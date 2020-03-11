I WISH to commend Confederation College for their decision to lower their flags to half-mast out of respect for the young woman who was killed on Picton Avenue (Murder charge laid after incident — CJ, March 4). We inquired as to the reason we saw the flags lowered and were told by staff that she had been a student at the college. How very thoughtful. Well done, college administration.

Barb Rickards

Thunder Bay­

(Originally published March 10, 2020)

