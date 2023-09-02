By Ian Pattison
I'm going to guess that Kevin Holland had to swallow hard before issuing a statement this week backing his boss’s decision to back his housing minister who’s been found now by two investigators to be complicit in the Mafia-style Greenbelt land swap racket.
I'm going to guess that before supporting this swindle, Holland, the Conservative MPP for Thunder Bay-Atikokan, thought long and hard about his earlier decision — let’s be honest; it was likely an order — to refuse to participate in all-candidates’ debates ahead of the last provincial election despite confirming his attendance in at least one of them. Hey, we can’t risk having rookie candidates say something stupid. And so Tory hopefuls across Ontario showed utter disdain for the voting public and the media asking questions on their behalf.
Nobody likes to be called a chicken but that’s what Holland, a decent guy from Conmee where he was a popular mayor before jumping into Doug’s Ford, looks like when he has to toe the line on such a smarmy operation as the Greenbelt land imbroglio.
Is there not a single, solitary Tory member with the courage to stand up and say, ‘You know what? This stinks to high heaven and the minister needs to resign to restore some semblance of integrity in this government.’
But no. Clark will not have to resign because Ford thinks he’s a good guy doing a great job trying to keep the premier’s promise to build 1.5 million homes over 10 years.
By the way, is there anyone among the high-priced help at Queen’s Park or in Ottawa who thought about where millions of legitimate immigrants, 900,000 international students, and untold numbers of refugees invited to Canada this year would live?
Beyond that there are an estimated one million more non-permanent residents living in Canada than government estimates suggest, CIBC’s deputy chief economist told federal cabinet ministers at their retreat last week.
In Thunder Bay, various authorities put the number of undocumented immigrants from mainly the Far North at around 25,000. No wonder there are tent cities popping up all over town.
Ford keeps doubling down on his housing pledge as the excuse for his dubious plan to sacrifice rich Greenbelt farmland, forest and environmentally sensitive areas despite the fact his own housing advisory body tells him there is plenty of other land — serviced land — already available for new housing.
Because caucus solidarity seems to be the highest calling among politicians these days, no Tory elected to act in the public interest is willing to admit the folly of Ford’s and Clark’s ways.
Instead, Progressive Conservative MPPs are expected to face reporters and defend the indefensible, as Holland did this week.
To recap:
Last November, Clark announces that Ontario would remove 7,400 acres in 15 different areas of the Greenbelt, while adding 9,400 acres elsewhere, in order to build 50,000 homes. It contradicted a pledge he made in 2021 not to open up the Greenbelt “to any kind of development.”
Within a week, CBC reports that prominent developers happened to own the Greenbelt land identified for removal.
(There are another 39 large properties associated with major developers along the route of the proposed, needless Highway 413. But that’s for another day.)
The revelation reeked for more than two weeks before Clark and then Ford denied they’d tipped off developers.
With zero chance this mess would disappear, independent authorities start sniffing around.
In early January, the OPP says it is working to determine if it should investigate. Ontario’s integrity commissioner and auditor general both announce separate probes.
Aug. 9 brings the first revelation. Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk finds that all but one of the 15 sites removed from the Greenbelt were suggested not by civil servants, but by Clark’s chief of staff, who was given packages at an industry event by two key developers, and that developers who had access to the top staffer wound up with 92 per cent of the land that was removed. If some sites did not meet the criteria for selection, such as for environmental reasons, the criterion was simply dropped, rather than selecting a different site.
Lysyk also discovers that political staff were using personal email accounts and were regularly deleting emails. Who’s idea was that and to what end? Surely there was direction from someone.
A day later the integrity commissioner’s office says it has started reviewing a request from Ford’s office to investigate Clark’s chief of staff Ryan Amato. A week later, Amato resigns and no one’s heard a peep from him since, though you know that reporters are looking for him.
As the OPP ominously refers the whole thing to the RCMP Ford says he’s “confident” nothing criminal has occurred.
For his part, Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake finds Clark violated ethics rules during a process that was marked by “unnecessary hastiness and deception.”
Wake says that as far as he could tell neither Ford nor Clark knew what Amato was up to.
“It may seem incredible that Minister Clark would have chosen to stick his head in the sand on such an important initiative being undertaken by his ministry but I believe that was exactly what he did,” Wake wrote.
Amato reportedly told Clark, about how to make the Greenbelt land removal credibly happen, to “leave it with me.” And so he did.
Incredible indeed.
Wake finds that Clark was unaware, although he should have known, what his chief of staff was up to on such a sensitive topic. Which brings us to the buck and where it should stop.
“The buck stops with me,” the premier said Thursday, without bothering to explain what that meant. Clearly it doesn’t mean what we all think it means.
The key democratic government tenet of ministerial responsibility has been tossed in the toilet.
Clark isn’t exercising his responsibility because Ford says he doesn’t have to. Clark will remain in his post “and ensure public trust and confidence is maintained every step of the way,” Ford said without a trace of irony.
Clark did apologize Thursday saying the “process” would be different from now on. Do you think?
Ford isn’t exercising responsibility because he says he didn’t know what the hell was going on inside his government on a key file and because ‘we’ve gotta build those houses. Besides, we’re implementing almost all of the recommendations made to us by these overseers’ . . . well, all but the one to make the Greenbelt whole again.
Meanwhile, opposition party leaders continue to call for Clark to resign after Wake recommended to the legislature that the minister be reprimanded.
Ford didn’t say what reprimand Clark might face.
“That’s going to go to the legislature and we’ll see when we get back into the house in September,” he said, whatever that means. The Legislature is set to resume on Sept. 25.
Before that happens, Clark should be fired. Then, this entire debacle must be reviewed top to bottom of the barrel.
For now, the government is in a holding pattern and its MPPs are helping to hold it together by making apparently scripted excuses for Clark.
Thunder Bay’s Holland, who earlier served as Clark’s parliamentary assistant, said this week, “He was given a monumental task to build 1.5 million homes . . .”
On the same day Ford said, “Minister Clark has a tough job and his goal is to continue building homes.
Holland: “I’m going to have confidence in Minister Clark. I’m going to have confidence in my other ministers.”
Ford: “I have confidence in Minister Clark . . . I’m going to stand by our team members.”
The Tories are clearly on message. And the message is this: Honour be damned, we’ll do this our way so butt out.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
