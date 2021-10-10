BY IAN PATTISON
Justin Trudeau is under attack. Again. This week he faced such a verbal flogging for taking the day off the day that he created to promote reconciliation between Canada’s first and later peoples that he quickly issued a contrite apology. Fair enough, to a point.
The errors on Sept. 30 were many, starting with his official itinerary saying he was in private meetings in Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Turns out you can monitor any flight in Canada and someone saw his Challenger jet heading west on radar. So his office fessed up: he was going to Tofino, B.C., for a short holiday with his family.
Let’s stop there and consider the timing other than the one for which he apologized. Here is a guy who has led the country through a long pandemic, part of it alone in quarantine except for daily televised addresses to the country for weeks on end, then led his governing party through an election in which he set himself a wearying pace.
He’s been the PM for nearly six years starting when his three kids ranged in age from 20 months to eight years -- a time when both parental hands should ideally be on deck. Persistent rumors of discord between Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, are without foundation. But the life of any politician is at odds with that of family, none more so than a national leader.
Trudeau needed a holiday. He picked a bad day to start one. But some of the outrage, particularly from Indigenous leaders, is over the top.
“Please do better in the future,” chided Lynne Groulx, head of the Native Women’s Association of Canada.
What about the past? Was there a matching positive reaction when the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was created by Trudeau’s Liberal government? Or the countless times he’s said since coming to office in 2015 that the most important relationship to him and his government is that with Indigenous peoples. Skepticism has been the predominant reaction if memory serves.
“It will now be up to you [Mr. Trudeau] to rebuild trust with our communities,” Groulx said. Is the trust that was built all used up due to this one mistake?
Glen Hare, Ontario Regional Chief for the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), said the federal government must demonstrate full commitment to moving forward with First Nations including the full implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.
On the day of the report’s release in 2015, Trudeau issued a statement that read, in part, “ . . . we will, in partnership with Indigenous communities, the provinces, territories, and other vital partners, fully implement the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, starting with the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.”
RoseAnne Archibald, AFN National Chief, said that “hollow apologies will no longer be accepted.” She said she expected concrete action and changed behaviours.
Is eliminating most of the boil water advisories on reserves and committing to ending the rest concrete? Is half-masting the Maple Leaf on federal buildings since June to honour residential school victims and leaving it that way until Indigenous leadership says it’s time to put them back up sufficient behaviour? Credit where it’s due is rarely afforded those who choose the political life with its endless opportunity for second-guessing.
Aside from the fudging of his itinerary, Trudeau was asked Wednesday whether anyone advised him not to travel on that day. He replied by saying that how it happened is less important than the fact that it happened, which he regrets. This suggests either that someone did suggest it would be inappropriate and was ignored, or that everyone, including himself, forgot about the planned trip until that day at which point the decision was made to carry on. Grievous error or simple oversight?
The prime minister did participate in a ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa the night before. He did spend part of the day itself on the phone with residential school survivors but ignored a chief’s invitation to visit Kamloops where the first of many Indigenous children’s graves were located at a residential school site. He flew right over Kamloops on his way to Tofino but chose not to touch down. He has since apologized for that, too, adding fuel to the fire of criticism that seems to follow Trudeau wherever he goes.
Imagine if Trudeau had attended the formal events in Ottawa and then dropped in at Kamloops with all the fuss that coincides with a prime ministerial visit. He might well have been accused of making himself the centre of attention which rightly belonged to aboriginal leaders.
“Travelling on September 30th was a mistake,” Trudeau said. “And I regret it.”
National Post columnist Colby Cash wrote that he might have added something like this: “I was in an awkward position because I promised my unfortunate wife and my blameless children that we would have a getaway as soon as the very rigorous and exhausting election campaign was over. We didn’t see the problem with the timing soon enough, and, as you can imagine, I have long since depleted the store of excuses that even a prime minister can offer to his family. This one was non-negotiable, and I’m confident that every husband will understand my situation.”
He might have said that but he would have been ridiculed. So he issued the requisite apology and carried on to announce a strict vaccine mandate for federal employees and travellers, for which he was accused of trying to divert attention from the travel gaffe. He’ll now prepare for the United Nations climate conference in November in Glasgow, Scotland which will doubtless earn him another round of scorn as an international jet-setter.
Trudeau cares a lot for Canada but he has a bad habit of making preventable errors in judgment. Or maybe, as some think, he really doesn’t give a damn. Canadians will decide for themselves and historians will record another chapter of achievement and failure in national politics. With government, it is always thus.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
