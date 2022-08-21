BY IAN PATTISON
It’s not been a good week for women in high places. Whether wronged or simply wrong, prominent women have featured in the news for a bunch of bad reasons.
Not long after Michael Melling took over as head of CTV News he asked pointedly in a staff meeting who had approved the decision to “let Lisa’s hair go grey.”
Cooped up during the Covid lockdown in 2020, Lisa LaFlamme, the popular anchor of CTV National News, decided she’d had enough of dyeing her hair. Well into her 50s, she opted to let her natural grey colour return and earned kudos for being herself in a medium that too often values youth over substance, especially among women.
TV is a visual medium but Melling’s abrasive approach to the high-priced star’s looks hints at his outlook on women in the newsroom. Melling frequently clashed with LaFlamme and her senior producer, Rosa Hwang, over resources allotted to the coverage of some big stories. None of the sources interviewed about LaFlamme’s ugly ouster this week recalled disputes with male colleagues. Hwang is also gone.
Bell Media, which owns CTV, coldly issued a statement to say firing LaFlamme was a business decision. That doesn’t add up when you consider her ratings – higher than Global National and twice that of CBC’s The National, both anchored by women in their 50s, incidentally.
Internal and public blowback has been so harsh that Bell announced in a CTV staff meeting on Friday it “regrets” the way in which LaFlamme was let go and will launch a review of possible discrimination. Staff asked why LaFlamme was turfed and were not given an answer in the meeting that was controlled by a moderator who chose questions for Melling and Karine Moses, senior vice-president of content development and news, eventually cutting short the meeting.
Bell/CTV compounded the mess by announcing Omar Sachedina as LaFlamme’s replacement on the same day it canned her. Sachedina said that he's "excited" to be stepping into Laflamme's limelight. Maybe he could have waited a respectable day or two. In any case his promotion is tarnished.
LaFlamme was offered the opportunity to say goodbye on the air but understandably chose to do it on her own terms, in a video recorded at her Muskoka cottage in which she said she was shocked and “blindsided” by the decision to cut her loose.
Like CTV afternoon anchor Jennifer Burke, LaFlamme reportedly objected to the words or gist of what she was offered to say, such as calling her departure a “retirement.” As reported by Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno, on Monday afternoon Burke was told she would be informing the television audience about the exit of LaFlamme:
“Read this: A boilerplate statement, in corporate-speak, about the departure of one of the most recognizable faces and most decorated professionals in the news business.
“Burke looked over the words being put in her mouth. ‘No, I won’t do it’.”
Some colleagues called LaFlamme (and Hwang) harsh while more said she was simply demanding of hard work in a competitive business. Getting good stories first and right is the goal of everyone in the mainstream media and it takes strong leaders to achieve that consistently.
Eight months ago, Wendy Freeman, CTV news division president, ‘stepped down.’ Why would she leave what she called her dream job?
Perhaps for the same reason that Bell opted to end LaFlamme’s contract. Strong-willed journalists, women all, are not viewed as team players in the corporate environment that is Bell Media and ultimately BCE, which approved LaFlamme’s ouster.
A number of current and former Bell journalists told the Toronto Sun’s Brian Lilley that Melling is typically called a company man or axe man for a reason. He significantly cut costs and, as Freeman’s successor, was the head of news when Bell laid off numerous newsroom employees.
As Lilley wrote Wednesday, “this looks like a clash of egos combined with a company hellbent on cost-cutting.” Whatever it is, it makes Bell and CTV look awful and, given widespread social media commentary, cost them a ton of newscast viewers.
There will be much gnashing of teeth in the BCE boardroom. Global and CBC must be thrilled.
OUT in Alberta, meanwhile, the woman who betrayed her own nascent Wildrose Party by crossing the floor to join the rival Progressive Conservatives in 2014, handing government to the NDP, is now seeking to lead the merged United Conservative Party in place of the ousted Premier Jason Kenney.
Danielle Smith must be hoping to make UCP voters forget her opportunism with her proposed “Alberta Sovereignty Act,” which the National Observer calls “an obviously unconstitutional piece of legislative nonsense that would allegedly allow Alberta to opt out of federal jurisdiction in areas where it felt it was being treated unfairly.”
Smith also recently suggested that anything preceding stage four cancer is in the patient’s own control. And in the early days of the pandemic, she uttered this falsehood: "Hydroxychloroquine cures 100 per cent of coronavirus patients within six days of treatment."
Smith is leading the polls among candidates for the UCP leadership. Which brings to mind the mindlessness of American conservatives and the travails of Liz Cheney.
A MEMBER of Republican royalty whose father, Dick, was George W. Bush’s vice-president, Liz carried on the family tradition as a solid conservative Representative in home state Wyoming.
On Tuesday, Liz Cheney was thumped in primary voting by Harriet Hageman who subscribes to the absurd theory that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump by Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump endorsed Hageman, signalling to Wyoming’s majority Republicans that they must defeat one of the smartest, most conscientious politicians in Congress today. The majority listened, and Cheney is out of a job. But she’s not out of the picture.
The thorough vice-chair of the congressional committee examining the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot has earned herself wide admiration across the country. As the New York Times put it in an editorial about political bravery, “Ms. Cheney’s model is that of a consistent conservative who, on a critical issue that has become a litmus test in the party, took the right stance – calling out Mr. Trump’s election lies and attempting to hold him accountable for subverting American democracy and fomenting the Jan. 6 attack.”
Most Canadians cannot believe an incredible 35 per cent of Americans—including 68 per cent of Republicans— believe the Big Lie told by Trump that somehow, the entire election machinery of the world’s second-largest democracy conspired to steal victory from him.
Among the biggest Big Lie subscribers are Republicans in Congress who are willing to sacrifice their reputations, and ignore their oath, in order to keep their jobs by supporting Trump who keeps hinting that he will run again in 2024.
So does Cheney whose stock in trade grows with every witness adding compelling evidence before the Jan. 6 committee that Trump and his supporters are lying through their teeth in order to turn the party of Abraham Lincoln into the party of Donald Trump.
Cheney is unlikely to win the Republican nomination against Trump, but if she runs as an independent, Trump had better remember the story of Ross Perot. The American business magnate’s showing as an independent candidate in the 1992 presidential election robbed incumbent president George H.W. Bush of enough votes to hand the presidency to Democrat Bill Clinton.
Given Democrats’ lukewarm support of Biden these days, and assuming he’s the party’s candidate, the odds of Cheney coming up the middle can only increase over time. Trump has demeaned her at every turn. He’d throw a fit if she beats him. Then, all bets are off and a form of civil war could envelop our neighbour.
Such is the power of Trump’s ability to harness the naivete of millions of citizens to believe in the bizarre, conspiratorial fantasy that a failed businessmen-turned TV reality star can stave off evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors to return to power and glory – and respectability. Only in America.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.