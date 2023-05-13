By Ian Pattison
FAR be it from a writer to question whether we have too many libraries, but . . . do we? And do we need another one in place of one (or some) of the ones that exist? Do we need a new one that is centralized in this former two-city state or are neighborhoods better served with their own library branches?
These are questions that the Thunder Bay Public Library asked itself in order to assess how it is serving its increasingly varied clientele. Now it is asking the community at large for input on its proposal to build a new library inside the Intercity Shopping Centre.
Goodness knows ISC can use a new tenant in the former Lowe’s/Target/Zellers anchor spot. Malls throughout North America are dying and many have invited libraries to fill empty spaces.
Increased foot traffic is good for both parties. Malls get library patrons who venture out into the hallways to eat and shop. Libraries get shoppers who see a place to take a break and relax with a good book, surf the web or join in programs. In either case you’re already in a place you want to be.
It’s seen as a new way of making libraries relevant to contemporary lifestyles and changing demographics. That’s certainly Thunder Bay’s situation but does the rationale fit with what’s here now?
The library’s new CEO, Richard Togman, a former rental property specialist and library board member, said the ISC option is one part of a master facilities plan that’s been a year in the making. Save for the option to build a new library at Intercity and maintain all four other branches (meaning a 17-per-cent budget increase), the rest would see one or some of those branches downsized or closed. All options would cost more money except for closing County Park and Brodie.
Indeed, County Park is the library’s first foray into a shopping mall and, arguably, its biggest failure. Situated between a Walmart and a Dollar Store, the attendant customer base does not exactly flock into the library branch.
Is that because, as Togman alleges, mall ownership neglects the space, or is it because libraries don’t always work in malls? Maybe it’s because without an external door the closeness of commerce just doesn’t feel . . . librarian.
North-side Waverley Library has undergone extensive renovation and south-side Mary J.L. Black is brand new.
Thunder Bay has given up — and sometimes demolished — much of its architectural heritage. The grand Brodie library was built in 1908 with a grant from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation. Its stained-glass windows feature images of famous authors. It is, in every sense, all that a library should be and abandoning it in hopes of finding a buyer or a tenant risks losing it to a political decision against maintaining a large, empty public space. (By the way, what’s happening with the former Royal Edward Hotel nearby?)
City council budget chair Mark Bentz has said that Thunder Bay’s four libraries are more than the number that other similar or larger-sized cities have. But is that a function of serving two former population centres, each with distinctive neighbourhoods, or of over-building in the past? My sense is that it’s the former, but Togman’s business case for yet more needs scrutiny.
A report by city administration, meanwhile, found that Thunder Bay has less library space than the Ontario average but pays more than average for library services with their $7 million-plus budget. Hmm.
Togman’s predecessor led the library through a restructuring that served as the basis for two strategic plans. Is more change needed?
Library staff were already wary of Togman’s history as a board member who voted to slash employment during Covid, then leave 20 spots unfilled once people started coming back. Is Togman a visionary who will energize and improve Thunder Bay’s public library service? His use of libraries for civic election town halls was certainly popular.
ASIDE from four public consultations that begin May 18 and a survey on the library website, Togman and the board are going to have to convince city council, which authorizes 90 per cent of library costs, of the wisdom of this idea.
The two entities have not recently been on the best of terms. As part of overall cost-cutting, council reduced the library budget by $50,000 in 2020. Some councillors were already cross about management’s decision to close branches to allow staff to demonstrate against cuts and to campaign further on the library website.
Last month, council refused the library’s wish to eliminate two director positions held by school board representatives (who had agreed in a unanimous vote) and then decided to double council’s board seats to two to increase city oversight.
The world is changing fast and libraries need to move with it. But as library employees’ union head Margaret Demillo put it, the library can’t simply be replaced by Google searches. The library is where people come when Google doesn’t have the answer, she said.
Keeping our library relevant is important and necessary. The pandemic changed how libraries delivered their services, but it didn’t change the reasons why public libraries exist and must continue to exist, wrote Windsor, Ont., librarian Heidi Jacobs in an essay for CBC last year.
“When the pandemic closed libraries to the public, we saw how many people depend on them, not only for books and movies, but also for computers, internet access, and a safe, warm, accepting space. In many ways, we couldn’t see all the things libraries and librarians do until their absence made them visible.”
How and where those services are delivered presents a special case in the merged city of Thunder Bay. Public consultations beginning next week will be essential to informing the future of our public library.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
