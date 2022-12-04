By Ian Pattison
YOU’VE got to hand it to Thunder Bay’s new council. In a city of 110,000, with a further 20,000 transient population, 13 people have offered their time, talent and enthusiasm to tackle a daunting list of challenges at a particularly tough time.
In a city where barely more than 40 per cent of voters bothered to cast a ballot, yet where a veritable army of armchair “experts” trash just about everything on the city agenda — indeed, where hate speech in general and threats against politicians in particular have reached alarming proportions in Canada — it takes a good deal of guts and boundless energy to decide to serve one’s community in the most visible and vulnerable way possible.
If distrust and often unfair criticism of councillors were the only issues facing them, we might say that it comes with the territory. But an examination of the tasks ahead adds immeasurably to a workload that just 59 council candidates offered to address in the Oct. 24 local election.
Eight veterans and five newcomers heard almost immediately from city manager Norm Gale about a “very difficult” budget process ahead shortly.
Pressure to rein in spending amid economic turmoil will butt up against the need for overdue decisions on costly items like a new indoor sports facility and the touchy subject of where to route all of Canada’s cross-country truck traffic as it funnels through town.
Before the process even begins, the public library has begun a public awareness campaign after learning the city will recommend its budget be cut by 15 per cent. Multiply that sort of reality across all city services and the road ahead for council is not enviable.
Council is immediately under pressure to address Thunder Bay’s brutal homeless and addiction issues coupled with growing violent gang activity.
Poverty is knocking on more doors than ever. Tireless food security advocate Volker Kromm, executive director of the Regional Food Distribution Association of Northwestern Ontario, said recently that use of food banks has risen by some 20 per cent in the past year. At some outlets, usage has tripled.
The city’s annual Christmas Cheer Fund, run by another go-getter, Joleene Kemp, says it needs to feed 8,000 people this year.
Shelters are so full that tent encampments have sprung up all over town. Only through last-minute funding from the district social services administration board (DSSAB) were critical programs like the Street Outreach Service (SOS), Care Bus and daytime warming centre able to continue through winter.
DSSAB has its own issues. It is currently trying to evict about 150 tenants from its housing projects due to non-payment of rent, drug use and other criminal activity. As just about any landlord will acknowledge, the law is not on their side.
Elevate NWO’s on-the-ground services are only continuing because the director and her staff are willing to use their own vehicles to move desperate clients to where they need to go.
The social services board got just over half the new money it sought from the province, confirming yet again that the government at Queen’s Park is just not willing to address in a meaningful way the multiple social disasters unfolding in, and persistently identified by, a city that is largely out of mind because it is 1,300 km away from where the decisions are made.
THUNDER BAY’S old/new Mayor Ken Boshcoff (who served before from 1997 to 2003) said he came away “very optimistic” about relations with the province after a recent meeting with Northern Development and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford, the MPP for Kenora. The two discussed tourism, those social issues and the importance of new resource developments to the Northwest’s largest and most important hub.
In a post-election speech outlining his priorities and again in his inaugural address this week, Boshcoff mentioned Thunder Bay as logical to serve the region’s new mining developments. Ultimately that would include the Ring of Fire rich mineral belt that stands to be among Canada’s largest resource projects — if it ever gets going.
Despite millions spent on exploration and access points and interest by new players, the entire project has been stalled for a decade. What’s worse, a senior federal official has expressed doubt the Ring will ever be developed.
In a meeting with Neskantaga First Nation on Nov. 17, Jeff Labonte, assistant deputy minister for lands and minerals at Natural Resources Canada, outlined his skepticism as a key environmental study faces a multi-year delay and a standoff continues between Ottawa and the Ontario government over funding.
All the more reason for this new council, along with every other eligible organization in town, to redouble efforts to use the presence of Ontario regional PC minister Rickford, the city’s new Conservative MPP Kevin Holland, and federal members on the government side, Patty Hajdu and Marcus Powlowski, to press the case for their constituencies at a time they can use all the inside help they can get.
(Holland should also remind his boss, Premier Doug Ford, of the promises he made to keep the Alstom plant busy with rail car orders now that the province has just awarded a big one to a Hitachi consortium instead of Thunder Bay’s plant that has made most of the GTAs’ rolling stock.)
THIS DOZEN councillors and mayor face an immense set of tasks that need our attention but not our off-handed criticism. Those citizens with at least some awareness of the workings of council (versus those without a clue who have no business even commenting) should refrain from snap judgments. Instead, they need to read the administrative reports on the council agenda that lay out the issues ahead of the following week’s meeting. Watch the meeting to hear the arguments put forth by councillors as they aim for a consensus. Only then make a decision to agree or disagree.
If in the end you remain unconvinced, there are four more years to prepare to be a candidate at the next election.
Not willing to dive right in? There are a host of volunteer committees that the council looks to for advice. Letters to the editor of this newspaper and other local news media are options to explain how you would do things differently. Your councillors are available to contact and at ward meetings. Boshcoff has made himself accessible throughout his long political career.
Do get involved. Don’t just harp from the sidelines. You might just find a future in politics.
• •
Before signing off, can I just say that the news of Al Hackner’s pending retirement from competitive curling caught me by surprise. It seemed the Iceman would curl forever.
The two-time Brier and two-time world champion is the most recognized and among the most respected in the sport that Canada loves almost as much as hockey.
You, sir, are a legend. We will miss you in the competitions you have dominated but we are glad to know that you will continue with local league play.
Good luck at the Seniors in Yarmouth next week, and thanks for the memories.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
