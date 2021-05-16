By Ian Pattison
For a brief moment there, COVID-19 didn’t exist in Thunder Bay. Or at least, new cases didn’t exist, only those few currently being treated -- 34 as of Friday.
Tuesday was the day in question. On that day there were no new cases of Covid reported in the entire District of Thunder Bay. That’s pretty remarkable. The last time it happened, a helpful person at the health unit said, was Nov. 5, 2020, more than five months ago.
The good news was brief, but the overall picture remains positive. On Wednesday, the health unit reported eight new cases with four in hospital. Six other cases had been resolved for a net increase of two. By Friday there were just four new cases.
Meanwhile, vaccination rates, which had been humming along nicely at the Coliseum, the hospital site and at local pharmacies, slowed by more than 500 shots last week, the third week of reductions, as more vaccine shipments are diverted from here to Covid hot spots in southern Ontario. And yet our numbers remain low and are dropping.
Rules designed to minimize rapid spread in those crowded southern Ontario communities continue to be applied up here where the danger, especially of outdoor events, is far lower. It is inconceivable that the province won’t allow golf courses or tennis courts to open in Thunder Bay.
According to a letter writer in the CJ this week, a trailer owner at a rural lodge can launch his boat but cannot use it to go fishing. Rules designed to prevent Covid spread at crowded marinas on Lakes Huron and Ontario have no logical application to remote lakes here in the Northwest.
This weekend sees the opening of pickerel fishing season. One suspects there will be more than a few fishermen and women with lines in the water. Will conservation officers be checking more than just licences?
The good news is that more than 40 per cent of the local population has received a first dose of vaccine and more than six per cent have had both shots. We’ve been good girls and boys for months now but Doug Ford’s blinkered Conservative government can’t see past the 401.
Does Doug Rickford, the Tory cabinet minister for Northwestern Ontario, agree with this one-size-fits all lockdown extension to June 2? By not saying we can assume he’s on board with an approach that defies medical evidence and breeds resentment of Ford’s authority.
Chief medical health officer Dr. David Williams has said Ontario must get below 1,000 daily cases before the province can think about relaxing restrictions. On Friday there were 2,363 new cases for a positivity rate of 6.1 per cent measured province-wide. The positivity rate in the District of Thunder Bay Friday was 1.8 per cent.
The seven-day Ontario average is at 2,616 cases daily per 100,000 people. The Thunder Bay district average is 22 cases per 100,000 and has been below 40 since April 14.
One by one, local authorities are resisting the rules and calling on the province to recognize the vast numerical differences between the GTA and NWO.
“I just think there are issues in the Toronto area that we don’t experience here,” said district medical health officer Dr. Janet DeMille this week. “I would very much support a regional approach and have indicated that when I’ve had opportunities to provide that input,” she told TBNewsWatch.
Clearly, Ford, his health minister Christine Elliott, and his northwestern cabinet member aren’t listening. Or maybe they don’t want to risk alienating the vote-rich south by rewarding the north for its good behaviour. So we get punished -- lumped in with jurisdictions where bad habits are spreading the virus like wildfire.
No one from there would drive this far for a game of golf if our outdoor restrictions were lifted first. Rapid testing of all incoming passengers at Thunder Bay’s airport would seal the deal on a safe local re-opening.
On Friday, local MPPs Michael Gravelle, a Liberal, and New Democrat Judith Monteith-Farrell joined Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro to condemn the provincial government for its illogical, unbalanced approach. As Mauro put it, if Toronto’s case numbers matched those here in Thunder Bay, the lockdown restrictions would have been lifted weeks ago.
More than 3,600 people locally have signed a change.org petition in just four days, demanding the Ford government split the rules in two so that northerners, with their small and declining case numbers, can enjoy the outdoors that they live for now that the weather is, slowly, getting nicer.
Nationally, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Friday that small outdoor gatherings are possible this summer if enough Canadians get vaccinated. That is to say if 75 per cent of those eligible have one dose, and 20 per cent have both, then restrictions can be lifted.
As of Friday, 43 per cent of Canadians have received at least one dose while just 3 per cent are fully vaccinated with two shots. The CBC’s’ Evan Dyer points out that by far the steepest increase in first dose injections in the G7 is in Canada. And supplies from those multiple vaccine orders that Canada made early on are surging in.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks about having enough people fully vaccinated to open up the country by fall. Perhaps that’s a low-ball estimate in case something goes wrong, because the way the numbers look right now, at least some of a normal summer appears to be within reach.
Ian Pattison is retired as editorial page editor of The Chronicle-Journal, but still shares his thoughts on current affairs.
