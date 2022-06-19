BY IAN PATTISON
At some point in the life of every government the power goes off. With this Liberal government, this week, you could almost hear the breaker pop. Like plugging too many items into one circuit, the political overload turned out the lights on the government’s credibility.
Controversy began not long after Justin Trudeau’s Liberals took power. Seven years later, bad things are happening faster than ever.
Trudeau first messed up when the federal ethics commissioner learned that he’d spent Christmas 2017 vacationing on the private island of the Aga Khan whose foundation has ties to official Ottawa.
A year later, Trudeau earned ridicule for dressing himself and his family in local costumes while visiting India. Even Indian officials were openly amused.
Trudeau’s image as a benevolent friend to all was rocked when, during the 2019 election campaign, photos appeared of him in blackface back in 2001. Today, that’s a racist no-no.
Then came the SNC-Lavalin affair. Facing charges of bribery, the Liberal-connected firm lobbied the government to avoid criminal charges. Then justice-minister Judy Wilson-Raybould was pushed by the PMO to find a way to make it happen. While Trudeau and his officials squirmed, she resigned.
The dust was still settling on that one when the WE scandal popped up. The charity was given a sole-source contract to run a student grant program. Trudeau family members were paid by WE for public relations appearances, yet he failed to recuse himself in the decision to hire WE.
Fishing for information on VIP government aircraft travel, a Conservative MP learned this week that 50-odd passengers aboard Can Force One who accompanied the PM on his 2020 tour of Europe and Africa consumed 95 bottles of wine and 93 cans of beer, racking up an in-flight bar tab of $1,414.81.
That was minor compared with Canada’s new Governor-General, Mary Simon and her 29 fellow passengers who used $93,117.89 in catering services aboard an RCAF jet during her eight-day trip to Expo 2020 in Dubai in 2020.
Tories targeting Trudeau will have to be careful with these two transgressions which mirror one of their own. Thunder Bay-born Bev Oda travelled to a London conference in 2011 as former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper’s minister of international co-operation. Rather than stay in the conference site hotel, Oda upgraded herself to the swanky Savoy at $665 a night. Her tab included $16 for a glass of orange juice, which sent critics into overdrive.
But it’s Liberals facing the music these days and the hits just keep on coming.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is under pressure over a party at the Russian embassy attended by her deputy chief of protocol. Russia is a global pariah for its brutal invasion of Ukraine and sipping champagne at an embassy bash should have been out of the question.
In fact, Global Affairs Canada sent an email to Joly staffers ahead of the Russia Day party but no one read it because they say they were too busy helping her at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.
Someone knew enough to warn the minister but, for some reason, her deputy chief of protocol – of all things – didn’t think to send regrets. Now Ottawa is officially embarrassed.
British Columbia said this week it will tackle a “staggering” amount of money-laundering after a review found that Ottawa’s efforts, through the RCMP, let billions of dollars of criminal funds flow annually through casinos, real estate and luxury goods.
Also this week, confidential documents obtained by The Globe and Mail show a massive gap between the Liberals’ target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by the oil and gas industry and what the government’s own internal analysis says is possible.
When Ottawa does tell Canadians the bad news on the costs of climate change, it gets hammered. The only way we’re going to reduce emissions – from smokestacks, tail pipes and everywhere else fossil fuels are used – is by making it so financially painful that moving to cleaner alternatives is the only viable option.
That’s the hardest truth facing the world today and few governments have the political courage to pursue enough green energy in time to make the difference necessary to keep vast parts of the world from drought, fire and flooding.
Canadians might not like what the government has to say on this and any number of other fronts but they do want straight answers. That is something this government’s front bench seems incapable of giving.
Watching Trudeau in question period is to watch a maddening display of obfuscation. ‘Just answer the question!’ is something that anyone who watches is thinking whenever the PM stands up to respond to just about any question asked of him.
Trudeau appears to be grooming his deputy, Chrystia Freeland, to lead the party once he leaves, which appears increasingly likely as intense criticism and personal dislike for the PM mount nationally.
Freeland showed that she has learned the Liberal lesson well when, appearing this week before a special committee reviewing the government’s first-ever use of the federal Emergencies Act, she was accused of providing evasive answers.
Freeland was repeatedly asked to provide examples of economic advice or requests from police for assistance in clearing the blockades that were received by the government. In refusing to give direct answers, Freeland demonstrated to Canadians that the use of such far-reaching legislation may have been unnecessary.
Whatever else might be said of using the act during the occupation of Ottawa and two key border bridges during the “Freedom Convoy” by “truckers” this winter, it worked after weeks of police failure. With that, the government ought to be able to justify its decision. Instead, it looks to be hiding something.
Government has a duty to be straight with the people who elected it to run the country. This government keeps stumbling over obstacles in plain sight. That it won’t defend itself with facts, resorting instead to fantasy, suggests it’s time has come.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.