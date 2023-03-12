By Ian Pattison
This is an updated version of a column that first appeared in the print edition March 11.
In the game of politics, a distraction can be a useful diversion. Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre both enjoyed a measure of it this week as Jagmeet Singh finally got to ask grocery store CEOs why their profits are skyrocketing while Canadians are forced to put items they want back on the shelf because they can no longer afford them. Results were mixed to say the least.
Trudeau is getting hammered daily in the Commons as a parliamentary committee plumbs the depths of his government’s knowledge of Chinese attempts to get friendly politicians elected and deny those who call out Beijing for its bad behaviour.
Conservatives, ably aided by intelligence leaks to news media, ridiculed foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly’s refusal to say how many Chinese diplomats have been sent home for meddling in our affairs. None, it seems.
The Liberals are facing the most provocative Chinese government in recent history as the Communist party extends its influence by intimidation, force and subterfuge. Yet Joly admitted Thursday to failure by her department to fully brief her on the Chinese situation.
Intelligence leaks led to news stories about 11 federal candidates targeted by China in the 2019 federal election but Joly said she has no idea who they are. A Chinese consular official has said Liberal MP Han Dong benefited from Chinese influence to get elected but that official remains in Canada. Vincent Ke, a member of Ontario’s legislature left the Progressive Conservative caucus Friday after allegations that he was part of a Beijing-led effort to interfere with the 2019 federal election, which he denies. Trudeau first said last fall that he was not briefed on China’s meddling but, given how preposterous that sounded, has since allowed that he is terribly concerned about it.
If any of this is true, what does it say about Ottawa’s willingness to take seriously the repeated warnings from the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service in which someone is worried enough about it to release secrets to the Globe and Mail and Global News?
On the other hand, what does it say about Conservatives’ insistence that only a full and open public hearing will suffice to understand the extent of China’s efforts. Do we really want to risk revealing state secrets that could impair our national security by forcing our spies to answer questions, many of them politically motivated, in front of cameras?
Perhaps Trudeau is right, that the existing bipartisan national security committee of Parliament, with access to any and all security documents it wants to see, is the best forum to determine how far and how badly China has stuck its nose in our business. The downside is that the report will first go to Trudeau who has a bad habit of hiding bad news.
Of course, as the Globe’s Andrew Coyne wrote Friday, the Prime Minister could clear up the most important questions about China’s interference in our elections – by simply answering them.
Then again, as John Ivison wrote in The National Post, Liberals are fighting suspiciously hard to prevent Katie Telford, the PM’s chief of staff, testifying on Chinese interference, resorting to filibuster to block proceedings of the committee where Conservative are trying hard to call her.
The bottom line is that this entire controversy is exactly what China wants to see – a divided Canada arguing over a clearly effective campaign of intrusion into Canadian affairs that shows just how ill-prepared we are to counter it.
The divide was there for all to see this week when Poilievre, the opposition leader, offered the preposterous theory that the Prime Minister and his government are actually collaborating with a hostile foreign power — China, in this case – evidenced by CSIS leaks he says show that the country’s top spies are worried about the loyalty of the leader of government. Indecisive, maybe. Weak on China, perhaps. But a traitor? Come on. Xi Jinping must be laughing.
Whether plans to appoint a special rapporteur and create a foreign influence transparency registry will succeed in blocking efforts by China (and Russia and Iran and North Korea) from altering future Canadian events, including the next federal election, remains to be seen. Better late than never.
POILIEVRE, meanwhile, is trying to make Canadians forget the sight of three of his MPs at lunch with a visiting German parliamentarian who has said Islam is not a religion, and whose party opposes all immigration to Germany, has downplayed the Holocaust and which harbours factions under investigation for being part of the extreme right.
First he issued a statement that his MPs had no idea who Christine Anderson was, which she flatly denied, while those with knowledge of politics’ inner workings say elected members simply don’t accept meeting invitations without the individual being vetted.
A few days later, asked by reporters to say publicly that his MPs weren’t aware of Anderson’s views, he walked away.
Poilievre has since reverted yet again to the old black face issue which saw Trudeau, as a young man, dress in various get-ups with darkened skin. Trudeau apologized but Poilievre doesn’t buy it.
"I shouldn't have done it," Trudeau said of events in school more than 20 years ago. "I should have known better. It was something that I didn't think was racist at the time, but now I recognize it was something racist to do and I am deeply sorry."
Frankly, that sounds reasonable. That Poilievre has to trot it out for the umpteenth time makes him sound a little too anxious to make Canadians forget about his trio of MPs lunching with a German extremist – for which he doesn’t apologize and plans no punishment.
AS FOR Singh, his tête-à-tête with Canada’s three grocery store czars didn’t yield the political points he’s been trying to score for months.
Appearing at the committee studying food prices, Singh badgered Loblaw CEO Galen Weston in particular to justify record profits against his claim to be trying to keep food prices down. Weston and his counterparts from Metro and Sobeys/Safeway countered that their profit margins on groceries remain thin and unchanged while they do enjoy better income from their drug and clothing sales.
The main culprit, they said, is their suppliers who keep raising prices to make up for their own increased costs.
Loblaw did refuse Pepsico’s attempt to heavily increase the price of its potato chip line last year. PepsiCo’s gross profit for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022 was $14.5 billion, an 11-per-cent increase year-over-year which is exactly the increase in the price of groceries so far this year.
Overall higher supply chain costs result from the war in Ukraine that has reduced the availability of grains, drought and climate heating in major food-producing areas, and rising transportation costs due to high fuel prices.
The single biggest factor driving higher gasoline and diesel prices is the price of crude oil. While conservative politicians like to single out the carbon tax, the six Canadian oilsands companies that form the Pathways Alliance collectively booked a record profit of more than $35 billion in 2022. These same companies have asked for public funding to cover more than half of their $16.5-billion climate change mitigation project. And Alberta Premier Danielle Smith plans to hand oil and gas companies financial incentives to clean up their inactive wells, which was already their legal requirement.
The complicated reasoning for higher grocery prices is hard to disprove without an examination of pricing practices as well as market domination by just three companies in Canada. The federal Competition Bureau will begin looking into all of this in June. Meantime, expect political leaders to do what they can to make the most of whatever might make their opponents look bad as Canadians grapple with how to put food on the table while corporate profits soar.
American economist Paul Krugman once had this to say: “Rising inequality isn’t about who has the knowledge; it’s about who has the power.” He also said, “Politics determines who has the power, not who has the truth.”
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
