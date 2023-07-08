By Ian Pattison
THE firing of Assembly of First Nations Chief RoseAnne Archibald was not exactly a ringing repudiation. Not by a long shot. As a result, questions raised by Archibald around contracts awarded to various chiefs remain unanswered and the national voice of Indigenous people is divided, its reputation sullied, at a time when it needs unanimity.
At a June 28 virtual meeting of chiefs from across the country, 163 or 71 per cent voted to oust their embattled leader while 62 voted to keep her in office, a show of support for her campaign to root out what she calls “the most widely known secret in Indian country” — corruption within the AFN. Six of the 231 delegates in attendance abstained.
The majority of eligible chiefs opted not to participate in the meeting, apparently unconvinced of either the alleged guilt of their leader or her insistence of innocence of the claims she says are meant to stop her prying into the internal affairs of the leading aboriginal advocacy organization in Canada.
Supporters of Archibald also saw the impeachment of the first woman national chief as too extreme. It was a point not lost on Archibald herself who said, “Many women are watching. What’s happening to me would never happen to a male chief.”
This is less an issue of gender as it is one of control. And those who seek to impose their control and end Archibald’s are missing one fundamental truth — the forensic audit of 10 years of AFN affairs that she proposed and that the chiefs council itself voted last year to pursue.
To date, the AFN has not released funds to pursue an audit, lending credence to Archibald’s claims of insider activities that enriched some chiefs and that were kept from the people of Canada’s 634 First Nations.
Now that she is out, Archibald’s bid for a spending review may be in even more doubt. The question will be top of mind when the AFN convenes for its annual general meeting in Halifax next week. Chiefs with nothing to hide will vote to proceed with the audit. If a majority votes to forego a review Archibald's allegations will carry a great deal more weight.
The idea of a financial review is not restricted to the AFN. Citing unclassified internal memos, CBC reported last fall that Indigenous Services Canada secretly intensified its monitoring of cash flow at the Assembly shortly after Archibald was elected national chief and called for a review of the lobby group's books.
In that fiscal year Indigenous Services and Crown-Indigenous Relations together gave the lobby group $39 million for programs and operations.
THE CALL for financial transparency is not what officially sank Archibald. Her troubles began in June 2022 when four of her senior office staffers filed misconduct complaints against her, citing a toxic work environment.
Archibald had accused the complainants of colluding with the AFN secretariat, which is its corporate arm, to obtain full contract severance payouts topping $1 million. The AFN’s regional chiefs then launched an external investigation into Archibald’s conduct and suspended her. That review confirmed tensions in the office that Archibald claims were minor human resources matters not worthy of censure.
The regional chiefs finally recommended her removal at the July 2022 Vancouver assembly, where Archibald responded by calling the probe a smear campaign designed to distract from her push for a forensic audit.
The chiefs eventually passed a resolution there — rejecting the suspension and ordering the financial review. Archibald was also asked to apologize for issuing an email list to roughly 60 member chiefs of all contracts issued by the AFN and their dollar amounts but she has refused.
With no resolution in the year that has passed, the anemic vote to suspend Archibald proceeded last month and the AFN is looking for a new chief.
“TRANSPARENCY” is a popular buzzword in government circles these days. Archibald says that is her goal and she wonders about the level of resistance against it.
The email that Archibald sent names various chiefs along with dozens of other individuals, law firms and corporations which received AFN contracts between 2020 and 2021.
Among the chiefs it names is Wilfred King of Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, a community located about 175 kilometres north of Thunder Bay that is also known as Gull Bay First Nation.
King is suing Archibald. In his statement of claim, King said Archibald’s predecessor as national chief, Perry, Bellegarde offered him the $22,500 contract after both Bellegarde and Archibald, who was Ontario regional chief at the time, attended the August 2019 grand opening of Gull Bay’s Giizis Energy solar storage microgrid facility, which uses solar energy to provide clean power to the First Nation.
King claims Bellegarde asked him if he could help other First Nations develop similar energy projects. He says that as far as he knew, the contract was executed transparently and in full compliance with all AFN policies and procedures.
Archibald’s lawyer, Aaron Detlor said he couldn’t speak to the case specifically since it’s before the court. He said the national chief is trying to resolve a larger, systemic issue involving transparency and accountability within the AFN.
“The details of any contract, if it’s a fair and open process, should be readily available,” Detlor said. “Why is the AFN undertaking a contracting process that nobody knows anything about?”
News in the 1990s about wild discrepancies in chiefs’ salaries prompted the federal government to pass a financial transparency bill so that band members and Canadians in general could see how much the chiefs were being paid. Archibald’s bid to force disclosure of AFN contracts awarded to chiefs does not meet with similar federal support. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said government intrusion in the current process would amount to further “colonialism” so the matter is left to internal resolution — and external questioning.
“We are starting to be mocked,” said Chief Dylan Whiteduck of Kitigan Zibi in Quebec in a speech to delegates last month.
“A house divided won’t stand,” said Chief Don Maracle of Tyendinaga in Ontario, warning the AFN is “going to crumble” if the squabbling continues.
DIVISION at the national level is mirrored in Northwestern Ontario where disagreement on the merits of developing the vast Ring of Fire mineral belt sees some First Nations partnering with developers while others are opposed or, as is so often the case, claim they have not been adequately consulted.
The Ontario government is pushing ahead with plans to capitalize on the Ring’s critical minerals needed in the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries by auto giants Volkswagen and Stellantis which have secured rich inducements from the federal and provincial governments to build battery plants in southern Ontario.
Making the most of this generational opportunity and ensuring benefits to First Nations requires at best their approval or at the very least agreement to participate in the process. A unified voice at the table with miners and ministers can only help that cause; divisions can only hurt it.
An election for a new national chief will take place at December’s annual special chiefs assembly, according to the AFN. That gives people living in First Nations communities several months to let chiefs know exactly what they're looking for in future leadership.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
