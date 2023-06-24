By Ian Pattison
RESPECT for the law is what keeps a country from anarchy. Those who break the law face consequences if they are convicted. Punishment sends a signal to the public that lawlessness will not be tolerated.
We count on this system to maintain order and enjoy a sense of protection. Those who we entrust with upholding the law are given wide latitude in order to carry out their essential responsibilities. Those of us outside this circle of enforcement cannot expect to escape it. But what about those inside it? What happens when they are alleged to have committed wrongdoing?
In two cases this year, leading law enforcers facing legal entanglements avoided them simply by resigning ahead of formal proceedings. The signals of imbalance — between us and them — cannot be overstated.
The latest matter involves former Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown who chose to step down this month rather than face a public hearing over allegations he harassed women in an Arizona hotel in January.
Not only that, we only found out about it because someone noticed an asterisk on a case file indicating he had heard it but not participated in the ruling.
If some partygoers at an Arizona resort are to be believed, Brown joined the group at their table in the bar. Something happened — the two sides disagree on why — and as a result, an ex-marine named Jon Crump punched Brown. Crump says he called police because a drunk and “creepy” Brown kissed one of the women at the table on the cheek and touched another’s leg.
Crump admitted punching Brown in order to keep him from following the two women into their hotel room. Brown’s version is that a drunken Crump suddenly and without provocation punched him twice.
The investigating police officer, who he said he tried, and somehow failed, to contact Brown at the time, opted not to charge either man. For their part, the two women said they were glad that Crump was with them in the hotel hallway.
The whole thing might have ended there, far from the attention of the Supreme Court of Canada or Brown’s family, except that Crump complained to the Canadian Judicial Council. As a result, Chief Justice Richard Wagner placed Justice Brown on paid leave on Feb. 1 but did not publicly announce it. That’s step one of what could be seen as special treatment.
Canadians did not learn of the matter until the judicial council announced it on March 7. On June 8, the council prepared to announce it would be holding a public hearing into the allegations, but delayed releasing its decision to give Justice Brown time to consider his options. Special treatment step two.
Rather than face due process, Brown said he was resigning because the matter had already taken him off the court for four months and would likely have lasted until 2024, straining all concerned. Brown said he believes the allegations would ultimately have been dismissed. Now we’ll never know because he chose resignation over defence.
Although it is a disciplinary body, the council no longer has jurisdiction over Brown and cannot rule on the complaint made against him. Which hardly means it’s settled. Who cannot wonder what happened to cause the departure of one of Canada’s leading jurists from the bench?
“This is the unsettling Canadian way of saying little about this unpleasantness and moving on quietly,” wrote Campbell Clark in The Globe and Mail.
The council is not expected to release the reasons it decided to order a public inquiry into Brown’s conduct. Step three of a special treatment process which is not available to most other Canadians.
IT RECALLS the case of former Thunder Bay police chief Sylvie Hauth. Caught in the unseemly quagmire of eroded trust between police and the local Indigenous community that began long before she was in charge, Hauth resigned her position effective Jan. 27 of this year while under suspension by the City’s police services board.
The board cited “serious allegations” brought by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission following an investigation based on concerns about the ability of senior leadership to administer police operations in “good faith.”
Hauth was not scheduled to retire until this month but chose to go five months early. She had been facing three counts of alleged misconduct under the Police Services Act which were to be addressed at a hearing that had been set for February. That process ended with her retirement.
A raft of allegations have rocked the force and the community, many of which were highlighted in a 2018 review by the Office of the Independent Police Review Director that said it found evidence of systemic racism at the police service that was affecting investigations into the deaths of Indigenous people.
Hauth might well have placed some needed context into this entire sordid affair. The public will not hear an important side of the story.
INDIVIDUAL police officers are notorious for delaying the process of justice by wringing out every last option before finally succumbing to the will of the system — all while getting paid. Such are the protections afforded police under not so much the law as their powerful union contracts.
In the latest case, an Ontario Provincial Police officer convicted of multiple criminal offences has been dismissed after five years on paid leave. Const. Jason Redmond of the Leeds County detachment was terminated last week after abandoning his appeal to overturn a dismissal order.
Redmond had been suspended since 2015 stemming from a drug trafficking investigation, of which he was convicted in 2018. In February, he was found guilty of sexual assault and filming it.
An adjudicator ordered the constable to be dismissed from the OPP, but he appealed, meaning he could still collect his salary. Ontario is the only province in which chiefs can’t revoke the pay of suspended officers.
In this case, at least, justice was eventually served. In the others, we don’t know. Due process was neither done nor seen to be done, making it difficult to assure the public that the system of law enforcement remains stable and accountable.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
