By Ian Pattison
A forest fire is racing toward your community. Do you know what to do? It’s not something most people want to think about. But feeling helpless in the face of an onrushing wildfire is something that more and more Canadians are experiencing.
Linked directly to the changing climate, fire has sent tens of thousands of people fleeing for their lives already this spring, from B.C. to Nova Scotia. Hundreds return to the smouldering ruins of their homes and memories.
Eighteen years ago the Canadian Wildland Fire Strategy was already predicting more extreme fire behaviour, increasing wildland fire impacts, increasing effects of climate change and “eroding response capacity.” Things are worse than ever.
“A serious and sustained increase in extreme wildland fire behaviour and wildland-urban interface (WUI) events resulting in threats to life, property and natural resource values (are) being amplified,” the strategy says. But while Canada remains a world leader in forest fire suppression, “growing challenges will continue to put increasing pressure on suppression capacity.”
Those challenges include expansion of communities deeper into the boreal forest and reductions in provincial fire management spending.
“Budget pressures and constraints (have) reduced both the capacity and focus of senior (wildland fire) management,” the report concludes. That was in 2016, when the strategy was last updated.
Ontario’s forest firefighter union boss says the province is currently short 50 fire crews. John Hornick of OPSEU told CBC that this is a recurring problem because the job is seasonal with low pay.
Shayne McCool, a fire advisor with the Ministry of Natural Resources, says forest fire jobs are currently 90-per-cent staffed ”and we do have partnerships in place” with neighbouring provinces, states and other countries. Mobilizing those partners, and the Canadian Armed Forces, can be a relatively slow process as Nova Scotia’s experience this past week has shown.
Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Graydon Smith insists that Ontario is prepared for the 2023 fire season.
“Our teams are closely monitoring weather conditions to detect fires early,” he wrote on the government website. “When they do hit, Ontario’s fire rangers, pilots and support staff are prepared to battle these fires and protect Ontarians.”
The province has action plans in place to manage large, complex fires, especially near communities and critical infrastructure, he said. But at the rate that wildfires are occurring and growing, here and elsewhere, how much longer can existing resources keep them at bay?
THUNDER BAY and the rest of the communities in Northwestern Ontario are especially susceptible to wildfires given their immediate proximity to the vast boreal forest.
It is not difficult to imagine a wildfire racing up to the edge of Thunder Bay and then burning its way along the forested areas that have not been cut for development. The entire Thunder Bay Expressway is lined with forest providing a fire pathway through multiple neighbourhoods. Burning embers can travel some distance before falling, potentially into core areas.
Thunder Bay has a detailed emergency plan that identifies key personnel and agencies and their responsibilities.
“Wildfires can pose significant threats to lives, homes, and natural resources, and community fear is an understandable concern,” city manager Norm Gale wrote in response to my question about preparedness.
“We are trying to address these fears by implementing proactive measures by engaging in comprehensive fire prevention strategies, promoting public education about wildfire safety, and ensuring efficient emergency response plans.”
Among steps taken to prepare for this year’s fire season, the city has upgraded many of its wildland fire portable pumps and changed the couplings on its forest fire hoses to be compatible with the MNRF equipment.
In addition, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue has conducted wildland firefighter training to enable city firefighters used to structural fires to work on forest fires, and is buying specialized protective clothing.
Gale said that Thunder Bay cannot expect to remain immune from the new wildfire reality but he has “the utmost confidence” in TBFR. Ultimately, “If a significant forest fire were to occur within our municipal boundaries we would be relying on established partnerships through the Provincial Mutual Aid Plan or with the MNRF for suppression efforts.”
The ministry would determine evacuation routes in conjunction with local personnel and OPP, and “provide rescue resources if necessary,” the city emergency plan says.
THERE IS MORE that Thunder Bay can do to prepare for the growing possibility of forest fire danger on three sides.
The FireSmart Wildfire Exposure Assessment planning tool suggests identifying hazard fuels responsible for wildfire exposure in a community. “There are several options for managing these fuels to help reduce risk. These could include thinning or removal of the hazard fuels, the construction of fire breaks, replacing hazard fuels (evergreens) with fire-resistant species (birch and poplar), or controlled burning to reduce or eliminate their potential to generate ignitions.”
For homeowners, a good start is to create a minimum 1.5-metre non-combustible surface around the entire structure, including decks.
This year’s fire season is barely two months old and already there have been 77 fires reported in Ontario. A restricted fire zone has been established across the Northwest.
Nationally, there have been 214 forest fires so far in 2023 and 93 of them are currently out of control. Weekend rain has brought some relief to areas of Nova Scotia and while the Alberta situation is finally easing up, this will be its worst fire season on record.
In Northern Ontario, Hornepayne is on edge as a 4,800-hectare fire burns close by. Other fires are burning near White River and in the Sioux Lookout area. Farther north, 10,800 hectares are on fire close to Cat Lake First Nation. None were under control as of Friday afternoon.
Lightning is the only natural cause of forest fires in Ontario, starting approximately half of them. The remainder are caused by people and many are preventable.
We all know the advice about care of campfires and burning brush. Yet even in the midst of a ban on outdoor fires, there are those who think the rules are for everyone else.
“Every single person that lives in the forest is on a collision course with something disastrous happening.” said Jamie Coutts, the former fire chief in Slave Lake, Alta., where a 2011 wildfire blew past suppression efforts and destroyed several hundred homes.
“I think that was the most shocking time of my entire career and maybe of my life, where you’re so sure that something’s going to work, and then it doesn’t … with crushing consequences,” he told the Canadian Press.
How certain are the mayors and reeves and emergency personnel in communities across the Northwest that they have done everything possible to prevent fire from entering their limits and to respond quickly and effectively if and when fire breaks through? It’s a question every local council needs to consider before things get much worse.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
