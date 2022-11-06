BY IAN PATTISON
An updated version of a column that appeared in the print edition Nov. 5.
Well, this certainly isn’t going according to anyone's expectation. Rather than a tactical standoff between two well-organized factions, the Emergencies Act inquiry is revealing a hot mess of dysfunction on the ground at the “Freedom Convoy” – among both police and protesters.
Now that a judge’s attention is on the events of last winter – attention that leans heavily toward the protesters – competing narratives are seeking to place all players in the best light possible. The differences between what we saw happen and what the players say happened are at times breathtaking.
So far, no one on the police side is looking worse than former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly who kept insisting he had no idea the convoys of hundreds of big trucks converging on the capital from three directions to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates would stay past the first weekend.
Convoy organizers in British Columbia said before leaving they planned to occupy downtown Ottawa “for as long as it takes.”
Three days before the first trucks arrived the Ottawa hotel association warned the city about an organizer’s email requesting rooms for a “minimum of 30 days to 90 days,” with about 10,000 people planning to arrive.
Ontario Provincial Police intelligence confirmed all of this and more well before the first big rigs rolled in. What was Sloly thinking? Perhaps, as police are wont to do when other police are brought into their jurisdiction, that his gut instinct on his turf was all that mattered.
More disturbing than different takes on the same scenario by local, Ontario and federal police has been testimony that some sympathetic officers were sharing intelligence with convoy organizers, warning of raids on fuel supplies, for example. The thin blue line is riddled with holes and that should concern all Canadians as we enter a new era of discontent among factions shown to be well-armed and angry.
One particularly chilling video entered into evidence came from convoy gadfly Pat King who said “Trudeau is going to catch a bullet.” There was a lot of that sort of talk going on in convoy communications but in testimony Wednesday, King claimed it was taken out of context before ultimately saying it was inappropriate.
It’s easy to act contrite after you’ve been caught. But bravado was evident in many video posts from inside the convoy with its hate-on for the federal government and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in particular.
Let’s not forget perhaps the most enduring image of the three-weeks-long occupation – a giant banner hung on the side of a truck trailer parked in front of Parliament bearing the words “F— TRUDEAU.”
There was evidence at the inquiry this week that someone threatened to "put a bullet" in deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland's head the day after someone tied to organizer Chris Barber's group circulated flyers to the convoy that made inflammatory claims about her relationship with the World Economic Forum.
Oh no, it was peace and love and hugs all around King, Barber, Tamara Lich and other key organizers insisted all week before the inquiry. Violence was the furthest thing from our minds. So the guys carrying swastikas and a Confederate flag right at the outset were – what – kidding?
The folks who harassed clients at a shelter and ate food from the soup kitchen intended for the poor were – what – just hungry?
The protesters screaming at patrolling police and threatening mask-wearing Ottawa citizens were – what – acting out of character?
A recurring theme among convoy participants this week has been some version of ‘I had no idea that violence was being discussed and when I found out I told them to stop.’ The preponderance of video and text message evidence suggests otherwise.
These witnesses may be kidding themselves but few people watching this circus were convinced. A lawyer for Ottawa police accused Lich of “selective memory” after she denied she'd been told to leave, and that’s putting it mildly.
Toronto Star columnist Heather Mallick characterized this parade of misfits as a “convoy of the clueless.”
“Many of the convoy types testifying were people I would hesitate to share an elevator with,” she wrote Friday. “There’s something off about them.”
Convoy participants were given plenty of leeway by Justice Paul Rouleau to spout their guff largely unchallenged by inquiry lawyers. Meanwhile, lawyers for Ottawa police and local citizens had their cross-examination time limits strictly enforced by Rouleau.
Another organizer took exaggeration to a new level this week. Tom Marazzo used his past experience as a military officer in the Canadian Armed Forces to provide military skills and training to supporters.
On the subject of his motivation, Marazzo testified that Trudeau’s characterization of the convoy as it neared Ottawa alarmed him. He called Trudeau’s words “terrifying.”
For the record, here is what Trudeau said that so upset the former military man: “The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other, who know of that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values, as a country.”
Downright scary, isn’t it?
THE QUESTION before the inquiry is not how bad, or good, convoy protesters were, or whether police acted in the interests of law and order. The question is whether the federal government was justified in using the Emergencies Act which is the most powerful tool available to it to respond to trouble.
The RCMP and senior security and intelligence analysts at the Privy Council Office, along with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), were providing a steady flow of information to the federal government.
Based on intelligence as the convoy neared Ottawa, RCMP mobilized a tactical troop, noting social media posts “directed at some ministers” that the RCMP deemed to have “an aggressive tone and can be threatening.”
RCMP warned that rising online rhetoric “in various networks known for more extreme content have made references to the January 6, 2021 events in the US Capitol when discussing the convoy to Ottawa.”
A threat advisory issued by the RCMP on Jan. 27 — the day before the trucks arrived — said news of Trudeau isolating at home due to a COVID-19 exposure sparked online comments “that he is hiding” with “chatter” about finding out where he “is located in order to protest.”
RCMP emails portrayed a volatile situation that Ottawa police were unable to contain while copy-cat protests sprang up at border crossings and in provincial capitals. No wonder the government was alarmed.
Some truckers went to Ottawa to plead for their livelihoods. Others weren’t truckers at all, but agitators piggy-backing on truckers’ concerns to stoke wider issues and promote violence. Some were in it strictly for the money that poured in – $24 million, it turns out.
Clearly, things were escalating, potentially out of control, and with police unable to tamp things down or even co-ordinate their efforts, a call had to be made. Do we wait until things might explode or do we act in the interest of national security and end this hard and fast?
Aside from the question of whether the Emergencies Act was justified, we might also ask what could have happened without it?
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
