With so much attention on the federal election and the pandemic, important local developments may have gone unnoticed, starting with concerns over public safety.
Thunder Bay’s social ills are widely known but despite repeated efforts by a succession of mayors, police chiefs and others, little has been done by senior government to help. Increasingly, violent street crime, deadly drug use and trafficking by armed gangs, homelessness and the decline of neighbourhoods are taxing the ability of local officials to cope.
Tensions are high and growing complaints to elected officials have prompted the police services board to ask Chief Sylvie Hauth for options on deploying more front-line officers to patrol city streets.
Hauth balked at the idea of publicly discussing police staffing procedures and suggested the board is straying from general oversight into operational details. But board secretary John Hannam said the request for information on policing options is within its purview.
Speaking for the board, Mayor Bill Mauro said the rising concerns in the community can no longer be ignored while the police service is forced by call volumes to triage its responses. Complaints about calling police for neighbourhood disturbances without response are familiar.
“We are losing neighbourhoods,” Mauro said. “There are parts of the city where people do not feel safe, where seniors will not go out for a walk, where parents will not let their kids outside and play after a certain time, where parents are having to witness certain activities going on that we do not have the capacity to respond to. It’s nobody’s fault. We’re just looking to try and see what is possible.”
Already under intense pressure to comply with multiple recommendations of the seven-youth inquest, the police force is over budget because it is under-manned. Hauth is now faced with having to find ways to put more uniformed officers on the street by taking officers away from other duties like guns and gangs investigations, the child pornography unit, intelligence gathering and so on. It seems like an impossible task but she will present a report next month.
OVER at City Hall, meanwhile, the council has been busy with some big issues constrained by a limited budget and some relatively small matters that have provoked outsized public responses.
On the grand scale, councillors will be asked Monday to take the proposed event and convention centre off their to-do list while determining how to replace the 70-year-old Fort William Gardens which may have its last hurrah hosting the national women’s curling championship in January.
The event centre file has been inactive for several years since Ottawa’s refusal to help build it. Meanwhile, “council has clearly iterated other priorities which we are focusing on,” said city manager Norm Gale in recommending it be placed in limbo.
It would be a shame if the project remained there indefinitely given its potential, but with city infrastructure alone needing heavy spending it’ll likely be a while before the event centre is back on the agenda.
Ironically, the event centre rink would infinitely best the Gardens, a fact that will not be lost on councillors when administration presents them a report next month on replacing the Gardens.
Speaking of infrastructure, the opening of a roundabout on Edward Street at Redwood went off without a hitch this week despite much public reaction which viewed the modern traffic control measure as a useless expenditure that will endanger countless drivers who won’t have a clue how to use it. Granted, Thunder Bay has more than its share of moronic drivers but roundabouts make intersections easier and safer to navigate, and eliminate the need for everyone’s least favourite traffic control -- stop lights.
The council showed more good sense in planning to overhaul the city's enforcement bylaws, “from yard maintenance standards and animal services to parking and fireworks,” according to one report.
Thank goodness, many will exclaim. Homeowners who spend time making their yards and thus their neighbourhoods look good wince at the sight of scrap cars and old washing machines in the dirt driveway of another.
And can we -- please! -- finally sort out who deals with stray dogs, wandering cats and visiting wildlife. No one’s sure who to call anymore -- animal services, the humane society, the MNRF or the police.
Another overdue plan is to make stores responsible for shopping carts that are used to take purchases to bus stops or homes and then abandoned. This is not complicated. At least one local grocery store employs carts with wheels that lock as they cross a sensor at the property line.
Stores that don’t find a way to keep their carts on site will pay the City to return them. If the fee isn’t high enough, some stores will view it as a cost of doing business that is cheaper than installing the electronic control system.
Finally, while awaiting a provincial plan to make manufacturers responsible for recycling their packaging, the City will soon allow plastics numbered higher than 1 and 2 into recycling containers. This is a challenge since overseas countries that accept and convert recyclables are adding restrictions on what they’ll take. And transporting recyclables from Thunder Bay to southern shipping plants has always been costly.
Still, Thunder Bay has come a long way from 2012 when a provincial report identified it as having one of the worst waste diversion rates among 14 communities. Since then, operational changes and public buy-in to recycling has meant much less waste going to the landfill.
How much more packaging has been added to the waste stream since online buying soared during the pandemic is anyone’s guess but one hopes it’s being recycled as much as possible.
The City is also preparing to introduce a green bin program to divert 12,000 tonnes of annual food waste which is close to half the city’s waste stream. This stuff produces methane, a major greenhouse gas. But separated from trash it will help to fuel Synergy North’s methane power plant at the landfill.
If and when it’s implemented, the green bin program could see Thunder Bay copy Sudbury which used it to reduce the weekly trash bag limit from two to one, and then to two bags every other week. Like vaccine passports, the requirement saw a big jump in green bin participation.
If you thought the roundabout caused a kerfuffle, wait’ll the day Thunder Bay considers implementing new trash bag limits.
