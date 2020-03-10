DURING the city’s public consultation before the removal of traffic signals at Lillie Street and Victoria Avenue, I submitted the comment that the new Matawa First Nation school on Lillie is a source of students who need the traffic light to cross Victoria safely.
My comment fell on deaf ears.
Recently, I witnessed two young First Nations students running across Victoria Avenue to avoid traffic where the traffic lights used to be.
These traffic lights were originally placed there for children crossing to go to the old Victoria Park School.
I am so angry. Endangering the Matawa children is the result of removing these traffic lights, just as I said in my submission to the city.
Traffic lights were put at Victoria and Lillie for the predominantly white kids that I went to school with at Victoria Park. But the same concern about the First Nations children doesn’t exist?
Robert Burrows
Thunder Bay
