario now recommends a five-month interval while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says four. The Thunder Bay District Health Unit issued a statement Wednesday saying, “Eligible individuals can receive the fourth dose as early as 3 months (84 days) after their last booster if they choose.”
Who’s right? What’s a person to think?
There is also a question about how effective second boosters will be, but there is broad agreement that they will help prevent serious illness and death.
Who will even take a fourth shot? Only about half of eligible Canadians have bothered to get a third one, likely a result of “pandemic fatigue” and conflicting advice from politicians and medical authorities.
Ford and Elliott are right when they say that various levels of immunity among a slowly growing number of vaccinated people will help to reduce hospitalizations. But a faster growing number are contracting the highly-contagious Omicron BA.2 subvariant.
The race is on to try and keep it at bay with a new round of boosters that an unknown number of people will or won’t take.
The bottom line was outlined by Jüni on Wednesday: "We are probably already having the highest number of daily infections ever in the pandemic" – 100,000 every 24 hours, according to his science table.
This pandemic is not over.
That should prompt a high demand for boosters among eligible people beginning this week. It should also prompt Doug Ford to rein in his ill-advised assurance that all is well.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
