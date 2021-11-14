BY IAN PATTISON
Is fall the silly season every year, or is 2021 the loony exception? What’s gotten into some of our elected politicians?
Ontario Premier Doug Ford must be taking gymnastics lessons given his multiple backflips over the past while, for better and for worse.
First, a 10-point score. Ford has backtracked on his earlier obstinance on pandemic protection. No longer siding almost solely with business lobbyists, he has since come to his senses and issued a series of orders to Ontarians to get and keep safe from COVID-19.
This week his government paused plans to allow further business openings as infection numbers surged for the fifth time, to 642 new cases Thursday, the highest single-day increase in more than a month. By Saturday the count reached 661 cases.
Ford has flopped in his other routines. After cancelling an increase in the minimum wage to $15 as soon as he was elected, Ford last week reinstated that same hike which happened to coincide with the start of a series of attack ads in advance of the next election.
Apparently enough eyes rolled at that one that he found another pre-election goodie, this time for motorists. Ford says he will cut the province’s gasoline tax by 5.7 cents sometime prior to March, 2022, and just ahead of the scheduled June 2 election. Nearly six cents a litre saving sounds good until you remember that Ford promised in the last election to reduce gas prices by 10 cents.
In the same breath this week, Ford refused to support incentives for buying electric vehicles, saying that, “I’m not going to give rebates to guys that are buying $100,000 cars.” Rebates introduced by the former Liberal government were cancelled by Ford soon after he was elected. He also reportedly ordered EV charging stations ripped out from GO Transit stations.
For the record, notes Driving.ca, the least-expensive 2022 all-electric model starts below an MSRP of $38,000. B.C., Quebec and Ottawa all offer rebates on EV sales.
Ford continued his confusing thread by reiterating that his government is counting on rising sales of those EVs to help bring down greenhouse gas emissions. And he wants to kick-start the Ring of Fire mining development using materials mined for auto batteries to make Ontario “the global leader in EV battery technology.” Just not in EV sales, it seems.
Meanwhile, a group of residential school survivors is joining the Ontario New Democratic Party in calling for Greg Rickford to be removed from his role as Indigenous Affairs minister because of a legal settlement made 16 years ago that he co-signed on behalf of the law firm where he worked that represented several residential school survivors. The settlement led to complaints from survivors over how the resulting compensation was handled — including allegations money was taken from them by one of the other lawyers at the firm.
While Rickford is not accused of wrongdoing, he was part of the “machine” at the firm, said Garnet Angeconeb, a residential school survivor from Lac Seul First Nation where apparently guilt by association is a thing. Throughout these 16 years, the allegations have not been proven, not been supported by the Law Society of Ontario and been denied by the other lawyer.
OVER in Ottawa, silly season culminated in a spectacular argument over whether the CEO of Air Canada should be fluent in French. Here we go again with the French-English divide that goes all the way back to orders for product packaging in Canada to be in both official languages. Does anyone in English Canada still resent that? Hardly.
After Air Canada boss Michael Rousseau delivered a speech in English last week to the chamber of commerce in Montreal where he grew up an anglophone, Quebecers were livid. Asked one reporter: “How does one live in Montreal for more than 14 years speaking very approximative French?”
Rousseau replied by praising Montreal as a great francophone city that still accommodates English-speakers. He also detailed Air Canada’s growing fortunes but that wasn’t deemed important to report. Almost an afterthought in many reports was that Rousseau said he’d take French lessons.
As Terence Corcoran wrote in The Financial Post, when Rousseau “dared to praise Montreal for what he saw as its welcoming attitude, commentators, activists and political figures mocked his words with put-downs and diatribes, a stream of animosity and meanness that rose through CBC television’s At Issue panel all the way up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau” who called the executive’s comments “unacceptable.”
Deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland’s knickers were so knotted she insisted that future performance reviews for the head of Air Canada -- a former Crown corporation operating as a private company since 1985 -- should include a requirement for French fluency.
The catalogue of absurd charges and allegations grew by the hour, wrote Corcoran. Rousseau showed “contempt” for French, said Quebec’s language minister. “It’s unspeakable. It shocks me,” said Premier Francois Legault. The head of the Quebec Liberal Party said Rousseau should not be CEO of Air Canada.
Is it really a figurative capital offence to admit to not speaking French while running a global airline? Is the Quebec “nation” really so insecure that it must viciously taunt one of its leading business lights? It is perhaps ideal that he be bilingual but it’s not a hard necessity and he says he’ll learn. Let’s give him that and leave it at that.
Where was the outrage among federal party leaders recently about Quebec's use of the notwithstanding clause in its proposed language law — Bill 96 — that would amend the Constitution unilaterally to recognize Quebecers as a nation and declare French as that nation's common language?
Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said not a peep about the repressive-to-English legislation. None, it seems, wants a public showdown with the province's popular premier, François Legault. Fairness is one thing, votes are quite another.
Air Canada is subject to the Official Languages Act, which requires it to deliver services in both of Canada’s official languages. If you’ve ever flown Air Canada, you know that it does this well. Michael Rousseau does not deliver services to the flying public. He’s ensconced at HQ where he is quite obviously able to run the place in English. The whole world accepts English as the mandatory language that pilots flying internationally must use. That includes, ironically, Trudeau International Airport in Montreal.
Perhaps Rousseau’s many nasty detractors in Quebec would prefer that he move his company to Toronto where he would not be subject to their tyranny. But wait, the federal government’s decision to permit the company to become privatized stipulated that head office remain in Montreal. The rest of Canada hasn’t had a problem with that, either. Now, they might.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
