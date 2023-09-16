By Ian Pattison
democracy (noun): a government by the people, especially rule of the majority. “A democracy is a form of government that empowers the people to exercise political control [and] limits the power of the head of state.”
NOW THAT Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff has said he will apply to the province for so-called strong mayor powers, it is useful to consider what that might mean. What it means can be either useful or risky. It’s all up to one person operating with the permission – and for the benefit – of the Doug Ford government.
Boshcoff held a press conference Wednesday to explain his rationale ahead of a council meeting on Monday to consider the idea. It promises to be contentious.
Vesting this much authority in one person does not sit well with at least three city councillors interviewed recently, and likely more. Among other things, it would allow the mayor to pass some legislation with the support of only one-third of council – unprecedented in any Western democracy – and alone name council committee chairs.
City manager Norm Gale has made no secret of his concern, especially since the legislation allows the mayor to unilaterally hire and fire department heads, including Gale.
Boshcoff said he will seek the council’s endorsement on Monday but did not rule out acting alone. Here’s a guy who has devoted his adult life to public service. He insists he only wants what’s best for the city and I don’t doubt him for a second. It’s what’s behind this legislation that worries me.
The powers were designed by the Ford government for one reason – to get municipalities to build more houses in order to allow the premier to complete his promise to build 1.5 new homes by 2031.
As the federal government increases its immigration targets, people are running out of places to buy or rent. Ottawa this week funded the first of its housing acceleration plans, in London, Ont., and eliminated the GST on new rental construction. Ontario’s pledge is seen by many municipalities as a funding avenue for housing growth, which Boshcoff says is his sole rationale for seeking the new powers.
Boshcoff is certain that the green energy initiative that has mining companies digging for EV battery minerals in the Northwest is an opportunity to capture new investment in the region’s largest city and attract mine company personnel, from executives to underground workers, to live here and grow the local economy in a way it hasn’t seen in years.
To encourage municipalities to get on board, Ontario created the Building Faster Fund, a new three-year, $1.2-billion program “that provides significant new funding based on performance against provincial housing targets.”
In other words, you set a target, and meet it, and we’ll give you a wad of cash. What could be better than that?
Thunder Bay has already ambitiously committed to building 2,200 new housing units by 2031, simplified the zoning bylaw and applied to Ottawa for up to $50 million for urban infill and affordable housing.
Boshcoff said infill won’t allow Thunder Bay to meet its target and that it would require demolishing entire city blocks for multiple housing units. I can think of quite a few blocks that could use a new look and purpose. The homeless population, including those living in a growing number of “tent cities,” are glaring indicators of the need for more social housing. If you haven’t driven past the Simpson Street entranced to Kam River Heritage Park lately, you’re in for a shock.
Boshcoff isn’t discounting that but said what this market really wants is more serviced land in subdivisions for single-family homes. Gale has said there are plenty of lots available to builders. The mayor says those lots need to be serviced in order to entice builders to get started on the new housing that’s needed. Sometimes, builders service the subdivisions.
There is a shortage of all housing – for students, for seniors, for first-timers while homeowners face crushing mortgage renewals. Getting this right will go a long way to making the most of both provincial and federal housing programs that are political priorities right now.
The feds are particularly anxious to get new homes built as their Conservative rivals, ahead by double digits in polling, hammer the Liberals on the housing availability and affordability.
It is the Ontario priorities that aren’t so clear. Why has Ford given mayors unprecedented powers in order to meet provincial housing objectives? Do we really need to allow such a monumental violation of democratic norms? Are mayors being encouraged or are they being set up?
FORD LAYS the blame for the housing crisis on overly strict land-use regulations and costly approval procedures. Exhibit A would be Ontario’s shady deals with developers, handing them their hand-picked land parcels inside the environmentally-sensitive and farm-rich Greenbelt that Ford promised he’d never encroach on.
There are lots of reasons for housing unaffordability, starting with low, low mortgage rates now rising combined with attractive new mortgage options that put too many people in houses they ultimately couldn’t afford. All this bids up the price of housing in an era of income inequality that leaves more and more people on the outside, literally.
Ford sees city councillors supporting their constituents’ NIMBYism as a roadblock to speedy approval of new housing. And so mayors are given permission to override their colleagues.
What’s really going on?
Writing in the Dec. 16, 2022 edition of Policy Options, Zack Taylor and Martin Horak offer a theory: “We conclude that, under the guise of empowering mayors, the provincial government is deliberately blurring accountability for the housing agenda to avoid paying the political cost for disrupting established neighbourhoods.”
They continue: “To avoid such a backlash, the Ontario government appears to be transferring political responsibility for the housing crisis to big-city mayors. If affordable housing does not materialize in strong-mayor cities, the province can blame the mayors.”
There is no doubt the municipal development approvals process can be a mess of red tape. But are the radical “strong mayor” powers really the answer? What could be the unintended consequences of trampling on democracy’s central tenet? (Boshcoff and other mayors’ insistence on rarely using the powers notwithstanding.)
Is minority rule really the way we want to go in order that Doug Ford can make good on a housing promise that, let’s face it, serves as thin cover for his Greenbelt, Highway 413, Ontario Place and grim climate change report coverup fiascos?
What might be the priorities of future Ontario governments that could use strong mayor lieutenants to carry out policies that subvert the will of the majority of city councils and of citizens?
This just feels dangerous.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
