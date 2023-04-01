I WAS honoured to attend last weekend's fundraiser for Evergreen United, a youth centre that supports the children and families of the Ogden/Simpson/Dease neighbourhoods.
The fundraiser netted much needed operating dollars and brought profile to their important work.
Like many social organizations, Evergreen is rising to the challenge of an economy under pressure. Grassroots initiatives like Evergreen United and Underground Gym provide critical peer support and programs to give area youth hope and the critical skills to be successful in a dynamic and changing world. Evergreen's annual fundraiser was a great night with neighbours, supporters and of course, the generous hospitality of the Slovak Legion.
Brian Hamilton
City councillor/McKellar Ward
THUNDER BAY
