BY IAN PATTISON
This is an edited version of a column that appeared in the print edition on March 26.
My goodness! You’d think there’d been a political coup in Ottawa.
The opposition Conservatives are beside themselves over a new agreement that will see the NDP prop up the Liberal minority government until 2025 in exchange for action on NDP priorities like pharmacare and income-based dental care.
Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen called the pact a "desperate" attempt by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to "cling to power" by effectively handing the reins of government to the "socialist" NDP in a “coalition.”
At one point Bergen huffed about “a Jagmeet Singh-led government in charge." Nowhere in the agreement does it say that Trudeau will relinquish the reins to Singh, nor would he dream of doing so. He likes being in charge too much to do more than share some of that control in order to stay right where he is – for now.
By the time the deal ends, and the next election is held, Trudeau will have been in office for 10 years. As this corner theorized recently, Trudeau seems to be grooming his deputy, Chrystia Freeland, as his successor. Maybe 2025 is his exit target and this deal is designed to cement his legacy.
For his part, Singh genuinely appears to have put the public interest ahead of his own political considerations with this agreement.
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre, the frontrunner in the race to be permanent leader of the party, was equally annoyed and typically overwrought. "Obviously, they have agreed to a radical and extreme agenda to expand the power of government by taking away the freedoms of the people" with a new “coalition” government. Canadians’ freedoms have all been usurped by this non-binding agreement? My my!
Poilievre’s main opponent for the leadership, Jean Charest, was uncharacteristically hyperbolic: This "coalition" is "further proof that the Trudeau Liberals govern for themselves — not for Canadians. They will stop at nothing to keep power, even if it means buying themselves a majority. Canadians deserve adult leadership, not juvenile political theatre." Whoa!
Let’s face it, the Conservatives are livid because, until Tuesday, tied with the Liberals in the polls, they could taste the possibility of forming government in an election that could be called at any given time in a minority Parliament. Now they’ll have to wait. Poilievre, Charest and the other contenders didn’t count on spending three years as opposition leader.
Poilievre at least has a Commons seat from which to maintain a profile, as do Leslyn Lewis, Scott Aitchison and Marc Dalton. Charest is seatless and thereby at a disadvantage for the next 3 ½ years. So is Patrick Brown who does get attention as Brampton’s mayor.
For the record, this so-called “supply and confidence” agreement is not a coalition at all, and they all know it.
In a minority coalition government, cabinet positions are shared among two or more parties. Since 1867 no peacetime coalition governments and only one wartime coalition (1917–21) have existed, as outlined in the Canadian Encyclopedia. However, in order to govern cooperatively, parties will often create informal alliances in minority parliaments. Which is what’s happened here.
Furthermore, the agreement is nothing new in Canadian politics. If a minority government is elected, it’s up to the parties to work out how things get done.
The NDP have promised to pass the next four Liberal budgets and help defeat non-confidence measures proposed by the other opposition parties. The government has promised to consult the NDP on legislation and to make senior civil servants available for briefings on policy and legislation.
An added benefit to this deal is that it probably avoids another early and unnecessary election.
The merits of the pact come in the certainty it provides. That is something pandemic-weary Canadians can appreciate as we enter what is hopefully the spring of our contentment.
The parties have agreed to work together on seven key policy areas: climate change, health care spending, reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, economic growth and efforts to make life more affordable. Is there a single living, breathing Canadian who is not vitally concerned about any or all of these issues?
Rather than beefing about what the agreement will mean, critics might instead ask why it was needed.
As a long-ago neighbour of mine put it in an email this week, “Given the dysfunctional nature of the Conservative party, I cannot see them offering any real threat to bringing down the government. If that is the case, then what is the need for this agreement?”
On her Power and Politics show on CBC Wednesday, Vassy Kapelos noted that the Liberals have managed to achieve many of their stated goals already with NDP support. So why formalize what’s been happening on Parliament Hill for nearly three years, riling the Conservatives and raising suspicions among some Canadians?
Still, this is not some secret cabal designed to neuter Parliament. It does, however, commit the government to more spending than it had planned on.
It is common practice for a minority government to seek the support of a third party to pass legislation agreeable to both. Things are working the way they are supposed to.
The two Lester B. Pearson federal minority Liberal governments of the middle 1960s worked with the NDP to pass impressive legislation that included universal health care, student loans, a 40-hour work week with two weeks’ vacation, a minimum wage, the Auto Pact, the Canada Pension Plan and a new Canadian flag.
The Conservatives opposed every one of these measures and have issued dark warnings about the economic effects of the seven policy plans in this agreement.
Here there is reason for concern. Canada has gone deeply into debt to finance pandemic relief and we are not out of Covid’s woods yet, by any means.
Canadian consumers are facing record prices on all essentials. Inflation is at a three-decade high of 5.7 per cent. On March 2, the Bank of Canada lifted its benchmark interest rate a quarter point to 0.5 per cent, the first increase in more than three years. Most analysts expect more hikes to follow. The five big banks cannot help but follow, putting variable rate mortgages in flux, and some in jeopardy.
The war in Ukraine has thrown the entire world economy for a loop. The upcoming budget will reveal plans for a major boost in defence spending based on growing threats to world peace and stability by Russia, China and North Korea, which this week test fired its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missile yet, capable of reaching the United States.
Canada is under mounting pressure to increase its contribution to NATO in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Climate change is the most pressing issue of our time with the price measured in the hyper-costly but essential transition away from fossil fuels.
While dental care and help with prescription drug costs outlined in the new agreement are important to many Canadians, they will be pricey – $1.5 billion annually for a dental program alone, according to an earlier estimate by the parliamentary budget office. According to a CBC Second Opinion analysis, advocates and health-care workers say it could help prevent dental health issues from spiraling into life-threatening conditions — and keep more people from resorting to hospital emergency rooms.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland can count on rising oil revenues and a planned surtax on the big, rich banks to increase government revenues heading into the budget. But the Liberals still have $50 billion in spending commitments from their last election campaign to account for.
For the time being, the major credit rating agencies give Canada an AA+ or AAA with a stable outlook. We mustn’t forget that when government critics predict that the sky is falling. But the sky is not the limit on government spending in difficult and unpredictable times.
Good ideas alone aren’t the measure of success. As promising as these new measures sound, let’s all be sure the April budget doesn’t take us past our collective credit limit.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
