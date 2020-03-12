MY THOUGHTS on the police building is to renovate the former courthouse on Arthur Street to include prisoner processing and holding, accident reporting, stores, forensic labs, and community policing. There is a large parking area behind the Arthur Street building to move the outdoor storage cage that presently uses lots of real estate at the present facility.
This would be closer to the new courthouse allowing more efficient transfers. Keep the present facility for administration and training. A stand-alone range could be built behind the present building.
Let’s use what we have instead of building new.
Gerry Kosoris
Kakabeka Falls
