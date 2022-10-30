By Ian Pattison
IF THERE is one thing that virtually every city council candidate agreed on in this week’s election it is that Thunder Bay has a serious social housing problem that underpins a host of other issues plaguing the city.
Most said we need to pressure the province for fixes, which is what we’ve heard for years. If Thunder Bay is counting on the province for help with its social housing shortfall, it needs to convince the government to look beyond the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
A story in this newspaper Tuesday about resumption of the legislature placed “a housing crunch” in the second paragraph.
Three paragraphs later, however, came this: “We know that Ontario’s housing supply crisis means too many young people are unable to find a home that meets their needs and budget,” said a spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford.
Toronto’s housing prices are indeed exorbitant whereas Thunder Bay’s are among the most affordable in the province. Thunder Bay needs help with its supportive housing deficit, not its healthy real estate sector.
Ontario introduced housing legislation Tuesday to reach its goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years, a goal many analysts say it is unlikely to attain.
The so-called More Homes Built Faster Act takes a buzz saw to zoning and environmental regulations and has little to say about housing for the homeless. It is rooted in Ford’s “strong mayors” powers for Ottawa and Toronto. Thunder Bay is not on the list of 29 cities issued building targets.
An Ontario PC statement said the government has already made “historic, multi-billion dollar investments to grow and enhance community and supportive housing services, working hand-in-hand with municipal and federal partners.” If that is the case, why is Thunder Bay seeing tent encampments amid a homeless catastrophe? And can the new city council do anything about it given that previous councils could not?
Everyone agrees Thunder Bay has a massive infrastructure deficit, rising crime (both petty and violent, with big-city gangs running roughshod over some neighbourhoods), and a genuine crisis in vagrancy and hard drug abuse and death.
In the presence of a growing influx of northern aboriginal people to Thunder Bay (largely uncounted in the census and therefore unaccounted for in social transfers from senior government), and in the absence of enough new social housing projects and the disappearance of effective street-level programs due to funding shortfalls, this city is in real trouble.
Mayor-elect Ken Boshcoff has spoken of the need to collaborate with others to tackle the fact that Thunder Bay is the collecting point for an area larger than Germany and France combined. He would meet with mayors and First Nations chiefs from the region to present a united front in pressuring the provincial and federal governments to finally take proper notice of this issue. That they haven’t is unconscionable.
Thunder Bay has two government MPs. Patty Hajdu is Minister of Indigenous Services. Marcus Powlowski, who practised medicine in First Nations communities, sits on the standing committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs.
Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford, the de facto regional minister for Northern Ontario, is the Minister of Indigenous Affairs who practised nursing on First Nations.
There are at least 20 First Nation agencies and support services in the city and yet there are aboriginal people begging for change at mall entrances and disproportionately taxing emergency and health services. This is beyond the city’s ability and largely outside its responsibility.
The city’s drug problem knows no racial bounds. Holly Gauvin, chief executive officer at ElevateNWO, which works to help people at risk of drug-related disease and overdose, told TVO’s #OnPoli podcast earlier this month that Thunder Bay has the highest risk of overdose per capita in the country.
“Last quarter our numbers were higher than Vancouver, which is considered the epicentre of the overdose crisis,” she said.
That is simply incredible and if it doesn’t grab the attention of our senior governments and their local and regional representatives, there is little hope for Thunder Bay alone to find a way out of this.
THAT SAID, we have a new city council that, while not widely seen as a major vector of change, does have a mix of (mostly) old and (some) new that seems to satisfy voters’ desire for experience in tough times with some fresh thinking mixed in. It’s nice to see four women on board. Red River candidate Kathy Suutari’s grousing letter in Friday’s Chronicle-Journal notwithstanding, let’s give them all time to settle in before making judgments.
With more than 30 years’ political experience and an undeniable record of community involvement, Ken Boshcoff was the best choice for mayor at this time.
Runner-up Gary Mack conducted a remarkable campaign centered on homeless-addiction issues, earning Gauvin’s endorsement in the process. But a brand new face at the top was not something that voters wanted while the country is in various stages of turmoil. Please bring your passion and verve to a run for council next time.
The big three at-large winners — Mark Bentz, Shelby Ch’ng and Trevor Giertuga — return to the council table with a solid record of smart ideas and good representation.
I was pleased to see Kasey Etreni get elected in her first political foray after years of work in health care. Experience in that challenging sector will be valuable to the council. Her biography reveals a clarity of thought on the issues of the day.
Rajni Agarwal’s depth of experience in real estate will be a plus as this council prepares to move on all aspects of housing development.
Current River remains in the good hands of Andrew Foulds while Albert Aiello in McIntyre, Brian Hamilton in McKellar and Kristen Oliver in Westfort have been relatively steady hands on a range of issues.
Another pleasant surprise is the election of Dominic Pasqualino in Northwood. The Alstom union boss, along with outgoing mayor Bill Mauro, has been active in lobbying the province to maintain the city plant as the GTA’s primary rail and subway car supplier. That’s good experience as this council looks to other governments for help on various fronts.
Michael Zussino is a fresh face in Red River whose pre-election videos presented a range of inventive ideas. And Greg Johnsen offers himself chiefly as Neebing’s ward representative while “push(ing) for positive change in our community.”
All in all it’s a decent council that needs to quickly find its groove to refute naysayers’ claims of too much same-old. For starters, let’s see insistence that infrastructure projects start and end on time and get done properly — especially road work.
There are plenty of challenges ahead but a ton of potential to work with.
Economic development is spring-loaded with the mining sector looking for places to transport, process and manage multiple resources in the region. Grain and forest mainstays are healthy. Our central all-access transportation hub remains a major strength.
There are infinite possibilities to build tourism, evidenced by strong cruise ship sector interest while the hotel industry keeps building rooms here.
All that and more can grow the population and tax base. New municipal works can follow. But the council must be careful with spending as a recession looms next year.
If there is a downside to this election, it is the paltry 43-per-cent voter turnout. For all the snide comments online and griping in the coffee shops, and the challenges and opportunities ahead, one might have thought that more than 35,000 of Thunder Bay’s 82,000 voters would have cared enough to drive to, drive-thru or simply log on to vote.
At least it was better than the province-wide turnout of 36 per cent. Which isn’t saying much.
To all candidates, thanks for running, spending the money and putting in the time. No one was acclaimed in Thunder Bay, so interest was high among those of you with the gumption to seek office. Know you are appreciated.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.