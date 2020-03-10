THANKS go to The Chronicle-Journal for the excellent coverage of the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in late February.
Sandi Krasowski and Brent Linton provided great photos, and the Meet Our Athletes columns introduced a number of special folks from the area.
The games have grown immensely over the years, thanks to many dedicated volunteers. Well done!
Kudos also go to Heather Peden for her coverage of Culture Day at Lakehead University Feb. 26. Thunder Bay can be proud of the contributions of students and professionals from many different countries.
Joyce Appel
Ear Falls
