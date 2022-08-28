BY IAN PATTISON
If there is one thing that has united Canadians over the years it’s been the belief that we have the finest health care in the world. Other countries’ systems are viewed as inferior to ours. You know what? Things have changed.
If you had to guess where Canadian health care ranks in the world based on cost, outcomes, and accessibility, where would you put us? First? Third? Tenth? Try 30th, according to the World Health Organization, among others.
Canada’s health care system is on the brink of collapse. Hospitals are overflowing. ERs can’t keep up and some 200 have had to close at times this summer. Nurses are burned out and retiring early. It can take weeks to see your doctor and months or even years to see a specialist and get an operation.
“The path to reforming (our system) is right in front of us, yet few will even discuss it, much less act on reforming it,” writes Calgary columnist Cory Morgan this week. Cue Jean Charest and Doug Ford. More on them shortly.
“Reforming” means, of course, letting the private sector into the room, and that always turns the Canadian conversation to the U.S. where people can be left to die if they can’t pay for a procedure out of their own pocket or afford private health insurance.
Canadians rightly want nothing to do with the U.S. model but we are fooling ourselves if we think that we can carry on the way we are now or that private health care isn’t already with us.
Your family doctor – if you are lucky enough to have one – is a small business operation, billing the Ontario government for every procedure that you “pay for” with your OHIP card. (One idea to help overworked general practitioners is for government to subsidize the cost of their overhead.)
Your doctor is likely to refer you for an x-ray, CT scan or MRI at a private clinic rather than wait for an opening at the hospital. Your bloodwork is managed privately at Lifelabs. Need a sleep test? How about hearing? Physiotherapy? Dermatology? All private clinics operating within the public system.
Eye care and dental care are strictly private-sector though they are essential to good health.
Federal governments have been talking about pharmacare for decades, yet all of us have to pay for prescription drugs one way or another.
So let’s dispense with the notion that exploring more private options will wreck universal health care in this country.
The key, of course, is to legislate that any public-private or strictly private expansion of health care must fit the Canada Health Act model designed to ensure that all eligible people in the country have reasonable access to insured health services without direct charges at the point of service – and doesn’t simply enrich private companies milking the system.
If it meets that criteria, what does it matter where you get your health cared for and by whom?
What does matter is that Canadian health care is no longer fully accessible. People are being denied services every day because the system is beyond capacity, though not beyond repair.
THE most common argument against health care provided at a private clinic is that it will not be the same quality as that provided by the government.
Alberta already has 43 chartered independent health-care clinics performing approximately 40,000 publicly-funded contracted surgeries every year. “There is no evidence that the care provided at those clinics is worse than care provided by the government,” the Calgary Herald reported.
In British Columbia – out there on “the left coast” – independent clinics have been operating since 1996. The evidence is that these clinics provide the same or even better quality care than government hospitals. The same physicians operate in both systems, and the quality of care in all clinics is tightly regulated.
Critics then make the opposite claim: that independent clinics will mean the wealthy have access to superior and faster care.
The 43 independent clinics in Alberta do not allow patients to pay out of pocket for surgeries that are covered by the government health-care plan and do not allow queue-jumping, the Herald analysis found.
Where legitimate concern does meet reality is in the tragic disaster that occurred in some private long-term care homes during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior citizens suffered and died because homes operated by the likes of former Ontario Conservative premier Mike Harris, chairman of Chartwell, cut staff and services to enrich shareholders.
Ontarians were rightly enraged and current Conservative Premier Doug Ford quickly set about putting in place measures to rectify the situation with new enforceable requirements under the Fixing Long-term Care Act, 2021.
This makes the second part of Ford’s new measures this week stand out like a sore thumb.
First the government said that it will increase the number of publicly-funded surgeries performed at existing private clinics and waive the exam and registration fees for internationally trained nurses.
Good. But then the government opted to fix the hospital bed shortage by moving patients waiting in those beds for scarce long-term care space to LTC homes not necessarily of their choosing. And if they won’t leave the hospital for a bed in one of LTC homes on their list, they’ll be charged $62 a day – the same as the cost of an LTC bed. Such is the price of earlier cost-cutting.
The problem of elderly patients taking up acute-care hospital beds will only get worse without attention. Canada’s senior population is set to outpace its number of children by 2030 due to the country’s increasing average age combined with its low fertility rate.
EARLIER this year, federal Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest outlined a plan that would be paid for by the provinces and ensure patients would not have to cover the cost of care personally.
One example would be a private clinic specializing in knee and hip surgery. That clinic would come to an agreement with a province to take on a set number of cases and treat the patients from diagnosis through to operation and rehabilitation.
The Ontario Medical Association has come out with a five-point plan to ease the crunch, including independent ambulatory medical centres that would work with local hospitals to provide OHIP-insured medical services including surgeries and procedures on an outpatient basis.
Maybe if Ford had allowed surgeons to use more available operating rooms and hadn’t forced nurses to take a one–per-cent raise in a seven-per-cent world (while hiring temp agency nurses at twice the price) we wouldn’t be here. But here we are.
The situation is urgent. The existing model of health care isn’t working, no matter how much more money is thrown at it. Innovation makes life better, as long as – in this case – it helps Canadians get better health care, faster.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.