BY IAN PATTISON
Oh no you don’t! You can’t keep saying one thing, then doing another, and expect people to take you seriously, Doug Ford.
The premier’s recent efforts to cosy up to Ontario workers took a big turn this week. Well, big in terms of reversal, but not in terms of effect.
Raising the minimum wage 63 cents to $15 an hour comes three years after Ford’s freshly-elected Conservatives cancelled the very same increase that had been scheduled by the former Liberal government.
The Libs had raised the base wage to $14 an hour at the start of 2018. Ford’s labour minister claimed this had “hurt job creation in the province.”
Not true. Six months after the increase the province added some 60,000 jobs and its unemployment rate fell to 5.4 per cent — the lowest rate in 18 years.
Now, after 760,000 minimum-wage workers have each lost $5,000 over three years, and -- ta da! -- eight months before the next election, Ford gives back what he took because he said the pandemic made him realize how important workers in service industries are to the province.
Really. So when labour leaders repeatedly told him that, when opposition parties told him that with figures to back it up, when he considered the personal situations of his 250 employees at his Deco Labels and Tags, Doug Ford (estimated net worth $50 million) didn’t believe they and millions like them were important? And now he does? What does he take us for? Fools, it seems.
Fifteen bucks an hour is too little too late in a province where income for a typical family needs to be higher in every one of 23 communities studied by the Ontario Living Wage Network.
The network defines living wage as being "what people need to earn to cover the actual costs of living in their community," based on a family of four with two parents, each working full-time for the full year.
In Thunder Bay, the study puts a living wage at $16.30. In Sudbury it’s $16.98 and in Toronto the figure is $22.08.
“I’ve always said workers deserve to have more money in their pockets because they’ve earned it,” Ford said this week.
No you haven’t! Remember the basic income pilot? The project provided payments to 4,000 low-income people in several Ontario communities, including Thunder Bay.
Fifteen months into the three-year plan Ford’s government pulled the plug, saying the social services ministry concluded it was failing to help people become "independent contributors to the economy." But how could it have known that?
"There's no conceivable way that they were told the project wasn't working,” one researcher told CBC, because figures had not yet been gathered to know whether it was working or not.
The decision broke a Tory promise not to scrap the Liberal program. And it left a lot of participants dangling in uncertainty.
Thunder Bay’s Andrew Shaver is a non-profit agency employee who, prior to the program “was just about breaking even — like paying all my bills and having nothing left over at the end of every month. So, on one level, it eased the stress of finances quite a bit.” he said on As It Happens.
It also allowed him to save, to pay down some of his mortgage, and to better support his wife who is disabled.
When Shaver got the news the project had been abruptly axed he was “shocked and angered — and kind of bewildered.” When a government program is guaranteed for three years, and people start building their lives around it, “you don't expect that that's something that can or should be able to be revoked.”
Even with a higher minimum wage, Shaver and thousands like him are still far behind rising inflation and the cost of essentials like groceries and gas. These people were underpaid long before today’s pandemic-inflated prices.
Labour leaders joined Ford for his announcement, conceding the higher minimum wage is a good start but stressing it’s still not enough.
Restaurant groups complain they weren’t consulted and have just six weeks to build the Jan. 1 increase into their plans.
Still, employers aren’t about to part with more expensive workers because so many businesses are having trouble finding enough staff. Government-funded pandemic supports are part of the reason people aren’t rushing back to work. Let’s see what happens when they run out. As well, thousands of low-wage workers forced to stay at home during Covid lockdowns got to contemplate their life situations. Many concluded they didn’t need to put up with the struggle to live on measly pay and opted to find or train for new and better jobs.
That will boost many personal and family fortunes and the Ontario economy in the process. But don’t let Doug Ford take credit for it.
_ _ _
NICKNAMES are a thing in Thunder Bay. Everyone knows someone with a nickname. Some nicknames are confined to a tight group. Others are well known. “Kush” is one of those.
Joanne Kushnier left us last month. It was a shock since she did not share her illness with many people. Typically, she may not have wanted people to fret. And so she passed away quietly at Hogarth Riverview Manor where hundreds of her friends would have wanted to visit. She preferred they remember her as she was. And that is easy to do.
Kush was a firecracker. She laughed loud and often. She enjoyed a beer or two, so much so that she once bought the Wayland Tavern.
Kush was a huge sports fan, especially of her beloved Canadiens and Vikings, and those damn Yankees (said this Blue Jays fan who still cherishes a set of 1992 championship cards she gave me as a Christmas present).
Kush was, first and foremost, a resident of Westfort, Ontario. Few championed Thunder Bay’s blue-collar neighbourhood like she did.
I knew Kush from the day she started at The Chronicle-Journal. We developed a deep and respectful friendship that lasted throughout her 40 years at the paper where she ultimately excelled as the night editor.
When she retired, again insisting on little fuss, we did not see each nearly as often. I regret that now.
On my birthday in August, among the first messages to flash across my screen this was one, from Kush: “Happy birthday my dear friend. Cheers!”
Rarely has that universal greeting been more apt than in the wake of her passing. Cheers Kush. You are missed, perhaps more than you know, by thousands who will always remember a one-of-a-kind journalist, fan, drinking buddy and pal. Cheers indeed.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
