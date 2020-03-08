THE following are some statements I have researched on the abortion issue.
That in a globe of 200 countries, Canada and China are two of only seven countries that have no restrictions on abortion.
Genetics and embryology confirm that at the moment of conception, a new and unrepeatable human being is created with his or her unique DNA and gender.
A sonogram tells us by 45 days the baby’s heart is beating with his own blood, and he is now called a fetus (Latin for little one).
An ultrasound at 45 days shows the baby’s brain waves can be read, all body organs are present and working, and the child is now sensitive to sound, light, and pain.
Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada tells us almost one million (989,386) Canadian children died by abortion between 2007 and 2016.
Statistics Canada tells us that less than 33 per cent of Canadians agree that the cost of abortion on demand should be paid out of public health care funds.
In March of 2017, our prime minister committed $650 million to reproductive health, especially abortions, to the third world countries.
In 2019, at the Women Deliver Conference in Vancouver, our prime minister announced that Canada would be increasing its global funding for maternal and child health to $1.4 billion annually over 10 years, of which half ($700 million) would go directly to funding abortions.
Rosalie Douglas
Thunder Bay
