BY IAN PATTISON
An election that two-thirds of Canadians don’t want is nevertheless upon us, and so begins the inevitable speculation.
Can Justin Trudeau win the Liberal majority that stands as the only logical excuse to put Canadians through an election during a surging pandemic? He’s seen as the best choice for prime minister in new polling but faces serious trust issues.
Can Erin O’Toole convince Canadians that he is a viable prime minister-in-waiting while the drum beat from within the Conservative party signals disaffection and challengers are circling? The party’s attack ads have been amateurish.
Can Jagmeet Singh live up to his initial promise and finally lift the New Democratic Party out of its proverbial third spot, proving that Canadians are prepared to elect a member of a visible minority as their leader?
Can the Greens . . . never mind. An executive and leader lobbing countersuits in court over her right to lead the party isn’t about to attract much support from beyond the membership. Which is a shame given the Greens’ important climate message.
Maxime Bernier will be lucky to get himself elected, by mainly angry voters, let alone any others running for the mis-named People’s Party of Canada. It is not yet known if he will be invited to the leaders’ debate Sept. 9.
Among the most reliable predictions come from 338Canada (named for the number of seats in Parliament) and the CBC Poll Tracker. With just a week since Trudeau called the election, some surprising trends are already apparent.
338Canada currently puts the Liberals four points up on the Conservatives in voter preference (34.5 to 30.6) with the NDP trailing at 19.7. But since the day the election was called, Aug. 15, the Libs are trending down while the Conservatives are on an upswing. The NDP line is static.
CBC gives the Liberals a 6-point lead and an edge in seat projections. If an election were held today, the Poll Tracker predicts the Liberals would miss majority status of 170 seats with 163 to the Conservatives’ 107 while the NDP would increase their seats by half to 38.
338Canada sees slightly fewer seats for the Libs -- 159 -- and slightly more for the Conservatives who would win 115 with the NDP at 35.
338 Canada puts the current odds of a Liberal minority at 57 per cent and 33-per-cent odds of a Liberal majority. It sees the Conservatives’ only chance as a minority government at just 10 per cent.
CBC is kinder to the Liberals, projecting a 37-per-cent probability of a Liberal majority to 10 per cent for a Conservative minority.
338Canada has a nice riding breakdown where Northern Ontario looks to favour the NDP overall 35 per cent in an election today to 31 for the Liberals and 25 for the Conservatives.
East of Thunder Bay, Carol Hughes has a lock on Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing while Kenora to the west, currently held by Conservative Eric Melillo, is wide open -- a tossup for any of the three leading candidates.
Despite her heading the important health ministry during this persistent coronavirus pandemic, in which the government has performed relatively well following a rocky start, 338Canada sees Patty Hajdu as “likely” to retain Thunder Bay-Superior North, a step below a “safe” riding. Perhaps that is why the popular minister has been campaigning non-stop since before the election was even called.
Still, the analysis sees her with a 94-per-cent chance of winning at the moment to just 6 per cent for NDP candidate Chantelle Bryson, an outspoken social activist. The current vote projection sees Hajdu favoured 39 per cent to 29 for Bryson and 23 per cent for Conservative candidate Joshua Taylor.
Over in Thunder Bay-Rainy River, the projection is even more surprising. Right now 338Canada sees the riding as “leaning” to NDP candidate Yuk-Sem Won 36 per cent to 31 for incumbent Liberal MP and genuine everyman Marcus Powlowski.
Won, a teacher and self-described labour activist, placed a close third in the 2019 election, just 95 votes behind Conservative Linda Rydholm whose name recognition was largely responsible for a second-place finish, 2,400 votes behind Powlowski. This year’s Conservative candidate, Adelina Pecchia, has 26-per-cent support at the moment.
Northerners are not apt to condone yes-men and women, preferring a bit of the maverick in their politicians. Powlowski has made it abundantly clear that he is not willing to toe the Trudeau party line on every occasion. He’s flat-out said he’s not a fan of having an election right now.
Powlowski, a physician, has differed from his party a number of times on the pandemic file. The Hill Times named him as one of the 25 MPs to watch in 2020 over his advocacy work in public health care during COVID-19.
He went to bat for beleaguered Bombardier (now Alstom) by helping to secure manufacturing orders for hospital ventilators when the plant’s railcar orders were slim and the company and its union were anxious for government aid.
Local Canadian Forces’ war veteran Robin Rickards credited Powlowski as the only regional federal politician trying to get Afghans who worked with the Canadians out of the country with the Taliban hunting them door to door. Trudeau’s government has been woefully slow on this front.
338Canada puts the odds of winning Thunder Bay-Rainy River at 76 per cent for Won to just 22 per cent for Powlowski, a shocking prediction that may reflect voters’ dissatisfaction with Trudeau’s somewhat arrogant personal style, one that doesn’t sit well in the Westforts of the world.
Polls have been wrong -- surprisingly so at times -- in recent Canadian elections. And it is early days. A week in politics is a long time and in an election, with all eyes increasingly focused on performance, missteps and pleasant surprises can change things in a hurry.
Both these ridings have see-sawed mainly between Liberals and New Democrats and Won and Bryson will do well with Singh’s party policies around social and economic inequality which issues are highly relevant here.
But Trudeau has been masterful at setting up this election as a vote on pandemic policy success -- including a new deal with Moderna to build a vaccine plant in Canada -- while signalling $10-a-day child care with signed agreements in eight provinces just as the campaign begins. There have been and will be more goodies handed to ridings and regions the Liberals need to win to secure a majority on Sept. 20.
At the moment, the pollsters’ view is the way things look to play out nationally with another Liberal government in some form. Locally I can’t see Powlowski losing this one, let alone Hajdu. But there are 30 days left in which anything can, and probably will, happen.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.