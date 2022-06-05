BY IAN PATTISON
It’s been a remarkable transformation. Remarkable but disingenuous.
Five months ago, Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s approval rating was down to 30 per cent, lowest of his tenure, as Ontarians grumbled about the PC government’s uneven handling of the COVID-10 pandemic. Only Alberta’s Jason Kenney was less popular.
Ford has made frank admissions that things weren’t always going well. A year ago, he replaced the long-term care minister after the virus decimated seniors’ homes. This came just weeks after the province’s retiring chief medical officer, David Williams, was replaced by Kieran Moore.
At some point, Ford started to actually follow medical advice rather than reject it. This included a return of restrictions during the holiday season last December as the fast-spreading Omicron became the dominant Covid variant.
Ontarians’ view of their premier began to shift as he projected a new confidence that betrayed his messy record on various fronts. Relieved at being able to throw off Covid’s shackles, voters might have looked to the coming election as an opportunity to express that enthusiasm with change.
Instead, they gave Ford a victory Thursday so resounding that he was positively giddy in an acceptance speech notable for its mention of inclusivity for supporters of the other parties.
Lacklustre campaign performances by Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath gave voters little reason to seek alternatives to Ford’s well-written promises for a brighter tomorrow.
With a net worth estimated at $50 million Ford still managed to perfect the average Joe persona and convince voters that his was the party best able to steer the province out of its troubles. He did this without bothering to offer them an election platform.
Voters handed Ford’s Conservatives a huge majority Thursday that embarrassed the Liberals – up just one seat and still without party status – and the NDP which remains the official opposition despite losing ground. Both parties are looking for new leaders. Neither field looks promising.
The Conservative campaign was so successful that it elected the first Tory in Thunder Bay-Atikokan territory since Mickey Hennessey in the 1980s. Longtime Conmee mayor Kevin Holland will join Kenora PC incumbent Greg Rickford in the northern caucus – and possibly in cabinet.
Over in Thunder Bay-Superior North, New Democrat Lise Vaugeois completed her victory bid that started in the last election when she came close to dethroning MPP Michael Gravelle. The popular Liberal’s 27-year run ended when he had to step aside for cancer treatment. His successor, Shelby Ch’ng, could not hold the line Thursday, falling to third behind PC Peng You.
If there was a bright spot for anyone besides Ford it was for Mike Schreiner who saw support for his Green Party rise throughout the province. Though he remains its only MPP he shone in the televised debate and personally polls well with a cross-section of voters. Liberals and New Democrats might wonder how much better they’d have fared Thursday with Schreiner as their leader.
Support for the Conservatives may have been widespread, but it is not deep. Voter turnout was a paltry 43 per cent, lowest in Ontario history and second lowest of all Canadian elections in the past century.
Ford’s PC Party was re-elected with 83 seats by just under 1.9 million Ontarians, roughly 430,000 fewer votes than the party received in the 2018 election.
The New Democrats won 31 seats with almost 1.1 million votes, down about 830,000 votes from 2018. The Liberals secured just eight seats, with 1.1 million votes, roughly the same total as in the previous election.
As Andrew Coyne noted in The Globe and Mail, "More people chose not to vote in this election than voted for all the parties combined."
Ford now governs with the support of just one in six eligible voters. Hardly a ringing endorsement.
But give Ford his due. Ontario’s Big Blue Machine is back. He ran a solid campaign that maintained a comfortable lead throughout and stuck to the script that promises he’ll “get it done.” But what is it that he’ll do and how will it differ from the Tories’ first term?
As Ontarians eagerly anticipate summer, it may be easy to forget that Ford’s government limited nurses’ incomes even as Covid ravaged a health-care system already stretched and stressed.
Election night tweets from Ottawa family doctor Nicole Shadbolt preview the future: “My practice closes July 8 . . . Sad for my patients but relieved I won’t have to keep working in this disaster of a healthcare system that is about to get a hell of a lot worse.
“I hope everyone who voted for (the PCs) understands they voted for longer wait times, overcrowded ERs and privatized healthcare.”
Ford cut autism funding, made slimy patronage appointments, and fought teachers to raise class sizes against solid advice that it would hurt students.
He moved to cancel an increase in the minimum wage amid a worsening economy, having since reversed himself, and delay granting workers paid sick days, even to stay home to recover from Covid.
He pledged to slash the budget by 4 per cent but as this election drew near, issued a stunning array of spending promises that were anything but conservative.
In a counterproductive gift to voters he cut annual vehicle licence renewal fees – a move that will cost the province $1.1-billion a year in lost revenue.
As gasoline and diesel prices soared he pledged to cut the provincial gas tax on Canada Day – but for just six months.
Whatever happened to that promise to rein in auto insurance premiums? Ford’s government approved rate increases as high as 11 per cent for this year.
He’ll cut some highway tolls while promising to build a new highway (through sensitive land snapped up by developer friends) that will promote more driving when he ought to be encouraging less on this overheated planet.
He’s aiding the construction of electric vehicle and battery plants but had charging stations ripped out and cancelled government subsidies to buy e-vehicles in this initial, expensive stage of their development.
Ford has gutted the ability of conservation authorities to regulate development, bypassing municipal planning process, public consultation and environmental assessments. He eliminated the office of the environmental commissioner.
He scrapped Ontario’s cap-and-trade program, without bothering to consult the public, and fought against Ottawa’s efforts to combat the climate emergency.
He even tried to shut down a youth-led climate lawsuit that challenges the province’s weakened climate plan, earning a rebuke from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
As criticism mounted over refusal by PC candidates (including Holland and You) to participate in public election forums, Ford said that he hadn’t told any of them to clam up. Of course he didn’t; he left that to staffers. Plausible deniability is a key element of political leadership.
Ford himself made very few public appearances and largely avoided the media. Better to say nothing than risk saying something that some campaign adviser didn't write.
Ford has fought a CBC request to see his 2018 cabinet mandate letters all the way to the Supreme Court, apparently worried that his ministers’ marching orders may show an agenda that he doesn't want Ontarians to see.
In spite of this and other subterfuge, Ford has prevailed by adopting the character of a friend of the little guy. As he said during the Tory leadership campaign that picked him, “The grassroots people haven’t had a voice in God knows how long – 30 years in the province – no matter what party it is.”
As all Canadians watch their personal fortunes dwindle while big corporations and banks roll in record profits, a political appeal to punish the powerful has considerable resonance. It is doubtful, therefore, that anyone was smiling more broadly at Ford’s strong election win than Pierre Poilievre.
The federal Conservative leadership candidate is using his nasty-man personality to convince everyman Canada that he’s the guy to make things right. He’ll do it by restoring the “freedom” of the right while casting the left as hopelessly “woke.” He would do well to remember the one word in Ford’s speech Wednesday night that, genuine or not, really stood out – “unity.”
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
