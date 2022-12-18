By Ian Pattison
It’s Christmastime again. Already? Yes, and this year feels a little different. Not a lot, though; the Yuletide endures despite everything else that’s going on, or maybe because of it.
A friend of this space posted something the other day that resonated with friends. “It’s beginning to cost a lot like Christmas,” he wrote, taking off on a familiar tune first popularized by Perry Como in 1951.
It is looking like Christmas everywhere you go. The lights and the trees, the bells and bows are annual traditions that we are eager to repeat. But, as our friend said, it’s costing a lot more to do Christmas this year for reasons we are all too well aware of.
Soaring interest rates and inflation driving up the price of everything serve to put the brakes on Christmas spending. This is despite the fact that all those twinkling lights and festive tunes playing in every store we visit (for months!) are designed for one thing: to make us spend our money and rinse our bank accounts.
“I don't know, I think I should probably give to those who are in need,” was one reply to our friend’s post. The answer to “what do you buy someone who has everything?” is simple, he wrote. “Nothing. Give something to someone who has near nothing.”
Most of us would choose to do some of both, saving on the excess to share some of it with others who really need things that many of us take for granted.
“We all decided many years ago that spending lots in the act of Christmas was not a good thing,” was another response. Instead, he now gathers with loved ones to share just good food and drink and spends some of what he would have spent trying to please many others on something he needs himself.
A third reply was a direct response to the annual cost of Christmas: “I put money aside every month so at the holidays I don't need my credit cards.”
While shopping at local merchants is an important economic driver in our communities, overdoing it just puts additional stuff in our loved ones’ closets. More and more, families and friends are buying fewer but more thoughtful gifts. Secret Santa is increasingly popular.
In a piece for The Globe and Mail, titled “This year, let’s try to stop before we drop,” Marsha Lederman wrote, “According to Deloitte’s 2022 holiday retail outlook, Canadians plan to spend an average of $1,520 over the holiday season this year. That’s down 17 per cent from 2021 ($1,841) . . . And $1,500 is a lot of money – especially for anyone charging the purchases to credit cards they won’t be able to pay off in January. By the time those bills arrive, Santa will be long gone, chilling at the North Pole.”
So you stress about the debt and about the clutter that comes with finding places to store all the things you got as gifts.
Then there’s the environment. Lederman found a Zero Waste Canada study that explained how household waste can increase more than 25 per cent during the holiday season. Canadians use six million rolls of tape to wrap presents every year, and generate 545,000 tonnes of waste from gift wrapping and shopping bags.
What about all those Amazon boxes! Deloitte found that while about half of us worry about how much packaging is involved in online shopping, nearly three-quarters of us still do it. More stuff. More stress.
Cosmopolitan’s U.K. edition actually found “19 Legitimate Reasons Christmas Totally SUCKS.” Among them:
– “Christmas movies are the worst movies ever made. OK, maybe it didn't feel like that the first time you watched it, but by this point in your life you have seen them so many times you could recite them by heart. Also, don't even get us started on the plot holes in ‘Love Actually’.”
– “The TV schedule is like one long Groundhog Day. As The Mirror put it: ‘During the two-week festive period from December 20 until January 2, 729 of the 1,154 programmes aired . . . will be repeats’."
– “Being kissed way too close to the mouth by relatives you barely know. Shudder.”
– “In fact, Christmas is so sucky, we need New Year resolutions. Everyone feels so bloated, hungover and angry at the ones they love by the end of the festive period that we have created a custom that specifically requires us to resolve to be less greedy, drunk and snappy next year.”
Well, that’s one way of looking at it. Frankly, I adore watching Love Actually. Bill Murray (star of the aforementioned Groundhog Day) can be a bit much in Scrooged but it’s still charming. And Chevy Chase in Christmas Vacation? Always hilarious.
Just turn away from that amorous relative and enjoy giving them a really nice hug. And resolutions are a good thing when used selectively to achieve worthwhile goals.
Christmas traditions are savored again in the 12 months since we last celebrated. Face it, we cherish the schmaltzy music and movies, adore the hymns and the Christmas story – even go to church to renew our faith in all that is good, and find some optimism that everything else will get better.
So, although it’s been said many times many ways, let’s do Christmas right this year. Fewer, more thoughtful gifts with the savings directed to charity. More time spent with those in our lives we neglect to see enough throughout the rest of the year – especially those who are alone, or just lonely.
Christmas is for kids, they say. And while it’s true that the magic of this season is best seen in children’s eyes, the rest of us can use the best of it to light that spark that makes life worth living to the fullest.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
