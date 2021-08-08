BY IAN PATTISON
Hands up, who wants a federal election? Anyone? Helloo?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is already campaigning for an early election that he is expected to call later this month. He pops up in parts of the country the Liberals need to hold on to, doling out cash that we can’t afford given Covid’s unpaid bills. Among the latest is a $5.2-billion bailout of Newfoundland and Labrador’s beleaguered Muskrat Falls hydro dam.
The opposition leaders must follow suit so they’re traipsing around Canada to mainly bad-mouth the Libs who polls show maintaining a five-point lead over the Conservatives (29-24) followed by the NDP at 16 and the infighting Greens at 4.
Pollsters asked voters a more important question late last month: Do you want an election just over two years since the last one? A Nanos survey found that 37 per cent of Canadians were “upset” at the thought of a fall election, 34 per cent were unsure about it, and 26 per cent were happy at the prospect.
The Canada Elections Act says we don’t have to vote again federally until Oct. 16, 2023. Do we really need to head back to the polls two years early? What’s so urgent that we can’t wait a while?
COVID-19 for starters. The government knows full well that this pandemic keeps throwing curveballs. So far, Canadians support the government’s overall handling of the crisis. But variants and a stubborn 20 per cent of the population who oppose or aren’t sure about vaccines threaten to upend our progress.
Mix that uncertainty with a population divided -- 78 per cent of vaccinated Canadians support banning unvaccinated from public places -- and chances that the national plan goes off the rails are real. The climate crisis and economic uncertainty only add to public volatility.
So Canada will likely vote because Trudeau thinks he can win at the moment, not because there is some pressing national issue that requires the government to go to the people. An election that is neither wanted, nor needed.
Canada has a new governor general. Mary Simon, our first Indigenous G-G at a time when Indigenous issues dominate the national agenda, thus has plenty of political leeway to act in the national interest.
When the Elections Act’s timing amendment was being debated, recalls Andrew Coyne writing in the Globe and Mail, government house leader and minister of democratic reform Rob Nicholson told a Senate committee that “If a prime minister, after three and a half years, for no reason understandable to the public, demanded a dissolution of Parliament by the governor-general, I believe that under this legislation the governor-general would be within his or her rights to deny that.” It’s been less than two years since the last election.
So Simon has an avenue to deny Trudeau’s pending request. Will that happen? It’s unlikely. Power in theory isn’t really power. Simon is our de facto head of state but it’s mainly ceremonial; Canada began severing ties with the British monarchy decades ago.
And so we’ll probably be voting in the fall over issues that have yet to be articulated. Which leaves the slate wide open for subjects that people actually are talking about.
Churches have been burned following confirmation of the discovery of children’s graves at Indian residential school sites. Canada is aghast at stories of children who were abused and denied proper medical care before dying and being buried with little or no investigation or even notice to their parents far away.
Since churches ran the schools for the government, church buildings have become targets, torched by arsonists intent on registering their anger. Their feelings are understandable; their actions are illegal.
So far, 56 Christian churches, many on First Nations land, have been vandalized or burned to the ground. Aboriginal leadership has denounced it. But it took our prime minister 10 days after the first of five fires to utter a peep, calling it “unacceptable and wrong.”
So far there has been just one arrest in connection with 56 crimes against congregations of Canadians who are among the most likely to pray for the souls of those kids and work for a peaceful resolution to this brewing crisis.
Statue toppling has become popular to denounce Canada’s historical treatment of Indigenous people. In Winnipeg, statues of Queen Victoria and of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada’s beloved current head of state, were torn down by a mob on Canada Day in front of the provincial legislature. There was a single arrest.
Again, a cautious PM trod lightly around the matter, just as he’s done with the toppling of his historical predecessors’ statues in many Canadian cities.
Most Canadians detest this sort of behaviour -- by vandals and by tepid politicians. They support learning from the past, not obliterating it.
Quebec is proposing to unilaterally amend the Canadian Constitution to further curtail the use of English spoken by a fifth of its citizens. Is that not worthy of federal intervention, of firm denunciation by the government of a country that stresses equality and works hard to ensure that French is protected throughout Canada?
Of 27 million Canadians with an income, 2,550 share an average income of $5.1 million. And those are the ones who pay taxes. How long has Ottawa been promising to crack down on Canadians who use offshore accounts to hide massive income and avoid paying taxes? Income inequality is an issue that rubs most Canadians the wrong way. Yet Revenue Canada is clearly not under orders from the Trudeau government to make life fair for all Canadian taxpayers.
Trudeau is, however, fond of firing people who haven’t been convicted of any crime because it might hurt his image as a “feminist” PM. Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin was abruptly sacked as head of Canada’s vaccination rollout after an allegation surfaced that he exposed himself to a girl when he was a student 32 years ago.
Due process? Nope. Your name, reputation and career are in tatters and we don’t care. You strongly deny the claim? Prove it, by which time you’ll be a forgotten asterisk in the national pandemic story.
Trudeau was once young and foolish, too. Remember the blackface incident? The complaint that he groped a young female reporter in B.C.? The former brought an apology, since there were photos. The latter, though, he said he doesn’t remember. He didn’t once offer to step aside until the cases were investigated. Fortin’s three decades of impeccable service to Canada are tossed on the scrap heap.
Too bad, so sad -- there’s an election to win.
Ian Pattison is retired as retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
