By Ian Pattison
FORTHRIGHT. Frank. Fulsome with facts. Fair and square. These are qualities we expect in a leader. If we aren’t being given the whole story, we tend to doubt and ultimately discount what we’re being told. That’s what’s happening with Canada’s two main political leaders right now and it’s having a deleterious effect on our faith in democracy.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leans on the need to protect national security by refusing to answer even the simplest of questions in relation to China’s brazen intrusions on our way of life. Were you briefed on possible Chinese efforts to thwart the last two federal elections? Not ‘what were you told,’ just ‘were you briefed?’
There is no earthly reason for Trudeau to avoid this question. Unless, of course, by doing so we will learn, for example, there is more to the latest story of Toronto Liberal MP Han Dong who was alleged to have benefited from Chinese electoral interference in 2021, part of a wider clandestine campaign to keep the Liberals in a minority government and defeat Conservatives perceived to be hawkish on China.
Trudeau needed to take control of this story the moment it broke in The Globe and Mail. Instead, and as usual, he dithered, waiting to see if it would blow over. It’s too important for that.
After two weeks of leaks, rumours and political jabs, the PM has now reverted to his annoying habit of non-answers with that sappy smile that says ‘you have no business knowing what I know let alone asking me what I know because I know it and you don’t and you never will know as long as I’m in charge. So there.’
In being his elusive self, Trudeau has ratcheted things up to fever pitch as news media uncover one thing after another sending Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre’s insipid hit man, Michael Cooper, into conniptions.
All Cooper really wants from parliamentary committee hearings is to force Trudeau’s principal secretary, Katie Telford, to testify to in turn find out who in the PMO knew what and when. It’s a partisan witch hunt, not a genuine search for facts, unless those facts tend to show that Trudeau knew more than Cooper thinks he knew.
Cooper and his Conservative colleagues are adamant that the only way we’re going to get to the bottom of this is with a public inquiry with the power to call any and all witnesses deemed necessary — Telford, for instance, if not the PM himself.
Only the whole process is already so tainted with partisan politics that no matter what an inquiry might find and report, a sizable segment of the population — convinced by social media conspiracists (and Chinese and Russian actors) of any number of bizarre tales on any number of subjects — would not believe it.
By downplaying credible and growing reports of Chinese interference in not only federal elections, but provincial and even municipal ones, Trudeau’s efforts to try to assure Canadians that all is well are falling flat. China has been poking its nose in our business for years and no federal government has done enough to end it.
China falsely imprisoned two Canadian citizens after Canada had the temerity to respect a treaty with the United States by holding a Chinese tech executive who admitted misleading U.S. investigators about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran.
It set up ‘police stations’ in Canadian cities to intimidate Chinese-Canadian citizens who question many of China’s actions at home and abroad. It sent spy balloons over Canada and placed buoys in Canada’s Arctic Ocean waters to monitor U.S. nuclear submarine traffic and map seabeds.
And now we have credible evidence that China has tried to alter the course of our elections in 11 federal ridings. The Globe and Mail says it has seen CSIS documents that say so.
Trudeau’s position on China’s elections interference is that it didn’t affect any outcomes. So if someone runs a red light and doesn’t hit anyone, they shouldn’t be charged?
Do we need a formal public inquiry to tell us what we already know — that China has almost certainly messed with our electoral process on any number of occasions? As Andrew Coyne writes in the Globe this week, what we really need is a public inquiry into how it happened. Our elections are pretty well controlled and conducted. It would take a lot to alter the outcome and to attempt it, China would have needed help here in Canada. Who was it and how did they operate? Those are the questions that need to be asked.
AS FOR Poilievre, if you set yourself up as the voice of extreme elements (eg, anti-vax, pro-convoy), you will unleash the constraints around your own extreme party members who have managed to keep their mouths shut by not uttering their core beliefs in public.
So, when three Conservative MPs were approached to lunch with a visiting member of a far-right German political party that has espoused anti-immigrant views and trivialized the Nazi dictatorship and the Holocaust, they said sure. After all, Germany’s Christine Anderson has also opposed vaccine mandates and voiced her approval of the trucker convoy protests last year. Four peas in a pod.
Except when a photo of them all together appeared online, people started asking questions. Primarily, they were asked if they did not know who this woman was? ‘Oh no,’ was the reply. And Poilievre backed up his MPs.
Anyone with political experience knows that those seeking an audience with elected members are vetted by party staff.
Anderson has since dismissed Poilievre’s claims his MPs were unaware of her political views saying they are well known and widely circulated online.
Two individuals who scheduled Anderson’s tour of three Canadian cities and arranged the three-hour lunch also disputed Poilievre’s claim his three MPs had no knowledge of her views.
Poilievre abruptly ended a Wednesday news conference by walking away from the microphone when a reporter began asking questions about the incident.
Whichever way the party, the three MPs and their leader want to play this, it’s disconcerting. If they claim that none of them knew who they were meeting, that’s cause for concern. If they say sure, we knew, but we don’t care, that’s equally concerning if not more so.
Someone’s not telling the truth here and by backing the far less credible story, Poilievre — even as he calls Anderson’s views vile — comes out looking less than leaderly and less than candid.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.