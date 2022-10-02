BY IAN PATTISON
Did you know that Saturday was National Hair Day? Neither did I until I chanced upon a calendar of “133 of the weirdest national days in a Canadian year.” It made me think of how, in that famous first appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964, The Beatles changed men’s hairstyles forever. It also made me wish that I had as much hair now as I did then.
Friday was National Chewing Gum Day. It reminded me of buying purple Thrills gum at Ryan’s Confectionary on John Street back in the ‘50s. It also brings home the fact that I suffer from bruxism – grinding of the teeth at night – which means I can no longer chew gum without that aggravating jaw pain.
Today is National Name Your Car Day. I didn’t so much name cars as collect them when I was young and, well, foolish. I probably couldn’t list them all but in the ‘60s, an E-Type Jaguar, a big Austin-Healey and a Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special stand out. Today I drive a utilitarian GMC Sierra but I plan to go electric next time, as all of us should.
All of these events are a reminder that, as the catchphrase from the soap opera says, “Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives.” The meaning is clear – life passes by very quickly. It should tell us to cherish each day and to reflect on the importance of days of genuine national significance.
FRIDAY was Canada’s second annual Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a response to The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s call for a statutory day of commemoration to acknowledge those affected by residential schools and to educate Canadians about their lasting impact on First Nations.
It coincides with Orange Shirt Day which began on Sept. 30, 2013, when B.C. residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad spoke about her trauma there. Forty years earlier, Webstad’s grandmother bought her a new orange shirt for her first day of school. When she got there, school officials confiscated the shirt.
It stirred the conscience of modern youth who lately are the leading promoters of Orange Shirt Day, an acknowledgment of the breadth of understanding of how many of those earlier students were badly treated.
This broader understanding has also come to include the far-reaching effects of residential school trauma in the form of violence. On Sept. 4, Myles Sanderson was on the run after being accused, with his brother Derek, of murdering 10 people in a vicious stabbing spree on Saskatchewan’s James Smith Cree Nation. Myles was earlier described by the Parole Board of Canada as a victim of the “intergenerational impacts of residential schools.”
Canadian communities that serve as destinations for First Nations people running from their past are often ensnared in the same trauma as they encounter violent outbursts by troubled Aboriginal people acting out their frustrated histories. Thunder Bay and Kenora are prime examples.
Those histories involve a glaring absence of services in their First Nations homes. The RCMP in Melfort, Sask., answered frantic calls from James Smith Cree Nation within three minutes but it took them 38 minutes to get there. The public in Canadian cities would not stand for such a delay but on First Nations and in rural communities throughout the country it is common.
Many of what we call Indigenous problems are also, in fact, rural concerns that are similarly ignored by Canada's urban centres of power.
Examples beyond police response include access to health care, education and internet service as well as the affordability of fuel, food and other essentials.
We should never stop looking at things through the Indigenous lens. But by also using the 'rural' lens, we can help Canada have a better understanding of itself. It's also an opportunity to bridge the gap with Indigenous peoples by identifying and solving common problems together.
AS WITH Orange Shirt day, today’s youth are increasingly involved in social activism as they contemplate their own futures in a complicated and dangerous world. Oct. 22 is Youth Climate Action Day. With climate change dramatically picking up speed, youth have been among the leaders in pressing governments to act urgently on measures to cool the planet.
It started with Greta Thunberg who, at age 15, started spending her Fridays outside the Swedish Parliament to call for stronger measures to combat climate change, holding a sign that read Skolstrejk för klimatet (School strike for climate).
Youth are not taken seriously nearly enough as evidenced by Donald Trump Jr. sharing a meme accusing Thunberg of staging the Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks.
Here in Ontario, seven young people, including two from Thunder Bay, took the Ontario government of Doug Ford to court last month for downgrading many of the province’s climate policies. A decision by the Superior Court of Justice is expected within months and could set an important precedent.
By the way, Thursday is National Walk to School Day. If only more kids did so.
Those of us of a certain age remember when school was something you walked to, often for quite a distance. These days fewer than a quarter of Canadian students between the ages of 5 and 19 typically walk or ride their bikes to school, according to the non-profit organization ParticipAction.
Those who live far from school need to take a bus. Many of the rest are driven by a parent in what a Globe and Mail letter writer says “reeks to me of class privilege and a ‘anything for my children, but nuts to the greater good’ mentality.”
What does it tell those kids concerned about climate to see long lines of idling vehicles in school drop-off zones (that) “often look like the parking lot outside a concert, with harried vice-principals in neon vests directing traffic, and tiny children navigating a sea of giant SUVs”?
In 2021, around 27 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 were either overweight or obese. It got worse during the cooped-up coronavirus pandemic. As Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro noted this week in presenting the proceeds of the mayor’s golf tournament to PRO Kids, “With over two years in a pandemic environment, involvement in sport and activity is more important than ever for our youth.”
Let’s let kids be kids while working to improve the walkability of our communities and insisting on school zone safety and safer driving everywhere.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
