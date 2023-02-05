By Ian Pattison
A short letter appeared in The Chronicle-Journal last month that some readers may have missed. One person who surely saw it was Galen Weston Jr., the chairman of Loblaw Companies who everybody loves to hate as prices at his grocery stores shoot up like an Atlas rocket.
Loblaw stores are hardly unique in this respect but the billionaire supermarket baron made himself a target for public frustration by appearing in an October TV commercial pledging that prices on all of Loblaws’ No Name products would be frozen until Jan. 31.
We’re “putting the brakes on inflation,” he said, matter of factly. “Food prices go up? No Name products won’t. Guaranteed.”
Which brings us to CJ letter writer Elizabeth Pim who revealed on Jan. 13 that since the promised freeze, the price of No Name evaporated milk, which she uses every day, rose from $1.17 to $1.29 to $1.37, “and today it cost $1.49.
“Prior to the price freeze, this product frequently went on sale for 99 cents,” she wrote. “I challenge this corporate giant (Loblaw also owns Shoppers Drug Mart, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills and Joe Fresh) to justify this hypocrisy and false advertising … “
Ms. Pim also contacted the company directly and this is the pertinent section of the Jan. 9 reply: “The evaporated milk was ad matched / on promotion / on sale at the price of $1.27 or less and has returned to its locked regular price of $1.49.”
I don’t get it.
Loblaw PR took another hit on Jan. 2 when CTV Queen’s Park reporter Siobhan Morris tweeted, “I beg your pardon” with a photo showing a pack of boneless, skinless chicken breast priced at $26.87 per kilogram at a Loblaws store in Toronto.
That’s not Weston’s fault, said retail observers; Loblaw is victim to the same global price challenges as every grocer – supply chain bottlenecks, high fuel/transportation costs, produce shortages due to weather, the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, inflation … you know the drift.
But nearly $40 for five chicken breasts and a billionaire retailer claiming he feels your pain while his profits reach record heights and margins grow is a bit much to take.
Remember the bread price-fixing scandal in which Canada’s largest grocers and bread makers manipulated bread prices and overcharged consumers by an estimated $5-billion over 16 years? Investigations and legal action are still continuing.
THE NO NAME PRICE freeze ended on Tuesday and while Loblaw said there will be no extension, it vows to keep the yellow label product pricing flat "wherever possible." One assumes that Elizabeth Pim will be watching.
Many industry observers considered the price freeze, matched by Metro, as nothing more than a publicity stunt since grocery chains routinely freeze prices over the busy holiday period.
Loblaw did earn some respect last year when it stood up to Frito-Lay as the snack food conglomerate tried to force steep price hikes on popular potato chip brands like Lay’s, Doritos, Miss Vickie’s and Tostitos.
Frito-Lay owner PepsiCo this week imposed a new 10-per-cent price hike on independent grocers for all those chip brands. Whether the big grocers will be hit with the higher prices isn’t known yet but food inflation is pushing prices up faster than deals between manufacturers and grocers can keep up, industry experts say.
Metro is in the same boat, saying last month it had received more than 27,000 requests from suppliers to raise prices by more than 10 per cent – triple the normal level.
Meanwhile, critics and politicians accuse grocers of hiking prices faster than necessary and profiting from the worst food inflation consumers have seen in decades.
Benjamin Lorr, the author of The Secret Life of Groceries, summed it up in piece for The Globe and Mail last month:
“CEOs will … will despair that price hikes are out of their control; and Canadian grocers do need to account for the actions of marketing boards in determining prices for dairy, eggs and other staples. But the data here are clear. Economist David Macdonald from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives doesn’t mince words: ‘Margins in the grocery industry rose substantially since the start of the pandemic.’ … Macdonald’s research shows pre-pandemic margins ranged around 2.5 per cent, but in 2021 these shot up to 6 per cent, an all-time high since this data collection began.”
So cry me a river, Galen, your profits, and those of Metro and Sobeys/Safeway are obscene under the circumstances.
Aside from snack foods, consumers across Canada should expect to see higher costs of dairy products including milk, cheese and yogurt, as a 2.2-per-cent increase in farm-gate milk prices came into effect on Feb. 1.
Produce is awfully pricey these days. Statistics Canada reports the retail price of tomatoes went from $4.57 a kilogram in October to $6.99 in December – an increase of more than 52 per cent in only two months. Celery and grapes are up almost as much with apples, broccoli, lettuce, squash and peppers all up in the 30-per-cent range.
Then there is “shrinkflation” in which producers reduce the size of package contents just enough so you don’t notice, but still charge the same amount, if not more.
In Canada the five big grocers control 80 per cent of the market. Loblaw bought Provigo in Quebec; Metro acquired A&P in Ontario; Sobeys acquired Safeway in Northern Ontario and out west. “In a consolidated market, the incentive to pass along savings to customers vanishes,” Lorr wrote. “Economic research shows that in markets with less competition, cost cuts usually serve to feed shareholder profits, as opposed to delivering lower prices for customers.”
When we saw workers on boom trucks changing the signs on our grocery stores, little did we know what it really meant. So scan flyers, find coupons, raid your pantry and freezer. Once prices go up, they aren’t likely to come all the way back down no matter what happens.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
