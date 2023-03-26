By Ian Pattison
It’s been nine years since trucker Art Ginter posted a video on YouTube that garnered more than one million views. No wonder. It’s a shocking display of reckless driving by an oncoming transport passing a snowplow on a Highway 11 curve north of Nipigon. Somehow, Ginter managed to find enough space between the guardrail and the side of the other truck to escape a head-on crash. Things have only gotten worse since then with more trucks, less training and fewer inspections.
Two snowplow drivers alone have died in just the past three months in collisions with transport trucks, one in December on the infamous Highway 102 near Thunder Bay, the other on Highway 17 near Ignace last week. Two days after that, one driver died and the other was seriously hurt after two transports collided on Highway 17 near Marathon.
On the same day a transport careered off Highway 11 in Beardmore and crashed through two homes. Somehow, people sleeping inside escaped injury.
Much the same thing happened in December when, police said, a transport travelling down Dawson Road/Highway 102, ran a red light at Hilldale Road, collided with an SUV, rolled over, crashed through a fence, and came to rest perilously close to two houses.
Highway 102 is the scene of an astonishing number of truck accidents, yet despite years of efforts to get big rigs off this winding, two-lane road that incongruously carries the vast majority of cross-Canada truck traffic, they’re still there in order to save 17 kilometres or about 10 minutes compared with staying on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Thunder Bay city council finally found the gumption in 2019 to approve a designated truck route on the Highway 11/17 expressways but then failed to pass a bylaw to formalize it. Administration plans to place the bylaw back on the agenda in late spring or early summer once it collects traffic volume data on the expressway, City Manager Norm Gale told me Friday.
In January, more than a dozen transport trucks were ordered off the road during a two-day safety blitz by police and Ministry of Transportation personnel on Highway 102. In all, 15 trucks were taken off the road due to safety-related defects, while about 125 tickets were issued to drivers for having improper brakes and speeding, and for load and dangerous goods violations.
Assuming those two days were typical of truck traffic through the city, it would mean that 225 big rigs would be deemed unsafe for travel in a month, 2,735 in a year. Think about that the next time you see a transport coming at you.
It gets worse. On March 3, Winnipeg trucker Harnoon Sandhu, 22, was charged with impaired driving and driving without a commercial licence after a transport ditched near Longlac blocking the highway.
At a Queen’s Park press conference by Thunder Bay-Superior North NDP MPP Lise Vaugeois on Wednesday, Travis McDougall, the co-founder of Truckers for Safer Highways, stressed a need for more diligence in licensing and at truck inspection stations.
"The quality of training that new drivers are receiving is insufficient, considering the job they'll be expected to do once they have acquired the commercial driver's licence," said McDougall.
Vaugeois referred to a 2019 report by the Ontario auditor general which found that the province maintained higher fatality and injury rates than the rest of Canada and the U.S. in the majority of years between 2008 and 2017 involving commercial vehicles which grow in number every year.
The report found that road testing of truck drivers by provincial drive test centres had a pass rate of just 69 per cent while private carriers running their own training passed 95 per cent of their drivers. That is one dangerous conflict of interest.
Vaugeois noted the report also found that 25 per cent of the 106 carriers testing their drivers ranked among the worst one per cent for all carriers for all at-fault collisions.
“One of the most important activities the Ministry (of Transportation) performs to ensure safety on Ontario roads is its roadside inspections of commercial vehicles,” the auditor’s report said. “However, we found that between 2014 and 2018, the number of inspections the ministry conducted decreased by 22 per cent, from over 113,000 in 2014 to fewer than 89,000 in 2018 . . .”
McDougall said that on a recent trip west from Barrie he encountered a single MTO inspection station open between there and the Manitoba border. There are nine on that route.
The auditor also found inconsistencies in enforcement:
“Although the Ministry introduced a framework in 2015 to increase the consistency of the decisions its officers make, we found significant differences across the province in the rate at which officers lay charges and remove unsafe vehicles from the road.
“For example, in 2018, one district laid charges in over 30 per cent of roadside inspections, while another laid charges in fewer than 8 per cent despite finding violations in over 40 per cent of inspections.” It did not identify the districts.
The Ministry has not analyzed why different regions seem to lay fewer charges given similar opportunities. Its own research indicates that laying charges prevents a minimum of 25 per cent, and possibly up to half the collisions that inspected carriers may otherwise be involved in.
Shockingly, the auditor found that the ministry had not inspected any of the commercial vehicles of 56 per cent of Ontario’s 60,000 carriers in the previous two years.
Worse still, “We analyzed the carriers with the highest collision violation rates and found that nearly 20 per cent (of 870 highest-risk carriers) had not had any of their commercial vehicles inspected in the two years preceding May 2019.”
The Ontario government is clearly failing its motorists with disastrous consequences. It needs to:
Improve training rules for new truck drivers;
End driver training by trucking companies that clearly have a vested interest in getting new drivers on the road as quickly as possible;
Increase truck inspections throughout the province;
Accelerate construction of interchanges on the Thunder Bay Expressway to safely accommodate the new designated truck route;
Speed up four-laning of Highway 17 across the North, especially where it merges with Highway 11 between Nipigon and Shabaqua, and;
Begin planning for a truck bypass at Kakabeka Falls to keep the diversion of Canada’s national truck traffic out of that popular tourist town.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
