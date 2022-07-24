BY IAN PATTISON
You know what it’s like now when entering most any establishment. Do I need to wear a mask? Will they be wearing masks when I get in there? Should I take mine with me or just leave it in the car? Is there a sign on the door? Does it say masking is requested? Required?
We are into a strange new realm with this pandemic. Everyone talks about the seventh stage easing off which makes the end of mask and other mandates so very welcome. Yet news of a new variant, BA.5, is making its way into our collective conscience, battling for attention against the relaxation of rules and worries.
Make no mistake. COVID-19 is not done with us yet. In fact, the medical consensus is that it will likely settle in as a permanent, unwelcome guest in our world with annual vaccinations as normal as the flu shot.
Budging people out of this breather will prove to be difficult. Governments sense that and are far more reluctant now to re-institute rules than they were when this thing began.
Remember that? Remember avoiding other people like the plague, afraid to go just about anywhere? Remember washing your fruits and vegetables? Remember searching online for scarce N95 masks over worries the blue ones – medical grade – wouldn’t block the virus?
The Angus Reid Institute has studied this delicate, new balance between concern and comfort.
Consider that last September amid the fourth wave, seven-in-ten Canadians said they would support a vaccine passport in their community to require residents to show proof of inoculation to enter larger public spaces. This concept is now supported by one-in-four (25 per cent).
Three-quarters of Canadians recognize the effectiveness of masking at reducing the spread of COVID, but only half say they would support mandating it again in public spaces.
Three-in-ten say they are wearing a mask when they are inside places like grocery stores, banks or movie theatres “most” or “all of the time.” Fully half say they are doing so “rarely” or “never.”
Most people are pretty carefree these days about COVID but COVID maintains its relentless push against vaccines, immunity and public health measures.
There were 142 new cases confirmed over the past week in the Thunder Bay District bringing the cumulative total since the pandemic was declared to 13,448. There are 23 people hospitalized right now and 100 people have died. The incidence of COVID has been inching up since the middle of June, especially in high-risk settings, as have hospitalizations.
Not to put a damper on summer, but BA.5 is more transmissible than previous strains. COVID is getting ‘smarter’ all the time.
By the time vaccines targeting BA.5 arrive this fall, a different sub-variant could be dominating. One possible threat is BA.2.75. Like its predecessor, this new sub-variant contains even more spike protein mutations but it's not yet known how its disease severity compares to other sub-variants.
AMONG the many new words to enter our lexicon has been “endemic.” It sits there as an ideal, the point at which things settle down to where we can “live with” COVID, when enough people in the population are protected by natural infection and more recently by vaccination to neutralize the virus’s spread.
“It’s actually interesting because if you look at it, it means ‘in the people’ from the Greek ‘en demos,’ Montreal epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Hankins told the Toronto Star. “Unfortunately it has the word ‘end,’ which implies that it’s some kind of end, but it’s absolutely not.”
The term endemic has been presented, or at least perceived, as a kind of shining hope, the promise of a return to normal life and even slang for “COVID is over,” the Star reported.
But Hankins and other experts say it actually just means that a disease settles into a more predictable pattern. We still are able to largely control that pattern by doing the familiar things that keep COVID more or less at bay.
And we are succeeding. Global deaths are dropping and we’re enjoying a summer reprieve by being outdoors, loving the warmth we’ve longed for. But we’ve still got work to do to reach the endemic stage.
COVID remains the world’s number three killer, behind heart disease and cancer. A British study found that almost half of COVID patients had still not recovered a full year after becoming ill. Long COVID is becoming a serious consequence of contracting even a mild case.
While we continue contending with COVID, we needn’t let it dominate our lives as we have tools to fight it: namely vaccines but also masks, and new treatments.
So as much as we hate the idea of putting up with putting up roadblocks to COVID, we simply have to do so. Getting a vaccine booster is more important than ever as the original vaccines are not nearly as effective at preventing disease from BA.5. When fall approaches, moving us indoors more often, good-fitting N95 and KN95 masks will be doubly important against new mutations.
We can do this. We’re good at it. We just have to remain smart about it.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
