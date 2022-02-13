BY IAN PATTISON
Fake news.
It’s all the rage online. Caustic keyboarders think nothing of accusing so-called mainstream media outlets of some grand collusion, and their reporters of being willing foot soldiers in telling lies to the readers, viewers and listeners they are employed to inform. It is just so much piffle.
When the news of the day is collected, researched, written and edited, it doesn’t always jibe with what some people want to be true. And so the media is accused of not telling the whole story, of having a built-in bias, and ultimately, of simply lying to the public.
To what end I’m not sure but with 55 years of Thunder Bay journalism behind me, I’m tired of it.
‘Mainstream media is the lackey of the Liberal government’ is a favourite fib – paid, some say, to tell the government’s side of things and ignore the real story that’s being hidden in some huge conspiracy.
If that’s the case, there must be meetings of some sort between the prime minister’s office and publishers to plan the day’s stories. No publisher that I’ve ever worked for has been involved in such subterfuge. I’ve never been summoned to the publisher’s office and told this is how the prime minister, the premier, the mayor or some other official wants the story to be told, so be it.
Reporters and editors do have story meetings, but they aren’t to fashion coverage in a way that favours some entity that has ordered it. Those meetings are about how to cover an emerging story that best gives readers, viewers and listeners the whole picture.
When that’s not possible, it is usually because someone who has a side of the story to tell doesn’t want, or isn’t prepared, to tell it. That’s why you often read or hear a line in reports that, ‘We asked so and so for comment but they refused/weren’t available/didn’t call back before deadline.’
Sometimes, newsmakers are downright nasty. On Jan. 26, when local reporters tried to talk to the Ottawa-bound convoy truckers and “truckers” in Kakabeka Falls, they were threatened with trespassing charges (on property that wasn’t theirs), called “dirty communists” and advised to “go find a new country.”
“I know these journalists,” I wrote at the time. “They are good people. They work hard. They live here.”
Since then things have only gotten worse. National reporters doing their best to cover the unprecedented occupation of our capital are called much worse than communists. A number of them have described safety concerns and intimidation; some have been attacked.
On other occasions, things are simply hilarious. I got a kick out of the protester carrying a big “Fake News” sign behind CBC reporter Ashley Burke describing how protesters had cleared the way for an ambulance to get through a crowd. Pay, I say pay attention, boy.
WHEN CONVOY ORGANIZERS held their first press conference Jan. 31, mainstream media were banned. It’s pretty hard to tell the whole story when the story tellers tell you to get lost.
One organizer, Benjamin Dichter (Google him), said the CBC, Toronto Star and others were banned because they “kept putting stories out that our GoFundMe was frozen or suspended because of nefarious reasons. You know ‘right-wing truckers,’ ‘dangerous people,’ and it was hysterical."
Here’s what GoFundMe posted on Feb. 4, widely reported across regular media sites:
"GoFundMe supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created.
"We now have evidence from law enforcement (not media with some agenda) that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity."
The fundraising page for the convoy was deleted from GoFundMe's website and the funds frozen. Eventually $1 million of the $10-million account was released; the rest was refunded.
For reporting this, word for word, the news media was cast as an enemy of the convoy and, by extension, the “freedom” of Canadians. You can’t make this stuff up – like misinformed critics of media reporting often do.
On Tuesday,a CBC reporter asked a trucker to comment on a statement from the Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa that, “There have been ongoing reports to CASO regarding child welfare concerns amid the Ottawa protest.”
What followed was bizarre.
The reporter asked, “Did you hear the statement I was just reading?”
“You’re saying that my teenagers are threatened for being in Ottawa?” the trucker asked. “Is that what you’re telling me? Answer my question.”
“You heard the statement —” the reporter began again.
“We’ve all answered questions,” the trucker cut in. “You answer mine. Are my children in danger?”
“I don’t work for the Children’s Aid Society,” the reporter said.
“Are my children in danger from being in Ottawa?” the trucker asked again.
On and it went, back and forth, until this:
“You don’t give a s— about nobody. All you care about is your paycheque. You sold your soul a long time ago... You work for the devil. That’s who you work for. That’s your boss.”
Apparently a seance with Satan preceded this exchange.
POLITICIANS LIKE to get in on the act, too. Tim Powers, the conservative chair of Summa Strategies, told Global News that criticizing the media is “part of normal strategic practice” for conservative politicians, particularly when they feel like they’re in trouble.
“It’s effective as a holding action, so what you’re looking to do when you go after the mainstream media is to take the focus off your own challenges,” Powers said, as Conservatives in Ottawa tried to shift the focus off a damning review of the party’s failure to win the last election and the ensuing purge of leader Erin O’Toole.
You don’t have to look far to find similarly damaging reviews of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s performance on any number of initiatives and his soapy bromides that serve as answers to reporters and opposition politicians in question period.
In fact, every day you can find hard-nosed reporting and critical analysis by mainstream media of politicians of all stripes concerning their handling of the pandemic and the “trucker” insurrections now hobbling daily life and the nation’s economy. But the harebrained critics of news media and the foul-mouthed “truckers” in Ottawa, Windsor and elsewhere will never admit it. They’re too busy wrecking our lives.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.