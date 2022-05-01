BY IAN PATTISON
Ninety-six years after it opened, and following riots spurred by overcrowding, Thunder Bay’s District Jail is finally closing. The old stone lockup will be replaced in 2026 by a new edifice costing an estimated $1.2 billion.
Ontario’s Conservative government announced this week that future prisoners will be housed in a jail designed, built, financed and maintained by a public-private consortium led by EllisDon, the company that built the regional hospital.
The Thunder Bay Correctional Complex will be built on the site of, and joined to, the youth correctional centre on Highway 61 which is already being expanded.
The old jail has been operating well beyond its capacity for years. In 2019 Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé called conditions the "most disturbing thing" he'd seen in his four years on the job.
The jail is designed for 145 prisoners but routinely houses close to 200 making it Ontario’s second most crowded. It’s time came and went a long time ago. So what’s to become of it?
An impressive structure listed as a city heritage property, it is not formally designated. It should be before someone concludes that since it will no longer serve its original purpose it should be razed.
Thunder Bay has cavalierly bulldozed far too many of its fine old buildings.
The jail and adjacent warden’s house were built in 1926 of stone barged from Simpson Island along Lake Superior's north shore. It is among the oldest jails in Ontario. Stately and historic, it is worthy of preservation.
Architecturally, its corner turrets, arches and parapet give it “a monumental, fortress look,” reads the heritage register, “intended to impress upon the criminal element the power of the institution and its ability to ensure the safety of the local citizenry.”
Jails and prisons are places we drive by and wonder what’s inside. Therein lies the jail’s new purpose – an institution of mystery whose cells and stories will be irresistible to those who wonder what it’s like “inside.”
Kingston Penitentiary provides the model of how to turn a prison into an attraction.
Upon its closing in 2013, curious citizens were tempted by a unique, one-time only opportunity to catch a glimpse behind the storied walls of Kingston Pen. As the Whig-Standard reported at the time, the initial ticket offering in support of the city’s United Way campaign raised approximately $150,000.
The project was so successful that the decision was made to turn “KP” into a tourist attraction that draws thousands of visitors. Stepping inside a cell, wondering who stayed there, and for what crime, is an eerie sensation, but one that people are eager to experience.
Former guards act as tour guides with stories of notorious inmates, ingenious schemes, and brazen escape attempts. The jailer’s house was made into a museum featuring punishment devices of yesteryear and an array of shivs and escape tools crafted by prisoners from whatever they could lay their hands on.
Jails hold an enduring fascination. “What’s really behind those walls?” said former KP warden Monty Bourke. “It’s really secretive. What goes on in there? It’s a fascination with the unknown.”
Thunder Bay District Jail is not as notorious as the Kingston Pen, but it is just as fascinating as any such institution with untold stories waiting to be told by guards who spent years inside. Like this one:
In 1922, Robert Molton of Cloud Bay set out to a neighbour’s farm to borrow a pair of horse clippers. He didn’t make it.
A man named Frederick Baldwin worked as a farm hand for Molton and began a relationship with Molton’s eldest daughter, Gladys. This caused growing friction between the two men to the point that eventually, Baldwin decided to kill his enemy.
On the day in question, Baldwin took his rifle and encountered Molton on a path, shooting him three times and hiding the rifle and spent cartridges.
In his confession, he claimed that Gladys said she would not marry him unless her father was “out of the way.”
It took a jury 40 minutes to find Baldwin guilty of murder. “Magistrate Palling sentenced Baldwin to execution via hanging by the neck until dead,” local papers reported.
The city’s heritage registry describes the District Jail’s third-floor “death cell” where prisoners scheduled for hanging were housed. The hangings are said to have taken place in a hallway with a rope suspended from a water pipe exposed in the ceiling.
Baldwin’s was the third hanging in the city’s history of capital punishment. Three more executions followed – six in all between 1899 and 1945.
If that water pipe is no longer exposed, it could be as part of renovations to turn the District Jail into an attraction for tourists and locals alike.
The “DJ” is a place that no one wanted to end up. Once decommissioned and re-opened, thousands will want in.
Further to last fall’s columns on the state of local media, Sean Vanderklis’ tenure as host of CBC Thunder Bay’s Superior Morning program has come to an end.
The inexperienced Niagara-area product who took the better part of a year to find, then needed five weeks to train, started last October.
Some listeners were put off by his faltering performance and said so online.
Executive producer in Thunder Bay, Alex Brockman, would not discuss Vanderklis’ issues on Thursday, saying only that “Sean is leaving to spend more time with his family in southern Ontario. The search for his replacement will begin right away.”
That could take awhile, given how long it took to find Vanderklis and train him. In the meantime, let’s enjoy the calm and competent tones of interim host Amy Hadley. Stay tuned.
Ian Pattison is retired after 50 years of award-winning journalism at The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
