BY IAN PATTISON
In a democracy we elect people to make decisions, not dither and delay. Sometimes it’s tough because no matter which way a vote goes, there are people who won’t like it. Such is the case with a designated heavy truck route through Thunder Bay. A decision was made, then reversed. It’s been discussed for four years and still, the city council cannot make a decision.
The matter has grown in importance as national truck traffic has grown, especially around here where both sections of the Trans-Canada Highway merge between Nipigon and Shabaqua, doubling traffic though Thunder Bay.
Most highway trucks use winding Highway 102 to bypass Thunder Bay but that moves heavy traffic through the city’s northwest corridor which has seen explosive residential growth. Some trucks also use Arthur Street at the other end of town, which is also heavily residential.
When the Harbour Expressway through the middle of town was extended to join the Trans-Canada Highway, the plan was to divert big trucks there and away from the dangerous 102 bypass and Arthur Street. But persistent lobbying by the trucking industry association, which puts a few extra kilometres and litres of fuel ahead of local interests, has caused some of the indecision on city council. That and the fact that the Harbour option will route all those trucks through the heart of tiny Kakabeka Falls to the west.
Another oft-mentioned option is the construction of a special truck bypass between Nipigon and Raith, well north of population centres. But simply widening the existing Trans-Canada between Nipigon and Thunder Bay, and eventually to the Manitoba border, costs millions per kilometre. Building an entirely new highway, while preferable, is likely not an option in a region of Ontario as sparsely populated (by voters) as this one. But a third 400-series highway across southern Ontario is a top priority of Premier Doug Ford.
As truck traffic has grown nationally, so have accidents, notably on Highway 102. This year alone there have been multiple transport truck collisions on the twisting turns and hills and especially at the spot called Sistonen’s Corners where several trucks have collided with traffic on the main highway with deadly results.
An ongoing shortage of truck drivers has made things much worse. It has spawned an entire industry among immigration consultants to bring young, inexperienced people into Canada to be put in the drivers’ seats of huge trucks in winter weather conditions they’ve never seen before.
Stories of new immigrants driving heavy trucks involved in horrible wrecks are increasingly common throughout the country. Investigations routinely find that trucking company owners cut corners on training to get their rigs on the road as soon as possible. In 2018, the young Humboldt Broncos hockey team in Saskatchewan was decimated when a truck laden with steel and driven by an inexperienced new Canadian missed a stop sign and rammed their bus.
After much discussion Thunder Bay city council voted in 2019 to approve the new designated truck route (DTR) but a change of heart by Coun. Brian Hamilton quashed it. Every time the matter surfaces again, council is reminded that after careful review, city administration recommended the new route. Councillors opposed often cite danger to Thunder Bay Expressway drivers with 1,000 more trucks diverted there. But administration found there would be fewer deadly accidents compared with those on 102.
Still, council can’t surmount its impasse. A two-thirds majority is required but votes are always too close.
The pro-DTR forces are led by Coun. Trevor Giertuga whose home in McIntyre is bisected by Highway 102. Coun. Cody Fraser recently tried to find support for the DTR by proposing to take trucks off 102 but leave them on Arthur Street through his Neebing ward. Neither has managed to change enough minds to get the DTR back on track.
Maybe there is another option. Designated road lanes are common in other cities, for carpooling and buses, for example. The right lanes of the Thunder Bay Expressway between 102 and the Habour Expressway might be made designated truck lanes until separate east- and west-bound third lanes could be built. They could be included in existing plans to improve expressway intersections with interchanges.
This would require approval by the province which is already funding a safer, divided highway on the twin-Trans-Canada route through Thunder Bay. Adding two more lanes from 102 through John Street and Oliver Road to the Harbour Expressway seems like a logical alternative to the growing danger on 102. And it would allow the city council to – finally – approve the truck route it’s been haggling about since 2017.
If that seems unlikely it may be because we are 10 months away from the next municipal election. Putting off this matter till then will be the easy way out for this council. The indecisive way.
MAYBE this council can find its way clear to be imaginative on another matter related in part to transportation. Coun. Hamilton’s call this month to consider ways to expand recreational opportunities on the Neebing River opens the way to a wider discussion on city rivers in general.
Many of the world’s great cities make the most of the rivers they are built on. Citizens live, work and recreate the length of their rivers. Cities are designed to make their rivers the centres of their activities.
Thunder Bay has four rivers and a creek running through it. The parts that are used are well used and popular. But whole sections are not generally accessible or largely invisible. One hardly notices these waterways when crossing them on many of the city’s many bridges. A few residential neighbourhoods have been built to make the most of their proximity to rivers but others might as well not be on rivers at all.
We are a community and region of lakes and rivers. Let us make the most of the ones that run right through where we live.
On that hopeful note, allow me to extend best wishes for a Christmas and holiday season that is as merry and bright as possible in these trying times. It’s not the holiday we’d hoped for but it’s the one that reminds us that peace on earth and goodwill to all is more important than ever.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.